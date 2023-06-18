Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

LETTER WAS INSULT TO HISTORY, SENIORS

Mr. Visselmyer’s letter (re: Jim Jones) manages to insult Senior Citizens, older elected officials and ignore Idaho history all in the same letter. Nothing in former Chief Justice Jones analysis of events or writing suggest cognitive impairment. He defends the same moderate conservative principles he did 35 years ago.

