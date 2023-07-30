Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

THANKS TO POLICE FOR SOLVING COLD CASE

I want to extend a great big thank you to the Boise Police Department and all who worked tirelessly to solve the murder of Mrs. Joyce Casper. At the time of the murder, we lived on Day Drive and could see Casper’s Hallmark from our front yard. We often visited with Mrs. Casper at her store. I often told her that she was welcome at our house if she needed a safe place. She worked late hours and I was concerned about her. I was horrified when a detective knocked on my door asking questions about the murder. Over the years I have wondered what news there was about her murder. I am so grateful that these police worked so hard to discover the mystery. Thank you so much.

