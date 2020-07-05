Mess
To use the title from Al Gore’s book “An Inconvenient Truth”, do black lives really matter to the organization called “Black Lives Matter”? If so, then why are they associated with Planned Parenthood, who has a history of doing what they can to eliminate minorities and others they consider to be undesirables through their scheme of abortion? They deliberately locate their abortion factories in or near minority areas. The leading cause of death in the black population is abortion. In New York, there are more black babies murdered by abortion than are born. Not a word out of Black Lives Matter. Black businesses that were trying to serve their communities and make a living to feed their families and do the right thing were looted, destroyed and, in some cases, burnt to the ground by so called Black Lives Matter. Many young black men are murdered every week in Chicago through gang violence but where is Black Lives Matter? Why aren’t they working in those communities to try to improve the education system and work with the government to keep families together where these young boys are being raised without a father in the home in 71% of households?
To what depth of depravity does this nation have to sink before we realize we are in desperate need of the Gospel of Jesus Christ? Judges 21:25 says everyone did what he thought was right in his own eyes. Can we start living by what it says in our Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal, that we ALL came from one blood?
It is God who created every one of us. Can we turn our lives back to Him and let Him have control since we have made such a mess of things?
Ray Horrell, Caldwell
Equal
As we approach July 4th, 244 years after our Forefathers signed the Declaration of Independence, it is a good time to recall their powerful and inspiring words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Created Equal: same in value.
Unalienable Rights: natural rights that cannot be given away or taken away.
Liberty: state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.
Wouldn’t you agree these rights are inherent to the whole human family; from the preborn, who don’t have a chance to speak up for their rights, to senior citizens?
Don’t you think our Forefathers intended for this country to enforce justice in every aspect and relationship in life, and to establish laws that protect all families and society?
Guttmacher Institute states 28% of abortions are Black American babies. ProtectingBlackLife.org states abortion has killed more Black Americans than anything else.
Wouldn’t you agree the effort to end evils in society including racism AND abortion should go hand in hand because every human being has value, a right to Life, Liberty and an opportunity to justly work for their pursuit of Happiness? God Bless America!
Tami Koenig, Boise
Ballots
Earlier this month, you printed an editorial by a group of Idaho leaders who have formed an organization called Idaho Children Are Primary. The focus of the group is to monitor legislative activity regarding issues that are pro-child in terms of education, health, and well-being for children, now and in the future. The end of the article asked if the reader was registered to vote and encouraged them to request an absentee ballot. Unfortunately, the website that the readers were directed to does not take you to the Secretary of State’s website but to another site with a similar url. The listed site is the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index, a rating of individual legislators based on an extreme right agenda. Please let your readers know that the correct website for the Secretary of State is www.idahovotes.gov. This is the site where citizens can obtain an absentee ballot or find other election information.
Marilyn Sword, Boise
Wake up
Black Lives Matter!
How pleasing to have so many people unquestionably practice a pseudo cultist religion and kneel, wave their hands and in some cases prostate themselves as they proclaim you as VICTIMS!!!
Yes, I believe black lives matter just the same as white, brown and yellow lives matter, yet I didn’t see any signs proclaiming anguish for the millions of black babies aborted!! (27 million since 1973 according to one source!)
One of the leaders of BLM on TV recently said “if we don’t get our way, we will burn it down and replace it”
Following is an exact quote from their website! “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement”
BLM is against everything America has stood for and is intending to replace it with the left wing Marxist government!!! IT MUST NOT HAPPEN!!! WAKE UP!!!
Dean Robertson, Nampa
Vote
Change is Needed
Steve McCain’s opinion letter of June 14 suggested change is needed to our voting system proposing everyone “vote by mail.” Changes are needed but not the one that he recommends. Contrary to some media reports, there are plenty examples of voter fraud using vote by mail ballots. 1.Outdated (inaccurate) voter rolls have dead and other ineligible voters having voted. 2. National Voter Registration Act of 1994 (Motor Voter) allowed citizens to register to vote simultaneously with an application for a driver’s license. Now some states are allowing non citizens to get drivers licenses. They are automatically registered to vote unless they check a box to “opt out.” 3. Ballot harvesting is probably the biggest invitation for fraud. A third-party collects and turns in ballots on behalf of another person- no limit on the amount of ballots one can collect. Elections have had one candidate winning only to lose when thousands of vote-by-mail drop-offs were counted. Absentee ballots are already available for those who wish to use them. Those engaged will exercise their right to vote at their polling place.
Susan Newby, Emmett
Step back
Back in the saddle again
Enough is enough! Here’s to the Caldwell Night Rodeo and C of I football program standing their ground. 5 Hot August nights and 5 sunny fall afternoons are 10 big reasons to live in Canyon County. Both are outdoor events that guarantee to electrify their audiences.
Simply stated that if you concerned about or if you are infected with you know what then please do not attend. If not then go and have a wonderful time. Maybe the rodeo can televise their performances on pay per view like the Coyotes do & you can watch it from home if you prefer.
However this quarantining of the healthy is crushing the middle class and it is time for it to stop. Now! The infection rate may be 10 times of what is being reported and IF that is the case then the death rate is also 1/10th of what it is percentage wise. From .2 to .02 puts this power grab scare tactic back into perspective. I, for one, am not interested in any “new” normal. LIFE, LIBERTY and the Pursuit of HAPPINESS as written in the US constitution works just fine for me. After over 100 days it’s high time for government at all levels to take a big step back & let us fend for ourselves. Just remember that Chicken Little was wrong.
Jeffrey Jensen, Caldwell
Pray
Defund the Police. Maybe the stupidest concept I have ever heard. What is really needed is more policing. The toughest of the tough, the bravest of the brave. Limit their powers? Absolutely! Make them fight the most violent of the violent, the drug induced psychotic criminals, the drug lords and all their soldiers, with one hand tied behind their back. No tasers, no choke holds, no batons against an enemy with no rules who now sees it as their duty to resist any attempt to contain them. These cities and fool politicians that think this is a great idea are in for a rude awakening. What you leave behind as civilians flee for their lives will be war zones between competing drug cartels as huge distribution centers for across America. Enough of a problem now without condoning it full scale.
But at least America is showing compassion for violent lawlessness. Good luck with that. Every politician in the USA should have to spend at least a week riding with a cop. An eye opening experience that would make them realize police need all the funding we can give them; and for God’s sake don’t tie their hands behind their backs as they fight for a civil world for us to live in. Pray for them in a war they have to fight everyday. They are fighting it for you. All of you. All of America.
Don Towery, Nampa
Coincidence?
Have you noticed that
People who DON’T wear masks
People who FAVOR ‘all people matter’ instead of ‘Black people matter’
People who REJECT efforts to curb police brutality against Blacks
People who OPPOSE equal rights for LGBTs
People who OPPOSE universal health care
People who IGNORE experts’ advice relative to COVID-19
People who OPPOSE amnesty and DACA
People who ACCUSE one of hate if they criticize Trump
People who OPPOSE voting with mail-in ballots
People who FLAUNT their ‘super’ patriotism
People who BRANDISH guns at rallies and claim to be volunteer vigilantes
Are almost all Trump followers?
Lilburn Wesche, Boise