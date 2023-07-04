THANKS TO SCENTSY FOR MEMORIAL WALL
Thank you to Scentsy for bringing the Vietnam War Memorial Wall to Meridian. This Wall helps keep memories of friends and loved ones present and not forgotten.
Phylis Call
Meridian
BE AN AMERICAN FIRST
This year, as we celebrate our country’s 247th Independence Day, we Americans may also feel the deep concern that our nation is not safe, and our political system is not healthy. We are strained, watching in horror as the country we love crumbles. But is this land decaying, or are we growing?
We are at a critical point in history, and we must choose whether we fail and fall apart or come together to succeed. Political feuds run contrary to the deep kindness of Americans and threaten our ability to harness opportunities and overcome challenges – we have plenty of both at the moment.
So this year, if we want to do something truly patriotic to celebrate our independence, we should take steps to heal the political divide that holds us back. Start small, invite a neighbor to your barbecue even if you disagree with them politically. Remember that more unites you than divides you. Hold true to the fact that you are both Americans; that title is far more meaningful than Republican or Democrat.
Elaine Zabriskie
Boise
NEW HISTORY CURRICULUM NEEDED
As a history teacher going on my 16th year of teaching I am very excited for the new curriculum introduced by Governor Little and Superintendent Critchfield. This Country is unique and special. We are a nation of immigrants. People have and continue to come here for the opportunities only this nation provides them. That is something worth loving and cherishing.
This country promises the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This country has overcome much because of the vision of our forefathers who wanted to create a new country that protected the rights of the individual. Our forefathers talked about it often in their letters to each other. Of a need to create a country for ALL and to END slavery. That was pretty unique in a world where every single continent had slavery and massive levels of injustice.
People would do well to take a responsible look at what is in that curriculum which also closely follows the Idaho State social studies standards.
Allen Oney
Meridian
MEETINGS ON PURCHASE WERE TRANSPARENT
The state attorney general, Raul Labrador, alleges the board of education violated open meeting laws with its vote to approve the University of Idaho’s purchase of the University of Phoenix, due to lack of public transparency. As I was at the May 18th public meeting, in person, I would like to share my perspective. Notably, I am not an elected official, nor am I affiliated with the State Board. Nobody gave me a private invite to the meeting. I simply read in the local media, prior, that there was a meeting, so I attended (as it was open to the public). At the meeting, a thorough presentation was made to all outlining a financial, legal, and educational analysis of the proposal. Board members were free to ask questions, and comment, and at no time were folks told we could not provide feedback or ask questions. Elected officials, representing the public, were also in attendance. Only after a full presentation, along with a complete public discussion, was the matter voted upon. The public meeting was transparent.
Aaron Williamson
Boise