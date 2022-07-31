Apps
I no longer buy food at our local fast food restaurants. I do not have any apps on my phone. So the guy next to me gets free stuff, but I don’t. They apparently do not want my business. My local grocery stores have digital coupons only. I have no apps, so I go to the big grocery store that I pay a yearly fee to shop. But every shopper pays the same price. Not all seniors have phones with apps.
David Hopkins
Nampa
‘Our guns are loaded’
The newly elected Chair of the Idaho Republican Party just announced herself to her neighbors: “Our guns are loaded”!
This person’s choice between civil discourse and civil war has obviously been made: “Our guns are loaded”!
The message couldn’t be more clear. Do it our way, or else. The law is what we say it is.
This is not conservatism, it’s bullying. The threat that these words convey to American democracy is both obvious and immediate. If Idaho Republicans of principle don’t take a hard look around at who they’re keeping company with, then God save America.
George Moses
Boise
Leaving Idaho
My wife and I are leaving Idaho next month, after living here more than 20 years. We grew up here, raised Christian. Other than me being away for military training, this has been our home. We started our careers, had children, and bought a home here. We love the beauty of this state, but no longer feel it is safe to stay. We have watched as our Republican politicians have systematically destroyed everything that made this state great. Wanting federal land for private interests. Gutting our education system (our school doesn’t enough teachers or funding). Oppressing home owners through high property taxes while businesses get a break. Now they expect women to die from non-viable pregnancy. This is fascism. No exceptions for the life of the mother, incest or rape. Appalling. Disgusting. We wont put the women in our family at risk due to extremist politicians. They should be ashamed of themselves, but they seem to have no conscience. Good riddance Idaho politicians, and a sad farewell to our beautiful state. You deserve much better.
Josh Conlin
Nampa
Crapo’s information
1) I don’t know where Crapo gets his information, but US crude oil production has increased by about a million barrels per day since Biden took office. Petroleum company profits increased 155% the 1st quarter of ’22. Exxon had their greatest profit in 20 years in the 2nd quarter. They recently bought back $30 billion of their stock. Overall, corporate profits increased 53.9% from the second quarter of ’20 to the 4th quarter of ‘21. They increased 11.4% per year from 1979-2019. These companies are the major cause of inflation. It’s a worldwide problem.
2) If you are approaching eligibility for Medicare you have probably noticed all of the ads on TV for Medicare Advantage. This is program created by Bush 2 to privatize Medicare and bankrupt the program. It is not Medicare. It is private insurance that has many disadvantages. Before you make the life altering mistake of enrolling in one of these programs do a search of what Thom Hartman and former health insurance executive Wendell Potter reveal about them.
Leo Faddis
Kuna
Jan. 6 hearings
I am so glad that Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher does/did not get embroiled in the liberal hit attempt on the Republican Party and President Donald Trump called the Jan 6, 2020 hearings.
The lengthy hearings and investigations on this event are futile and unnecessary and on top of that expose the democrats for who and what they really are.
There has been many arrests and sentencings upon those that illegally broke into the Capitol building that day.
I do not condone or support the breaking into the Capitol building at all and yes the Conservatives that did such should be prosecuted.
The people standing outside the Capitol protesting of course are innocent and acted lawfully.
I do not believe that President Donald Trump gave direct or or indirect orders to anybody to break in to the Capitol bldg..
The President’s speech prior was an attempt on his part to express his disdain for the unfair outcome of the election.
Afterall, one cannot watch all of President Donald Trump’s rallies in key states and believe otherwise.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell