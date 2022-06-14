‘Fundamentally’ wrong
There is something fundamentally and morally wrong with a nation that works harder to protect a fertilized egg than a living, breathing, smiling child.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
Meridian’s values
Recently the city of Meridian announced the 93rd annual Dairy Days festival. What a joke, no city in the Treasure Valley has done more to decrease the amount of agricultural land in the valley. I suggest the festival should reflect the city’s current values, and they should rename the festival “The First Annual Apartment Days Festival.” What do you think Mr. Mayor?
Jack Keifer
Boise
Veteran health care
As a veteran, I appreciated the June 5 commentary by Senators Crapo and Risch and Representatives Simpson and Fulcher concerning problems with the rollout of the VA’s Electronic Health Records system and consequential effects on veterans’ health care. The commentary implicitly makes the case for improved oversight of the VA. However, Representative Fulcher clearly doesn’t believe this. On May 17, he and Representatives Greene, Boebert, Biggs, Jackson and Roy were the only votes against S2687, which improves VA oversight. Fulcher’s vote demonstrates his lack of regard for veterans. This is not an isolated case of anti-veteran action by Fulcher. On March 3, he voted against a bipartisan bill, H3967, that provides health care and disability benefits to Afghanistan and Iraq veterans who suffered health damage from burn pits. And on January 20, he voted against a bipartisan bill, H4673, that facilitates enrollment of veterans in the VA health system.
So while I applaud the concern for veteran health care expressed in the commentary, Fulcher’s anti-veteran votes show he doesn’t give a damn about veterans’ health.
Everett Wohlers
Meridian
Quote myth
I am a native Idahoan. Grew up hunting and fishing. I own guns. That being said I have to respond to a recent letter to the editor claiming Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto said Japan wouldn’t invade the U.S. because there would be a citizen with a gun “behind every blade of grass.”
That myth is often quoted by by people defending the 2nd Amendment. The problem is that it is a MYTH. Yamamoto never said that. Japan never had thoughts of invading the U.S. Their goal was to cause enough damage in early attacks to make America let Japan control parts of Asia and the Pacific.
There’s nothing wrong with voicing support for the 2nd Amendment but it shouldn’t be done with fake history.
Wayne Cornell
Caldwell
Property taxes
Could our assessors, county officials, governor maybe tax homes maybe newer than 2015? For people who make over $100,000 a Year? I am a single mother who has lived in Caldwell all my life (47yrs) and I feel I’m going to lose my home I’ve worked so sard for! $825 was my house payment, in January it went up to $857, and now I’m afraid of what it will be next. I bring home around $900 every 2 Wks. I should not have to worry if we are not going to have a place to live anymore. It makes me sick seeing all of the new homes, businesses going up, and new people coming in! Hey I have a great idea tax them and all of the money they can spend on new everything instead of bankrupting the ones who are just trying to survive!
S. Andrae
Caldwell