It’s interesting that the Supreme Court has prohibited affirmative action policies by colleges, the purposes of which are to provide admission because of the value to the schools and to the students of racial diversity, while voicing no objection to other similar admission policies. Schools have policies that value athletics, geographic diversity, arbitrary tests of intelligence, leadership abilities, legacies (children of graduates), cultural diversity, particular extracurricular activities, socioeconomic diversity, first-generation college attendance, large parental donations, unusual perspectives, sexual orientation diversity, artistic talent, musical ability, and high school academic performance. But the Court says they are prohibited from placing any value on racial diversity. Perhaps the Court just hasn’t gotten around to dealing with these other college admissions policies. Quick, let’s find someone to bring lawsuits against schools for these reasons as well, so that we can get these cases up to the Court before anything happens to its conservative majority.
Walt Thode
Boise
GOP MUST STOP DEMONIZING OTHERS
My brother-in-law used to quip that “Everybody needs someone to look down on, and there is nobody lower than a hippy, that’s why all hippies have dogs”. For decades Idaho GOP leadership has fought against equal rights for LGBTQ+ citizens. I have to think that is either because “everybody needs someone to look down on”, or because they are not above putting this entire group of people down for their own political gain. Presently, the RINO extremists making the loudest and most destructive noise in the Idaho GOP leadership are not above putting down this whole group of people for their own personal gain, but they are doing so in a very reckless and dangerous way. Displaying a belief that God made only some people in his image, and that man is to love some of his neighbors, they are hell bent on demonizing all LGBTQ+ people, jeopardizing their lives, their families, and Idaho. Are they doing so out of pure evil, hatred, or only for political gain? No matter why, this needs to stop!
Tom Newton
Caldwell
REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS VEERED OFF COURSE
As a common-sense Republican, I find myself increasingly disheartened by the actions and direction of the Idaho Republican Party. What was once a party rooted in conservative principles, fiscal responsibility, and limited government has seemingly veered off course. Instead of focusing on the core values that initially attracted me, I witness a growing inclination towards extreme ideologies, divisive rhetoric, and attention to issues that do not matter. It is disappointing to see a lack of collaboration, compromise, and a willingness to engage with diverse perspectives, which includes members of their own party. The party should be a platform for inclusive and effective governance, but it seems to be losing sight of its purpose. As a Republican, I yearn for a return to the party's true conservative roots and a renewed commitment to serving the people of Idaho with integrity and thoughtful leadership.
William Moylan
Caldwell
ENFORCE FIREWORKS LAWS
There was a war in Kuna on Tuesday night! Fireworks, they are illegal but can still be sold. Fireworks are illegal to use but nobody enforces the law. Who are we trying to kid, make them legal or enforce the law!
Charlie Cripe
Kuna
WHAT HAPPENED TO NATIONAL ANTHEM?
Why would a celebration for America, not include the National Anthem? We have supported the Caldwell Brothers park fireworks for many years and this is the first and hopefully the last time this happens. Throughout the history of America many men and women have given their life for this country and we can't even show the respect of honoring the flag and country on America's birthday. This is a very sad time to be an American.
Dave Mathson
Caldwell
