There have been recent IP articles lately about the Garden City Police Chief. The first regarding the income of around $67K from speeding ticket income and the latest about his retirement.The safety of the people justified the speed traps, not the income. I'm a big supporter of police and don't want to rain on the chief's retirement parade. However, the FBI crime statistics that are readily available on line show that Garden City is the most unsafe city in ID and exceeds the national average in both violent and property crimes. So while we may feel safer driving down Chinden Avenue due to the speed traps, it is doubtful the residents not living along Chinden have the same feeling of safety. I'm surprised that the journalist(s) writing these articles didn't do more research on the Garden City crime problem. Being a police officer anywhere is a difficult job and I wish the chief the best in his retirement.
William Armstrong
Meridian
MINORS TOO YOUNG FOR SOME DECISIONS
I don't think minors should be able to choose to make the permanent life altering of their bodies, gender affirming surgeries. Do we want minors to get guns and tattoos? No. They need to be older to make those decisions. Yes, Idaho should be a safe place. A safe place for kids to mature and understand what they are choosing.
Kathryn Ralstin
Greenleaf
SMART TANK BETTER IDEA THAN 'SHARK TANK'
It is amazing how motivated people are to make money by selling products. Just watch Shark Tank to see people quivering with excitement as they stand in front of potential investors and explain the incredible effort they have put into their endeavors. It is as if making and selling material things is the one true path to wealth and happiness.
I am struck, on the other hand, by how few people are motivated to improve that great engine of progress known as the human mind. The intelligent person’s ability to inspire and instruct others how to succeed in social, ethical, spiritual, political and even economic ways of life has been demonstrated repeatedly in history.
We need to have a panel of well-educated citizens start a show called Smart Tank, where would-be disciples come to ask wise men and women for titles of books that will change not only minds and bank accounts, but the course of civilization.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
