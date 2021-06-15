Initiative
This week, Reclaim Idaho kicked off its K-12 education ballot initiative signature drive. The initiative, if passed into law, would tax Idaho’s most prosperous earners and contribute vital funds to Idaho’s public schools.
Those on the fence about Reclaim’s initiative might rightly ask the question: who is going to pay for it?
This question presents a strong and worthwhile examination of the initiative. Many Idahoans understand that personal work ethic and moderate spending are essential values to a thriving community. It wouldn’t be a good decision to disincentivize Idaho’s hardest workers or to create a tax burden for people already facing financial hardship.
It appears that the drafters of Reclaim’s initiative took these concerns into account, though. Only money earned in excess of $500k per couple or $250k per individual will be taxed. And only a small tax will be imposed on those earnings. Nothing beneath those earnings levels, even for those earning above those levels, will be taxed.
The reward for this measure will be over $200 million for Idaho students.
Bayley Bingham, Boise
Common sense
If you are a realist and have common sense you must realize that our leaders are over their collective heads for the jobs they supposedly won.
The President, in a few months has set us back years in his attempt to run the country. It is bad now, and only going to get worse before this great nation gets lost in the world.
Inflation is rising, energy prices are climbing, and workers are staying home because they are making more money than carrying the lunch pail.
Stopping the pipeline has made us energy dependent on foreign countries. He supports our enemies by agreeing with their pipelines that hurt the US.
That’s what you get with a lifetime politician who was next to last in his law class and in 40 years has nothing to show except lining his families pocket with foreign money.
He has a Vice President who is an empty dress who refuses to take on anything to help the country. Her nervous laugh is the first sign of incompetence.
Dave Silva, Boise
Promised land
The IFF analogizes McGeachin to Moses and Little to Pharoh. IFF believes masks are to prevent receiving contagion, therefore mandating them violates our rights; salvery.
But the reason masks have been recommended is to prevent contagion from the wearer to others. Bryan Smith’s recent guest opinion analogy reminds me of the ship stuck in the Suez Canal. Consider the ship to be spittle and cargo to be the virus. The cargo didn’t get through while the ship was stuck.
But, back to Smith’s analogy. There are many dissimilarities between McGeachin and Moses. She totes a gun on her Bible. Moses wrote part of the Bible. God directed Moses to aid His people. McGeachin talked to “a few people” (IFF, perhaps?). Moses was reluctant. McGeachin seized the opportunity. Moses ended real slavery. McGeachin’s political trick resulted in nothing but confusion. One similarity: both acts were deemed illegal by the government in charge (see Idaho’s AG Opinion). Perhaps we will see one more similarity: Moses’ arrogance ended with denial to the Promised Land. Maybe so with McGeachin?
Alan Malone, Nampa
Rights
As a trained attorney I would think Senator Mike Crapo’s knowledge of the US Constitution more robust than he indicated in his April 27, 2021 on HR1 and SR1 commentary. Article 1, Section 4 states “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; BUT the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, ...”. The Senator also neglected to mention that the Federal government has altered regulations including by Amendments 15 and 19 allowing votes for Blacks and Women as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Nowhere did Senator Crapo express concern for the rights all qualified voters in all states to have unencumbered ballot access. His “concerns” seemed more focused on scare tactics, conspiracies, money and state power.
The Senator is up for re-election in 2022. I would hope that his primary concern be to maintain a vibrant democracy open to all voices. Our future is dependent on conversations around policies not conspiracies.
Katherine Horton, Boise