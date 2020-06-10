Unacceptable
In light of the recent tragic death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman and his associate -- who have been expeditiously incarcerated, there is a sad deja-vu. The current outbreak of mass protests, frequently taking a violent criminal direction is becoming an affront and exploitation of US citizens. Externally or internally instigated, this action is unacceptable and reprehensible!
Anger is the most primitive emotion like Freud's "id;" and any civilized society requires it be modified for the sake of survival and positive outcomes. Violence destroys and alienates; nonviolent protest can lead to justice, reconciliation, healing and unity.. is this formula too hard to comprehend?
Close to the memory and sentiments of many veterans returning home from serving their nation in good faith in Vietnam, -- was the derision and violence experienced by a segment who espoused peace, but expressed violence. They were among those too myopic and/or incapable of separating the "warrior from the War." Thankfully, this writer returned to Idaho's more tolerant environment after Vietnam service.
Boise's citizens have taken the dignified and conscientious expression of protest-- that of peace and nonviolence. This represents the highest valuing of life, and emulates those most impacting figures in history, as Jesus, Gandhi, and Mandela.
Thank you Boise for being an example to America of an expression that promotes and protects democracy !!
Jim Barker, Hilo, Hawaii
Vote
I have one major request of the protestors: VOTE. Let’s make America great again by getting rid of the incompetent in the White House.
Steve Broden, Boise
Police
An important article was published in the Wall Street Journal on June 2, 2020, written by Heather Mac Donald, a fellow of the Manhattan Institute. This article cited factual studies on police interactions with minorities and police-caused deaths. It is an interesting contrast to the current hysteria following the heinous death of George Floyd. His death was undeniably reprehensible and it, hopefully, will result in the prolonged incarceration of the officers involved. But, it is not typical of the relationship between police and the black community nationwide. I highlight two statements from the article: ... a police officer is 18½ times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer, and, that ... white police officers were less likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot unarmed black suspects.
Read the article - you can find it online: The Myth of Systemic Police Racism, WSJ 6/2/2020.
Stephen Cox, Boise
Hire local
Is it to much to ask to HIRE locally to? We see buy local every where and yet when we need a Police Chief, or Fire Chief they hire OUT OF STATE!! It is hard for me to understand that we here in Idaho don't have qualified people. If none of our own are qualified than WHY should we BUY where NO ONE is qualified!! Seems to me if we can't find people HERE that are qualified to run things than why should we believe that what is made here is worth anything!!
Judith Nelsen, Nampa
Suck it up
Let’s face it. During his presidency, Donald Trump has been vindictive, single minded, hateful, boastful, belittling, demanding, ineloquent, vengeful, self-aggrandizing, condescending, crude, trite, mean-spirited, crass, non-sensical and nasty.
I don’t get it! Who says he’s not a politician?
I guess the difference is that he doesn’t hide it ... unlike most leaders in the Senate and the House of Representatives on BOTH SIDES of the aisle.
With President Trump, what you see and hear is what you get. This may be one of his best qualities. Very little ambiguity there. A refreshing change from the political status quo. And THE reason he is feared and hated by the establishment.
But like it or not, he has tried harder to keep his promises to those who elected him more than any president this seventy-year-old Independent voter can remember (and my memory is perfect). Another of his best qualities.
So I say to all, “Suck it up!” He’s the duly elected president. If you didn’t get your way four years ago, quit whining. You’ll have another shot at it this November.
But if you really want change — huge, significant, meaningful and lasting change — don’t focus so much attention on just one elected official. Here’s a deep, dark secret those in power have successfully hidden from the masses. The office of President has for ever been the convenient scapegoat for the sins of both parties. If you really want to change your lives for the better, ENACT TERM LIMITS FOR CONGRESS so potentially 500 self-serving Congress-folks don’t spend a lifetime using “We, the people” to keep themselves in power and get rich.
Randall Wilkinson, Nampa
Idaho roads
Although reference is often made to their early Idaho significance on roadside historical markers, toll roads have disappeared as a means for helping build the state's transportation infrastructure.
Perhaps, as we look for new financial resources to support our highways statewide, it's time to turn the clock back and ask those who use the transportation system to pay more for it.
I've traveled on toll roads throughout the United States and, frankly, tossing a couple of quarters into a metal basket wasn't overly difficult. Most were found on Eastern and Midwestern freeways, but I also helped pay for bridges in California and Spokane, Washington.
If ever there was a place to implement a pilot toll project, it's that stretch of road serving one primary purpose -- getting people to and from Bogus Basin. Originally built out of necessity by developlers of the ski area, the road's maintenance responsibility has been inherited by the Ada County Highway District. Thus, all county residents now pay for its widening, paving, upkeep and maintenance.
So why not charge 50 cents each time a vehicle uses the road, then dedicate those funds for its improvement? One result might even be a migration to mass transit with buses paying the same 50-cent fee per trip to transport dozens of people. It'd reduce vehicle emissions and save on wear and tear of the road.
Is turning time back on Idaho roads appropriate? I think the idea is intriguing enough to investigate.
Steve Guerber, Eagle