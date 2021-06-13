Task force
The lieutenant governor’s task force on school indoctrination is beginning to resemble a combination of The Salem Witch trials and The McCarthy hearings.
The committee will not be swayed by truth when a conspiracy theory is available. Make no mistake, this is Kabuki theater with politicians trying to find a new enemy and divide Idaho residents. The far right in the Gem State, and that includes The Idaho Freedom Foundation, stands for nothing but division. Their goal is to gain power to marginalize minorities, dismantle public schools and encourage extremism. The task force should be shut down.
Larry Chase, Boise
Farm workers
I’m happy Senator Crapo recently implied that he supports the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (FWMA). He noted, this legislation will “provide needed improvements to the agriculture-labor component of our nation’s immigration system to provide a more reliable supply of labor to our nation’s agriculture producers and an improved process for immigrants seeking to work in American agriculture.”
FWMA is especially important because of the worker shortage agriculture is facing. As the senator also said, our country expects much out of farmers and ranchers, especially when a pandemic stresses food supply chains. If the industry does not have enough workers to harvest food, we all suffer. Lawmakers cannot let that happen. Not when there are solutions like the FWMA.
Immigrants make up about 75 percent of all U.S. farm and ranch workers. Senator Crapo realizes this legislation is integral to the future health of an industry that has done so much to help us over the last year. I hope Senator Jim Risch will follow suit and support the FWMA.
Junko Agena, Meridian
Extremism
Welcome to the beautiful, high values, Sovereign Nation-State of Idaho:
Free at last, God all Mighty, Idaho will be free at last. No more sucking from the Federal-teat. All federal offices will be closed. No federal judges. Who needs them? FBI offices will be filled with local militia law enforcement folks. Federal disaster $$$$ will cease to exist. Who needs it? The good folks of sovereign Idaho will be totally financially independent and take care of their own disasters as they occur. The Feds will no longer be responsible to repair earthquake damaged dams, water ways, airports, highways or infrastructure of any kind shape or form. Mountain Home air base will be closed. Who needs it? The National Guard facilities removed. Who needs them? The old Idaho State Police will become the Idaho Sovereign Militia. Social justice; who needs it in this sovereign nation-state? Voting rights, that’s a maybe. Who really needs them?
The future Idaho, as proposed by the alleged extreme-far-right Idaho GOP insurrectionist, is looking pretty good?
Darryl Christianson, Boise
Panic
Recent coverage in the Meridian Press has characterized HB 377 and 387 as products of an unwarranted moral panic. The former prohibits state public schools from teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior”, and the latter discourages violations of this restriction in Idaho’s higher education institutions. The legislature is faithfully representing concerns from their electors, who want to get ahead of and prevent the kind of indoctrination that leads young people to see one-another as members of competing racial groups, rather than fellow Americans. With Executive Order 9066, Jim Crow, and the Axis Powers of WWII still in living memory, I’m disquieted by your contributors reports that these concerns are largely unfounded.
Sam Apker, Meridian
Baseless
The Press — actually all honest newspaper editors — need to automatically delete the words “baseless,” “debunked,” “false” and “discredited” from all AP reports you choose to print. The AP, once lauded as a reliable, objective source of news, has become as blatantly biased and partisan as the worst of cable TV. Now virtually every time the AP labels something “baseless” it means it strikes dangerously close to home, and may well be absolutely true.
Today’s example: the column on Anthony Fauci says Republicans are “baselessly” pillorying him as a liar. His newly-revealed emails contain multiple examples of lies, false and nonsensical statements, dissembling, self-dealing — there is nothing “baseless” about criticizing him for it.
The AP’s calling something “baseless” is almost always baseless. You should simply delete it from all their reports.
Stephen Leonard, Boise
Public lands
The plans that set management goals for Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service lands are old and do not address growing recreation demand. As more Idahoans are experiencing the outdoors, I worry about the impacts on fish and wildlife as mountains and plains become more crowded. I encourage public land managers to update the plans that guide how public lands are used.
Deer and elk need room to search for food and security, yet the current land plans were written in the 1980s and have little to say about migration or direction for how to assure those routes remain unbroken. On the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Bureau of Land Management property, there are 13 mapped migration routes and countless undiscovered routes.
I urge public land agencies to update management plans and address increasing use and the needs of fish and wildlife, specifically, the need for large animals to move on the landscape in pursuit of survival. Updating land plans will make sure my kids and grandkids will enjoy Idaho’s public lands as I have.
Marshall Hurst, Rigby
NIMBY
I appreciated Nampa Councilwoman Mutchie’s comments from Tuesday night’s Council meeting, as reported in Idaho Press. I also felt her frustration. I live in Caldwell but have heard the same sentiment here related to affordable and multi family housing.
Caldwell is roughly 2500 affordable housing units short of meeting needs. We have elderly residents living in auxiliary sheds with no running water and no electricity. We have single mothers living in storage units. We have children living in broken down campers on ditch-banks, going for a month without a bath. We have parents whose kids were declared in imminent danger due to an unstable home, working desperately to reunify, but the lack of housing is keeping kids in foster care.
I had a former Caldwell Councilman tell me multi family housing belongs only in non residential areas. How elitist are we when we see apartment residents as non residents? There is nothing Christian, compassionate, community centered, or fiscally conservative about NIMBY. I just wanted Councilwoman Mutchie to know that we share her concerns.
Tammy Dittenber, Caldwell