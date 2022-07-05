Foreign entanglement
According to the US Constitution, and reiterated by the War Powers Act of 1973, our armed forces are not to engage in foreign war unless authorized by Congress. In spite of this, our country has been involved in the Yemen Civil War for nearly a decade, with no such authorization. United States military involvement in this conflict includes providing weapons, assisting in targeting selection, and actively flying refueling missions.
I am happy to report that on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to support H.J.Res.87 — “Directing the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress.” Please join the KCRCC in urging Representative Russ Fulcher to co-sponsor this bill and for Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo to do everything in their power to withdraw our military from the ill-advised foreign entanglement in Yemen.
Bjorn Handeen
Coeur d’Alene
‘Hateful comments’
I have read with interest your articles regarding the hateful comments made by a pastor in Boise and by the various local religious leaders related to some of our fellow citizens. The condemnation of the pastor in Boise failed to extend the love of Jesus Christ and the hope of Jesus Christ to all people. The religious leaders failed to point to Jesus Christ as the one who can truly forgive sins and who also can give power over sin to those who trust Him. In one New Testament letter the author wrote, “Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ...” Homosexuality is only one of many sins listed. In Christ is found forgiveness and the power to overcome all kinds of sins.
Jeff Mendoza
Nampa
Judicial branch
Here’s a quick government lesson in response to Rex McCoy’s letter to the editor on June 28th. He suggested that the name of the Supreme Court should be changed to the Mediocre Court. McCoy wrote, “When it no longer cares what the majority wants, then what is supreme about it?” Mr. McCoy, there are three branches of government; executive, legislative and judicial. It is the legislative branch’s responsibility to learn what their constituents want and to represent them accordingly. The judicial branch, which is the Supreme Court, is simply charged with determining if those laws are constitutional. The Supreme Court is not supposed to care what the majority wants, but what the Constitution says. Our representatives are the ones who are supposed to care what the majority wants. Let’s all learn how the government operates so we can be effective, involved citizens.
Tina Lambert
Caldwell
‘Hollow hypocrisy’
Recent news reports tell of many of our political leaders expressing their great reverence for the sanctity of life. Where has this deep regard for life been over the last two years as thousands and thousands of the vulnerable among us have suffered or died? When personal effort and sacrifice actually match lofty platitudes, then can we trust that there is more to these sentiments than hollow hypocrisy.
Becci Carmack
Meridian