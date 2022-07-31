Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Apps

I no longer buy food at our local fast food restaurants. I do not have any apps on my phone. So the guy next to me gets free stuff, but I don’t. They apparently do not want my business. My local grocery stores have digital coupons only. I have no apps, so I go to the big grocery store that I pay a yearly fee to shop. But every shopper pays the same price. Not all seniors have phones with apps.

The Idaho Press does not vouch for the factual accuracy or endorse the opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor. If you would like to respond to anything you read here, please submit a letter at idahopress.com/opinion

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments