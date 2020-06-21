Beam me up
I see that some bar owners face penalties for opening early and defying Emperor Little’s mandated lockdown orders. I have a suggestion to these owners and anyone facing similar threats, such as churches or businesses.
Tell them that your opening early is a form of protest against racial injustice. And if the po po persist, threaten to burn down their precincts, take them over and declare them to be sovereign nations. They’ll fold like Walmart pup tents in a torrential rainstorm.
Big corporations are giving millions of dollars in hush money to Black Lives Matter to help assuage their guilt. Here’s a better idea: If you really care about black lives, bring back all of their industrial and manufacturing jobs you shipped off to China, and demand an end to wage-depressing illegal immigration so African-Americans can earn a decent living.
Et tu, Senator Delecto?
And notice the difference in tone in the national press coverage of the virus lockdown protests compared to the anti-cop looting and rioting. The former were entirely peaceful; the latter, not so much.
Guess which got better coverage? Hint: it wasn’t the entirely peaceful protests.
As pertains Defund the Police, I understand that grassroots movement (emphasis on “grass”) picked up a major endorsement from the American Society of Rapists and Murderers. The group, which posted its support on social media, will continue to be recognized as a “legitimate protest group” by Silicon Valley, unless it endorses one Donald J. Trump for president, in which case it will be de-platformed for “violation of terms of service.
Beam me up, Scotty. I’ve seen enough of Bizzarro World.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Crime victims
As Idaho Grants More Paroles for Inmates, Don’t Forget Obligation to Victims
A June 7 story in the Idaho Statesman reported how the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole has granted more parole releases during the Coronavirus crisis. Figures reported by the newspaper show 407 paroles were granted in January and February, compared to 579 during March and April.
We at Marsy’s Law for Idaho understand decisions must be made to manage the spread of the virus and protect health of inmates and staff at state prisons and county jails. We are not criticizing the decision to review and approve more parole requests.
We are asking, however, that Idaho corrections officials honor the constitutional rights of the victims that have been harmed by these offenders. Specifically, we refer to the constitutional right to prior notification of parole hearings and release decisions.
As we all adjust to the pandemic, let us not forget our legal and moral obligations to protect crime victims.
Jacob Cluff, Boise
November
If you are like me, I have a difficult time sorting out the real issues we face in this coming November election. So, I put personalities and the smoke of partisan politics aside and feel the decisions boil down to whether are we going to:
- Involve out nation in globalist policies which weaken our nation by making us dependent on other nations for vital medicine, manufacturing and technology; and the infrastructure and jobs to produce them.
- Allow our national government to grow to the extent that even local decisions are made by a centralized, inflated, and entrenched bureaucracy that feels immune from the public they are supposed to serve, and the intent and limits established by our Constitution.
- Foster a dual system of justice where a different set of standards of right and wrong apply to one political party and not the other.
- Invest our nation’s wealth and souls in attempts to solve other nation’s problems, especially nations who are not friendly to us.
- Change the electoral system to give densely populated states ultimate power to select our Presidents.
- Forcibly limit public expressions to comply with standards set by a centralized “politically correct authority”; thus, creating a “Silenced Majority”.
- Pay for the debt accumulation of fiscally irresponsible states with national funds. Thus, penalizing states which are fiscally responsible.
- Allow and encourage illegal migration and provide special benefits and protection of participants.
- Practice a strategy of “Division Politics” to create havoc within our nation with the political intent of creating confusion and tumult to justify centralized control.
I’m sure there are other issues, but please consider these when you cast your vote this fall.
Carl Pence, Meridian
Spencer for Dist. 14
I lay awake at night worrying about issues adversely affecting the State of Idaho, such as improving the education system, enforcing transparency in government, addressing concerns regarding an increased population, and fixing the healthcare system. Idahoans deserve progress that moves us forward rather than back.
I often wonder if there even are any courageous individuals with the clout to make difficult decisions on some initiatives. I am fed up. Therefore, I support Ellen Spencer for State Senate, District 14. Like me, Ellen is also fed up, and willing to take pointed measures to change the climate in the State House on both sides of the aisle.
We will also pay taxes for years to come on that fiscally wasteful impeachment trial of our elected president. WHAT IS THIS FOR? -total non-sequitur
Ellen feels a need to enact change. She has an impeccable record and is a trusted and highly successful agent of change in a number of organizations.
Ellen is the voice we need to tackle these issues affecting us. She is also a staunch supporter for veterans and knows many of us personally throughout the Treasure Valley and the State of Idaho. She has listened to many concerns surrounding veterans in Idaho and is ready and willing to respond to those concerns. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a leadership opportunity that requires collaboration which depends on active listening and open-mindedness.
Ellen will move us all forward by tackling issues on both sides of the aisle, and will do so with active listening, collaboration, and a clear mind. I urge you to support Ellen Spencer for State Senate, District 14.
Bonnie Longie, Boise
Fiction?
Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten (soon) every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, and every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day-by-day and minute-by-minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right. I know, of course, that the past is falsified, but it would never be possible for me to prove it, even when I did he falsification myself. After the thing is done, no evidence ever remains. The only evidence is inside my own mind, and I don’t know with any certainty that any other human being shares my memories. Just in that one instance, in my whole life, I did possess actual concrete evidence after the event – years after it”. George Orwell, 1984, Part 2, Chapter 5.
“1984” was written by George Orwell in 1949. The fiction-novel is about the problem of the political and social system of a society and where it can lead to if the wrong people are in “power” that are taking advantages and doing throughout with crime. This is real today.
Who is the “Party?” The fake news of hacking that currently represents the social injustice media i.e., Clinton News Network (CNN), Nobody But Clinton (NBC), Clinton Broadcast System (CBS) All Be Clinton (ABC), the Democrats, The hard left society that says, only their opinion exist and the constitution is null and void for all except them. They are all telling the citizens what to believe, when to believe, why to believe, where to believe and we are not to have thought or freedom of an opinion.
This novel was written for fiction, but is it?
Galen Kidd, Boise
End the madness
Racism and militaristic practices are primary causes of police brutality. The following actions would help:
1. Police brutality is directly linked to our history of slavery. The solution starts by identifying the racists … at the top and at every level of leadership and every cop on the street.
2. Weed out racists from the current force and thoroughly vet applicants for racist behavior. If we can’t end racism, don’t hire it.
3. Police officers will be far more respected if they aren’t armed like Navy Seals. Their jobs are different. Intimidation only incites hatred and fear.
4. Ban potentially fatal tactics like “choke holds”. There are better-suited, non-lethal tools available.
5. Change policing’s culture from “If you feel threatened you’re justified in killing a suspect” to “You need a solid reason before you kill someone.” Qualified immunity is not a license to kill, hence the word “qualified”.
6. Train officers to treat people of color and everyone else they stop like members of their own family.
7. Techniques and equipment needed for enforcing curfew; crowd control for protests, rallies, marches; responding to a riot and fighting a war are different. They don’t all need military responses. Change policies and train officers to be “Peace Officers”.
8, When someone stopped by an officer asks, “On what charge?”, they are not “resisting arrest”which is too often an excuse to use excessive force. More patience and less “attitude” goes a long way.
9. “It looked like he had a gun” is not grounds for killing someone. Twenty six states allow “open carry” so officers need to get used to seeing guns.
10. Dump the “code of silence”. Sadly, good cops covering for bad cops enables bad cops and makes good cops look guilty.
Help end this madness and bring back “Peace Officers”!
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
Bridge too far
Enough is enough!
I have been generally supportive of the African-American Activists movement’s actions or recent months, especially with reference to the George Floyd incident — no man deserves to die that way.
However, recent developments have turned an ambivalent face towards common sense.
A “bridge too far” has been the clarion call of the “de-fund police department” movement — but how far is far enough? Do we de-fund the entire police department? Does the term police include the county sheriff’s department? How about the Idaho State Police? Or the National Guard? How about your neighborhood local irregular militia including, but not limited to, white supremacists, Black Nationalists, as well as neighborhood tough guys out for a thrill?
What do you do if your home is burglarized? If your wife, mother or sister is being raped?
Pat Buchanan in his column of 12 June 2020 (Newsmax.com) raises some serious questions. Do we tear down statues of Christopher Columbus (already done that), Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson? These are history! Are we going to rewrite history as did Joseph Stalin Adolf Hitler, Mussolini and Mao Tse Tung?
What about Jefferson Davis, John Calhoun, Alexander Stephens as well as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and James Polk — all traditional American heroes, all slave holders. Do we dis-inter Robert E.Lee’s corpse tie a noose around his neck and lynch him in absentia? I support Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden — but enough is enough!
Read Pat Buchanan’s article. Do we go down that road of revisionism? To a bridge too far?
Ray Heidt, Homedale
Solutions
There is something wonderful and amazing happening at the Idaho State Capitol. A group of people meet every evening there who are determined to make America greater by peacefully bringing attention to, and finding solutions for, racism and injustice in America. We are not anti police and are friends with Idaho’s and Boise’s Finest and the Capitol guards. We are people of all ages, colors, religions, and walks of life. We are NOT political. We chant Black Lives Matter — saying ‘End Systemic Racism in America’ is a little clunky. We call out the names of those who have died unjustly, but we are NOT affiliated with BLM or any organization. We wave our American flags- it belongs to ALL Americans — and invite those from the ‘other side ‘ to sit with us for peaceful discussions. We will pray with anyone called to.
Contrary to what you may hear on the media we are not looters, thugs, rioters, anarchists, commies or antifa. We are just regular folks.
Please come and visit with us any evening and see what is REALLY happening here at the Capitol and all across America. Come find out for yourself. Bring your kids! (snacks maybe, too.) And God Bless America!
Eric Gironda, Boise
Confusion
The daily drumbeat of Coronavirus statistics is dramatic, but entirely meaningless without information about those “new cases.” Are they desperately sick people showing up at emergency rooms? People feeling a little under the weather? Totally asymptomatic people getting tested out of curiosity? For those numbers to mean anything, to the public or for policymakers, we need to know how many of the newly diagnosed cases are sick, how many are at risk of serious complications.
If lots of people are testing positive and are minimally sick, that’s great news! It means we’re on our way to herd immunity and an end to the pandemic. If lots of people are getting dangerously ill and testing positive, that might point to a real problem. Your job is to find out and let us know. Just publishing a scary headline does no one any good, just adds to the general confusion and anxiety.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Freedom
RE: “Real Leaders” 6/14/20
I believe Maggie Deleon is entitled to her opinions of course, but her arguments are the same rhetoric we read and hear everyday on the news media. Ms. Deleon should afford others the same courtesy of respecting their opinions as well. Some of us that love and practice freedom are not as willing as she is to surrender our sovereignty to government mandates. Ms. Deleon places many of us in a general category of the ignorant and the uncaring. It is therefore my right to place her in the category of the Lemming, following the others right off the cliff, leaving freedom behind.
Richard Behmer, Nampa
Life
I’m not Black, does my life matter? What about Hispanics, Asians, oriental, Arab, Native Americans, and others, do they matter? All the protest signs I see imply that only Black life matters.
Thomas Norris, Meridian