GARDEN CITY: IS SPEEDING BIGGEST PROBLEM?

There have been recent IP articles lately about the Garden City Police Chief. The first regarding the income of around $67K from speeding ticket income and the latest about his retirement.The safety of the people justified the speed traps, not the income. I'm a big supporter of police and don't want to rain on the chief's retirement parade. However, the FBI crime statistics that are readily available on line show that Garden City is the most unsafe city in ID and exceeds the national average in both violent and property crimes. So while we may feel safer driving down Chinden Avenue due to the speed traps, it is doubtful the residents not living along Chinden have the same feeling of safety. I'm surprised that the journalist(s) writing these articles didn't do more research on the Garden City crime problem. Being a police officer anywhere is a difficult job and I wish the chief the best in his retirement.

