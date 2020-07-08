Why
Rupert Murdoch owns both Fox News and The Wall Street Journal Newspaper (WSJ). On June 26, 2020, WSJ reported Russia had offered (and paid) Afghanistan Taliban fighters bounties to kill American soldiers who are deployed in Afghanistan. WSJ reported that this information was reported to President Trump by US intelligence officials in March, 2020. At that time, President Trump was offered several options to take in response. No response to these assassinations have been taken to date. However, in June, President Trump invited Russia back into the now G-7 Summit. (Originally, the countries in this economic Summit kicked Russia out because Russia attacked, and then annexed parts of, Crimea.) Why?
Presently, President Trump and the Republican party are trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in a court case that is currently being decided before the Supreme Court. When US citizens need more financial health protections during the current pandemic, why?
Steve Basil, Eagle
Please
You may be a person who is tired of hearing about the Pandemic.You may believe COVID-19 is a hoax perpetuated by China and and Russia.You may be saying we should slow down our testing because recent spikes of the virus make our country look bad. It's better not to know how many people are sick. You may say that the 121,000 people who've died don't matter to anyone.They would have died anyway. You say the steps our government is taking to protect against the virus are threatening your Constitutional rights. You're free to say anything. Just say it from behind a mask and six feet away from me. Please.
Julia Davey, Meridian
Responsibility
My husband and I recently hiked a trail in the Challis District BLM land designated as ‘Area of Critical Environmental Concern’, when we happened upon a dead coyote.
This is regrettably not particularly unusual. It only became alarming when our dog began acting distraught soon after leaving the scene. He ran, frantically licked his paws, kicked, panted, repeated until we could get him in water. This seemed to relieve his distress.
Only later did we consider that he very possibly came in contact with a poison intended for a coyote or wolf.
It is distressful enough to come upon any dead animal anywhere, but when we become fearful of enjoying our public lands because there might be traps, snares and poisons intended for ‘predators’ and accessible to any animal, this becomes an issue we all should be alarmed about. How can we condone such cruel and painful means of controlling predators?
Fish and Game and Wildlife Services don’t appear to show any regard for science based reasoning in their management. They are beholden to their source of income… hunters and the livestock industry.
Western Watersheds and Advocates for the West are two groups that are exceptional fighters for Idaho public lands and wildlife management done in a science based humanely responsible way.
Jini Griffith, Ketchum
Impractical jokers
I'd like to thank the Idaho Press for providing entertaining political coverage, especially the voices from the lunatic fringes of Lee Barron & Melissa Morales.
Barron, the so-called Republican who has seen centuries of a one man/one vote (or something like it) system seemingly wreck the country wishes to save our Gem State by allotting representation by geography versus population. Makes sense to me. Some counties have more sagebrush than people, while the Treasure Valley is rapidly losing the former & gaining the latter. Tumbleweeds have feelings too.
Morales, if she's an Idaho native is 15 or 16 years old tops, supports the complete abolition of police? Hmmm. Admittedly, I'm biased. Every cop I've ever played softball with, coached little league with, been related to or dialogued with on a traffic stop in this town has never been anything but cordial & professional. This isn't Minneapolis or New York, obviously. But to learn Morales was a one-time member of the I.P. editorial board, are you kidding me? What does it take to be selected, a note from a psychologist with the word "certifiable" somewhere in there? Please begin streaming I.P. editorial board meetings after Barron & Morales are both invited back onto it. I predict a hit on your hands to rival TV's funniest show: Impractical Jokers.
Kevin Warnock, Boise
Coincidence?
Have you noticed that
People who DON’T wear masks
People who FAVOR ‘all people matter’ instead of ‘Black people matter’
People who REJECT efforts to curb police brutality against Blacks
People who OPPOSE equal rights for LGBTs
People who OPPOSE universal health care
People who IGNORE experts’ advice relative to COVID-19
People who OPPOSE amnesty and DACA
People who ACCUSE one of hate if they criticize Trump
People who OPPOSE voting with mail-in ballots
People who FLAUNT their ‘super’ patriotism
People who BRANDISH guns at rallies and claim to be volunteer vigilantes
Are almost all Trump followers?
Lilburn Wesche, Boise