Good stewards
These are tough economic times. School districts are facing significant budget cuts. School leaders are obligated to look for ways to maximize student services with diminished financial resources.
In the Caldwell School District, leaders are exploring alternative ways to provide quality educational services, reportedly saving tens of thousands of dollars a year. But school leaders are facing extensive push-back from interest groups including those from within the district.
Regardless of the outcome, all interested parties need to keep this in mind: These are tough economic times for everyone, including the taxpayers that fund public schools. The last supplemental levy in Caldwell was approved by voters by a historic narrow margin (52%). Should Caldwell voters realize leadership was thwarted in their effort to make the best use of taxpayer dollars, it puts into question their willingness to support the next supplemental, school bond, or plant facility levy. The negative impact on students and personnel if these funds are lost will far exceed the concerns some have of the proposed changes being explored.
This situation will be a test for members of Caldwell’s school board, most of whom are new to their positions. I have no doubt they will safeguard the educational interests of students but what will they demonstrate regarding their willingness to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars?
Timothy Rosandick, Caldwell
A good reminder
Some things we should learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. We knew them before, but many have forgotten some of them.
- Just because you do not like something it does not make it unconstitutional. It does not matter how many meetings you have with how many people or how many names you call the leaders.
- It is always sad when a business fails, and many will fail during this pandemic. But new ones will start, and many existing ones will adapt to the new normal. That is the risk people take when they start a business.
- Everyone who told us to have a rainy-day fund was correct. Support for businesses and unemployment will come over time. Never fast enough and never enough. Depending how deep a hole you were in at the start of the pandemic will determine how fast you get out. Some will never get out.
- Always bet on hard Science over gut feelings and politics on pandemic procedures. You do not have a constitutional right to get me sick. Wear a mask and social distancing is the least you can do for your responsibility to your society. It is common curtesy and certainly not an unconstitutional request for most people to comply.
- There is an election soon and that is the perfect time for all to let the government know how they are doing.
- Stay healthy, register to vote, vote and let us try to go in the right direction as a society.
Richard Schauer, Boise
Cult of Trump
The Reagan, GW Bush, and Trump GOP tax cuts have cost us the American people over $20 trillion. That $20 trillion plus went to corporations and billionaires.
No wonder we don’t have universal single payer health care, free college for all residents, repairs to our infrastructure including water, electric grid, airports, trains, bridges, highways, schools, and hospitals, a stronger social safety net, a living wage, and adequate family leave and daycare--like virtually every other first world country on the planet,
Now we have the CARES Act which benefited corporations and the rich but the Cult of Trump GOP won’t pass the HEROES Act which helps us.
It’s pretty much the same on the state level, our Republican state legislature taxes us but cuts taxes for corporations and the rich.
As long as we are voting what has become the Cult of Trump GOP we are only hurting ourselves.
Dallas Chase, Boise
Duh
Senator Risch: Your concerns about not allowing Puerto Rico and DC Statehood are NOT the reason Republicans would lose Senate power. It is because Republicans simply won’t be there. The real reason Republicans will lose power across the board (not just the Senate) is because like you, they do not wear masks and practice safe distancing. DUH!
Charles Gains, Boise
Districts
The passage of council districts for Idaho cities with populations over 100,000 is a done deal. It’s something I neither supported nor opposed, as I see the potential benefits and drawbacks of both electoral systems.
However, anyone telling you that West Boise is not represented on the Boise City Council is feeding you a bunch of malarkey! I have been proud to serve on the council for over a decade. In my three terms, I have always lived west of Cloverdale road in Legislative District 15. It’s also worth noting that in my three successful races, all my opponents lived much closer to downtown Boise. So, any perception that you must live in or run from the North End to get elected is a blatantly false claim. I am living proof.
For over a decade, I have intentionally worked to represent West Boise. It is the part of town I know best and recognize its unique needs and interests. This includes creating several new parks, improving pedestrian safety, supporting scores of Neighborhood Investment Awards, adding a new fire station, working to improve local roads, and addressing thousands of individual constituent requests for assistance.
Don’t be fooled by those making claims that West Boise has no representation, nor attempts to portray the new electoral districting system as a way to “bring West Boise citizens a voice” at City Hall. Some politicians in the state legislature that pushed for city council districts now also want municipal candidates to declare a party. The last thing we need is more divisive partisan politics in government, especially at the local level.
I’m proud to continue bringing a West Boise voice to the council and will continue listening closely to the needs of West Boise citizens for as long as I have the honor to serve.
TJ Thomson, Boise
Save lives
Thank you to the self-centered peopled who refuse to wear a mask or social distance in public. Your irresponsible and selfish behavior has not only caused major spikes in Covid cases and deaths in Idaho and the USA, but has also caused many countries to close their doors to Americans. While you may want to remain narrow-minded and unaware of the rest of the world; some of us enjoy visiting other countries, meeting the people and learning about their cultures. Thanks to you we can’t do that now. It’s apparent that you care little for your family, friends and community. Perhaps it will take a serious illness or death of someone close to you before you understand the severity of this pandemic. Governor Little relied on responsible behavior from people in Idaho. That appears to be beyond your capability. America is #1 in the world – in Covid cases and deaths. That’s not something of which we should be proud. Wear masks and social distance! It will save lives!
Marian Herz, Boise
Embarrassed
The organizers of the #DefundThePolice counter protest should be embarrassed. Every #Patriot that participated should be embarrassed. Previous rallies on the steps of city hall had gone quietly. Attendees had voiced their “redress of grievances”, told their stories, and quietly left. This had become normal enough that several high school students had taken to attending the event as a civic exercise that they could actually participate in.On Tuesday, Liberty Dogs brought together Patriots, #DefendTheBlue, and Outlaw Bikers, descending on the rally, disrupting a legitimate, established civic process, one recently used by Ammon Bundy on the steps of an officer’s home. Teenagers that had previously attended the peaceful rally were placed in danger by the organizers of the counter protest. The rally organizers and BPD couldn’t be prepared for the unprecedented violence.Well armed “sheepdogs”, many of whom spent significant time stroking their sidearms, stood by and laughed as bikers attacked attendees of the rally, making it clear that any response to actively defend themselves could be lethal.Endorsers of the counter protest need to reconsider due to the gross negligence of counter protest organizers to protect the rights and safety of the rally attendees, regardless of ideological disagreements.
Joe Evans, Meridian
Marxists
Who are the enforcers if there is no policing? They are gangs, cartels, and those seeking to defund the police. To think otherwise is extremely naïve. Boise’s mayor is one of these naive people. Think Mexico or Venezuela.
People have been in conflict forever. That will never change. Those trying to sell us the canard of perfection are dreamers and frauds, and while at it, put society at peril. McLean is biased and prejudiced against those who wish to maintain law and order. Her position on the BLM and counter protestors is a lie. Maybe it is because she didn’t want to admit that the crowd was 4 to 1 against the Marxists and revolutionaries. As the Police Union said it was “a large number of ‘counter protestors,’ who were every day citizens showing their support for police.” There were a number of bikers, but the majority of these were there for the same valid reasons. The last I checked, bikers are citizens yet, and have jobs, and contribute to society.
Emotions were high, and why wouldn’t they be, confronting a Marxist organization with trained Marxist leaders, and that uses violence daily to promote their cause.
McLean would have you believe that the counter protestors were primarily racist purveyors of hate. That is a complete lie. She “sharply opposed some of the counter protestors ‘use of intimidation, racist slurs, and white supremacist symbols.’” What does she think BLM does to push their agenda?
The ridiculous positions here are so rich. The Marxists request help from the police they are trying to defund and eliminate. They want a society that could only be enforced by an extreme police state.
Boise doesn’t need a Jenny Durkan. It already has one. Her prejudices are so apparent, and so misguided. She needs to go.
Dean Muehlberg, Meridian
Kudos
I have just endured the worst 12 days of my life, suffering from some virulent form of the flu. I thank God that it wasn’t Covid-19. I have very little tolerance for the Whiners out there who keep complaining that their rights are being infringed upon, calling our Governor Chicken Little, because he has the conviction to roll back to Phase 3, close some bars and urge people to wear a mask. People, this situation isn’t just about YOU! Everyone is affected by all our actions. My comment to the whiners is Get A Grip! Grow up and act like a responsible adult. Kudos to Governor Little! Keep up the good work.
Vicki McKee, Kuna
Fireworks
Why do we have these ridiculous laws about the sale of fireworks? Every year large explosions and aerial displays occur for several nights in my north Boise neighborhood. My dog suffers every year, from creeping around in fear, to not sleeping, to peeing and defecating indoors which she never does. I’m sure most dogs are equally terrified. At the least, if these things are illegal to use, they should be illegal to sell as well.
I have a special connection to these fireworks in Boise. In 1948 when I was 6, I joined neighbor kids as one of the parents shot off fireworks on the 4th. One especially large firecracker was placed under a tin can. Instead of shooting into the air, the resulting can shrapnel flew among us, and one chunk hit me in the gut. Apparently I was close to death when the doctor fished it out of my liver. It was one of several cases that strengthened laws concerning firework sales here. I think more restrictions are long overdue.
Walter Thode, Boise
USA
PATRIOTS. The Second Amendment- so they can spray bullets from their AK-47’s. The massacre at Sandy hook a Conspiracy Theory — a Hoax. The Second Amendment — so they can spray spital form their mask-less mouths — and burn masks on the steps of the State Capital. While health care workers struggle to find supplies. The Second Amendment — Civil Rights/Women’s Rights be damned. Fireworks at Indian Sacred ground skyrocket like Pandemic charts. The Forth of July — Happy Birthday U. S of A.
David Bohart, Nampa
Union
Why I opposed the unionization of the Boise Philharmonic orchestra:
As an insider, it strikes me as hypocritical to campaign for privileges and protections when the job isn’t getting done. In true professional orchestras, musicians wouldn’t dare show up without their parts prepared and ready for detailed ensemble polish, or disregard simple details of rehearsal etiquette. But in the Philharmonic this happens regularly. I certainly didn’t come to every rehearsal as ready as I should have been. School and a job limited my practice time. So I voted against the union organization. I can do better before I look to someone else to solve my worries. But I wish more had done the same. Campaigning for those privileges while the job remains half baked does not reflect well on the attitude of the organization. As professionals we can and must do better before we ask for a raise.
Taylor Rhodes, Boise