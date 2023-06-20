RESPONSE TO JONES ILLOGICAL
I'm responding to Curt V's Letter dated Tues, June 13. Curt, your response about Mr. Jim Jones' criticism is at best, misguided, and at worst, detrimental in that it downplays and supports the far Right's continued threatening overreach in Idaho. Additionally, your approach mirrors many of the far Right’s tactics of personal attacks and illogical reasoning.
Mr. Jones isn't attacking conservatism and, if you review his resume, he isn't of the 'liberal elite'. His criticism comes from the changes of the 'good ol' days' that you oddly bring up. Jones argues the likes of Dorothy Moon, Raul Labrador, Brandon Durst and the Idaho Freedom Foundation are changing and eroding the Republican party from what it was. Jones clearly targets the far Right's successful attempts to alter the rights of all Idahoans.
As a native Idahoan who grew up in a Regan household, it's apparent the Right's attack of anyone not within their scope of acceptance is NOT of the traditional Republican ideology. This is Jones' argument.
Moreover, your slight toward senior citizens and memory loss is a common far Right tactic that focuses on personal attacks as well as generalizes, demeans, belittles and name calls toward a specific group.
Zach Parker
Meridian
MOON OFF BASE IN TRUMP COMMENTARY
Dorothy Moon’s letter of June 18, 2023, misled the reader on several counts. First, the indictment of Trump had nothing whatever to do with “political discourse.” It had to do with Trump’s theft of classified documents, and then obstruction of law enforcement when he was asked, many times, to return them. Second, the indictment also had nothing to do with the former guy’s “political alignment.” It had to do with his alleged crimes (37 felony counts). Third, the equal enforcement of laws, no matter the accused’s station in life, is not “a blow” to our faith in government, it maintains that faith.
Terry Rich
Boise
COMMENTARIES PROVIDE STARK CONTRAST
Sunday’s Guest Commentaries by Democratic State Senator Rick Just and Idaho GOP Chairwoman, Dorothy Moon provide dramatic evidence of the difference between the 2 major political parties in Idaho. Just’s commentary is thoughtful, lays out a position that advocates for personal freedom and responsibility and favors a lighter hand by government when making laws and promoting policies that reflect these ideas.
Moon’s commentary was written from a position that reflects the notion that the majority party knows best how people should live, think, be educated, receive medical care, etc. The distortion and hypocrisy in Moon’s commentary is staggering. She ignores the truth and rigorous examination of history, not to mention Republican candidates who are honest, capable, truly patriotic and unselfish. What a shame. The Idaho GOP uses retribution to discourage support of GOP members who don’t meet their “ideal”. They’ve used retribution and legislative micromanagement to disable and influence local control in districts heavily populated by voters who lean toward Democratic candidates.
There should be no mystery why some people are losing faith in government.
John Post
Boise
MOON DOESN'T BACK UP ASSERTIONS
I read with great humor Dorothy Moon's guest commentary about the trials of our ex-president. She refers to Justice Department activities as a "misuse of law enforcement". I am not sure I see how she comes to that conclusion? Should not our legal system enforce the laws of this country, including the Espionage Act that Donald Trump himself signed into law? Is he above the law? At no point in her commentary does she mention why what he did is okay. She also mentions what appears to be a 6-year effort by the legal system to pursue our ex-president. That would certainly stop if he would just stop doing questionable things. I am not certain that he is the only person that might be breaking the laws of this country while holding a high office, but Mr Trump certainly inclined to write his own laws. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Dorothy needs to be more thoughtful about the words she chooses as she seems out of touch with the facts.
Pat Klocke
Boise