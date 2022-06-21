Online marketplace bill
Small business owners like myself thrive on competition in the marketplace. It pushes companies to innovate and provide the best products and services to consumers. Unfortunately, Big Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple are stifling competition with monopoly practices that crush small businesses.
The online marketplace used to be a tool for small businesses to grow their customer base, create jobs, and test new ideas. Over time, Big Tech companies have become so dominant that they can gatekeep the online marketplace by disadvantaging competitors and swallowing their profits. They also use monopolist rent-seeking behavior that increases costs to consumers and provides worse products than in a competitive environment. Bipartisan members of Congress saw Big Tech companies skirting antitrust regulations, so they drafted the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (S.2992) to safeguard businesses and consumers.
Senator Crapo, Senator Risch, and Congressman Fulcher must support S.2992 to protect Idaho business owners and consumers. Our economy is built on innovation, which can only happen when we protect competition and prevent unilateral market power.
Erik Berg
Boise
War in Ukraine
Don’t turn away from the fight for freedom in Ukraine. If they lose to Putin, he will invade other countries with no end in sight. I’m tired of the news filled with war footage and stories but I force myself to continue to read and watch.
Please support our government’s actions of supplying weapons, money and humanitarian aid. The citizens of Ukraine are giving so much more, even their lives. I don’t want to wake up in a year or so and find our young men and women fighting in this war. We must continue to support Ukrainians as they fight for their country’s, and perhaps our, freedom
Kayla Dodson
Boise
'Lady'
This problem has happened to me a few times lately over the last few months. Why? Here's the story. I am in a on the job crowd of mostly women, most I do not know by name. I have a habit calling whichever one I am talking to, and it is just a very short contact time, who I will probably not talk to again, "lady. " Lately I have been ask by the woman I am talking too, not to call her " lady". Now I am 81 years old, when did it become an insult to call a woman a "lady". When I was young I was taught to call a woman a "lady", was a complement. There are a lot of names you can call a woman that are no so great and I will list them this way. Here goes ______ , ______ , ______, and many more. At my old age I just can not believe that "LADY" is a bad word. Can anybody tell me why it is now?
Marvin Wiedenfeld
Meridian
Inflation
Not sure who comes up with the so called INFLATION numbers. They say right now it is at .087%.
I go to the food store every week, and for the most part I purchase the same products each time. My grocery bill would run approximately $150 per week. Now my grocery bill, for the very same items cost me $225 per week.
Although I don’t drive that much anymore my gasoline cost has doubled.
Everything I buy has gone up quite a bit, certainly a lot more than the supposed inflation number.
So how can it be just .087%? My grocery percentage is 34%, my gas is 100%, and many other costs are way more than the stated national number.
With 30 more months of this administration running our government, we will become a third world country in no time.
Argentina and Venezuela are excellent examples of government mis-management, and unless we can change this course very soon, we will be in the history books as a great nation that vanished.
Dave Silva
Boise
Ukraine weapons restrictions
Helping another democratic country is admirable, Ukraine’s war with Russia. However, our aid of weapons limits them to only fight in the Ukraine, not to harm anything over the border in Russia. Putin must love that restrictive use of our weapons. Russia lines up all their armament just at the border in Russia and proceeds to shell and bomb, with cannons and rockets, everything in Ukraine! Energy sources, food resources, water supplies, killing people, and destroying everything in the country.
This policy can only have one outcome, only a matter of time, because Russia won’t run out of rockets, nor do they care how many they kill.
So, what are we doing? I see no way Ukraine can win with aid and restrictions. “Don’t go to a gun fight with a knife and one arm tied behind your back.”
Roger Michener
Boise