LETTER WAS INSULT TO HISTORY, SENIORS
Mr. Visselmyer’s letter (re: Jim Jones) manages to insult Senior Citizens, older elected officials and ignore Idaho history all in the same letter. Nothing in former Chief Justice Jones analysis of events or writing suggest cognitive impairment. He defends the same moderate conservative principles he did 35 years ago.
Idaho is in good shape today, with policies and public infrastructure installed from the 1970’s through the mid-1990’s, because they elected moderate, centrist governors, attorney generals and statehouse representatives.
Here’s a “shocker”. Idaho elected moderate Democrats as Governor for 24 consecutive years from 1970 to 1994. Those moderate Dems grew the state and governed effectively, because they were balanced by moderate Republicans, like Phi Batt, Pete Cennarussa and Jim Jones.
It’s not an R or a D behind your name that moves a state forward. It’s leadership that enacts legislation and programs that serve the vast center of Idaho’s people effectively. It’s the leaders who don’t fear and cave-in to the buzzing background noise of fringe extremism on both ends of the spectrum.
Leave Jim Jones alone. He is just demonstrating that he has a life-long commitment to help his native state, whether elected, appointed or just plain volunteering.
Ken Patterson
Star Valley Ranch, WY
CHANGE NECESSARY AT INTERSECTION
On November 13, 2021 a terrible vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Eagle Rd and Baldcypress Street. The accident involved a 3/4 ton Ford pick up and a Mitsubishi Mirage. The Mirage was attempting a left turn from the northbound "unprotected" left turn lane. Oncoming traffic in the near southbound lane was backed up from Ustick Rd past the intersection of Baldcypress. Reports said the truck was traveling at 53 mph (speed limit 55) when it impacted on the front passenger door. The truck penetrated the Mirage 25 inches killing the 21 year old passenger instantly. ITD has been repeatedly contacted about this dangerous intersection, but no changes have happened. The Mirage was moved 75 feet from the impact, the truck didn't stop for another 75 feet. Two changes could happen; reduce the speed, and eliminate unprotected left turn lanes on Eagle Rd. We all deserve a safer route of travel between Fairview Rd and highway 44, a total of less than six miles.
Kurtis Plaster
Meridian
LOWER SPEED LIMIT WON'T SOLVE PROBLEM
I disagree with Meridian Mayor Simision's request to lower the speed limit on Eagle Rd. As a Meridian Resident who drives Eagle Rd between Chinden and Franklin 6 days a week I can attest to the fact that the volume of traffic rarely allows one to reach even 50 mph. While it is terrible that a person was killed on that road, I submit that major problem is unconrolled intersections. If ITD were to elimanate them and force turns at traffic lights, the possibility of a T-bone crash would be significantly reduced. On the other hand, if we are to continue with uncontrolled interesections, it will be incumbent on the turning driver to make good decisions. Even at 50 mph an oncoming vehicle is travelling at 73 ft per second, thus a turning driver must allow enough time for his vehicle to clear the lanes he is crossing. Reducing the speed limit will not solve the issue. Only good decisions will do that.
Jack Keifer
Meridian
FERRO WRONG ABOUT FIRES
JUDY FERRO makes a heart-felt plea to worry about climate change based on the Canadian Fires. There's just one flaw - her scenario isn't true. Since 1989, both acreage burned and number of fires has dropped about 70%, being about 1/3rd what they were 34 years ago. It took me about 10 seconds to find this. It would be nice if she checked her assertions. See https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca/ha/nfdb
Randall Guay
Meridian