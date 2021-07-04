Energy
Whether with fossil fuels like natural gas and coal, or cleaner sources of energy like biomass, nuclear, solar, or wind, Idaho is a state that keeps the lights on and businesses running with an all-the-above approach. Energy experts in government and private industry, like myself, agree this is the best strategy for providing Idahoans with the reliable and affordable energy we need to sustain and improve our way of life.
Senator Crapo has recognized this reality and leaning into this policy. My hope is Idahoans can count on him, as evidenced by his support of the Energy Act of 2020, to advocate and vote on behalf of our best interests.
As the negotiations on a sizeable infrastructure package between a growing group of 21 bipartisan senators and the White House gains more momentum, I urge Senator Crapo to closely examine their proposal.
Serious and sustained investment in roads, bridges, broadband, and energy grid has the potential to unlock responsible and sustained job and economic growth in our country for many years to come.
Brian Lee, Meridian
Farming
While the rest of the country is enjoying the summer, farmers are preparing for some of their busiest months. And, this year, they are more worried than ever. The nation’s immigration system, including the H-2A visa system that allows the agriculture industry to legally bring workers into the country, is broken. The visa system is slow and doesn’t reflect the intense need that farmers and ranchers have for workers.
The U.S. Senate must approve the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. This legislation would modernize the H-2A program and allow agriculture employees working in the industry to apply, and hopefully earn, citizenship. We need the support of immigrant farmworkers, and we need the federal government to fix the system that provides us with a willing workforce.
The agriculture sector depends on these workers. Right now, more than half of all U.S. agriculture workers are undocumented. Immigrants make up a quarter of all crop production workers in Idaho. Our farmers need this bill. Tell Senator Mike Crapo and Senator Jim Risch — Idahoans support the Farm Workforce Modernization.
Brook Allen, Meridian
Deceptive
The Sunday, June 27 guest commentary by Tom Luna was so deceptive that it demands a response. It starts out with a lie-Luna claims that SB1110 isn't about making it harder to get an initiative on the ballot. That is exactly what it is about. He further claims that SB1110 is about ensuring that everyone has a voice. That claim too is patently false. Given that measures proposed by the few Democrats left in the statehouse rarely are given serious consideration regardless of their merits, the initiative process is the only voice Democrats and Independents have in this state. The Republican supermajority and the Governor are now attempting to silence that voice. Hopefully the Idaho Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional measure. In short, Luna's lies lay bare the perfidy of the Idaho Republican Party. SB1110 is a power grab. "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely."-Lord Acton
David Kinter, Boise
Fireworks
The Treasure Valley, as well as the rest of the State, is enduring records high temps, we have worsening drought, and vegetation is beyond dry. Yet, we sell fireworks!
OH! And if you sign a waiver, we will sell you (illegal) Aerial fireworks.
The fireworks may be “safe and sane” but what about the people using them?
What could possibly go wrong?
Joy Christianson, Boise
Opinions
Ryan Davidson’s comments regarding Dr. Epperly and the CDH Board’s response to the pandemic demonstrate that he doesn’t understand the evidence. The reason for wearing masks and social distancing were, primarily, to protect others from COVID19 carriers. The evidence shows it worked. As of June 25, Idaho had 2145 COVID19 deaths - 120 deaths per 100,000 residents. That ranks 41st out of 52 (counting DC and Puerto Rico) for US deaths per capita. This is higher than Oregon at 66, Washington and Utah, but lower than Nevada at 158, Wyoming and Montana. Six Idaho counties have greater than two times Ada County’s rate of 95. Those in include Gem at 204 and Owyhee at 256. Malheur County, Oregon, is at 206. New Jersey has the highest state death rate at 298 per 100,000. At that rate, Idaho would have 3404 more deaths, and Ada County would have 1030 more. Whether lives saved were worth the temporary inconveniences and the ultimate mental and economic impacts, both negative and positive, are subjective opinions – not moral failings.
Linden Boice, Boise
Right thing
Dear Senators Risch and Crapo,
Guess what, it’s not about getting reelected. It’s about the South and West US smoldering and burning up. It is about people suffering heat stroke because they can’t afford air conditioning. It’s about oceans rising and displacing millions of people that have no place to go.
It’s about our (and your) grandchildren inheriting a planet that is unlivable for species of plants and animals including humans. It’s about mandating within a few years that all new construction require solar panels. It is about spending trillions now so that we won’t need to spend quadrillion in a few years to save our coastal cities, our water supply and our arable land.
Our young people get it. They are scared beyond belief and they are pleading for vision and a bit of spine in their senators so that their planet will be worth inheriting.
Get over it! It is not about you or your re-election. It’s not about party loyalty. It is about advocating for the planet, about doing the right thing.
Carl Erling, Boise