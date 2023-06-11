ZONING CHANGE IS LONG OVERDUE
I'm a small business owner, documentary filmmaker, and West Boise resident writing in favor of Boise's long overdue modern zoning rewrite.
As a community volunteer with causes ranging from Kessler-Keener Foundation, Ballet Idaho, and Leadership Boise, I've seen firsthand the need for more affordable housing options for all the diverse people who call Boise home. Some of our neighbors who will benefit most from the proposed changes include artists, entrepreneurs, students, and service industry workers who currently struggle to find an affordable place to live. Everyone deserves to call Boise home, and this ordinance is an important step toward getting serious about affordable housing in our community and living up to our Boise values.
Stephanie Cullen
Boise
ZONING CHANGE SHOULD BE POSTPONED
Please delay the rezoning initiative vote until after the November 2023 vote. As you are running for office again, I'd like to point out a possible conflict of interest in pushing the vote on the rezoning initiative. Two of the City Council members were appointed by you, and from what many can see, seem to share your views. Two areas remain vacant, leaving no representation. Under such circumstances, it is not very Democratic to vote on something in which the people do not have the say, such as they would after the November 2023 vote. There is no transparency that will reflect positively on you, as our Mayor. This was pushed through without the public input during Covid as well, leaving a huge document to be reviewed by voting citizens to a 3 week period.
I urge you to do the right thing and postpone this vote until the people can decide who they will vote in to represent their 6 districts. This is not a decision solely on you or people you have chosen. This is a big enough decision to impact Boise so much, that it must be done with the City Council that has a voter input on who is representing them. That is the only ethical, transparent, and just plain common sense thing to do. I am sending a copy of this email to BoiseDev and the Idaho Tribune, asking them to print it. The People of Boise deserve a say in this vote through their properly voted in City Counsel members. Thank you.
Pamela Pauline
Boise
JONES IS OVERLY CRITICAL OF CONSERVATISM
I frequently read Mr. Jim Jones' Sunday editorial in the Press. i'm often bothered that he can only be critical and negative about everything conservative for which our state stands. i know he represents the liberal and left, desiring to take our state down in that direction.
I, also, know he is a senior citizen and maybe he's beginning to forget, as seniors often do. Surely he remembers that Idaho is the great and special state it is because of its conservative stance. i'm told nearly every day that this is why families are escaping those states to the west because Idaho is conservative and not leftist, nor liberal, like theirs. Do you remember the 'good ole days', Mr. Jones, when we went to school and there were often guns on campus? And almost every boy carried a pocket knife? And.... no-one was ever shot or stabbed! For a refresher on the 'good ole' days', we may need to talk with a few native Idahoan senior citizens. Let's take the conservative "High Road!"
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise