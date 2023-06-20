Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

RESPONSE TO JONES ILLOGICAL

I'm responding to Curt V's Letter dated Tues, June 13. Curt, your response about Mr. Jim Jones' criticism is at best, misguided, and at worst, detrimental in that it downplays and supports the far Right's continued threatening overreach in Idaho. Additionally, your approach mirrors many of the far Right’s tactics of personal attacks and illogical reasoning.

