I want to extend a great big thank you to the Boise Police Department and all who worked tirelessly to solve the murder of Mrs. Joyce Casper. At the time of the murder, we lived on Day Drive and could see Casper’s Hallmark from our front yard. We often visited with Mrs. Casper at her store. I often told her that she was welcome at our house if she needed a safe place. She worked late hours and I was concerned about her. I was horrified when a detective knocked on my door asking questions about the murder. Over the years I have wondered what news there was about her murder. I am so grateful that these police worked so hard to discover the mystery. Thank you so much.
Betty Turner
Boise
GRAND JURIES, NOT BIDEN, INDICTED TRUMP
Dorothy Moon believes that President Biden is "allowing" the Department of Justice to prosecute Donald Trump. Presidents do not indict, grand juries do. Trump's first indictment, a 34 count felony charge was handed down by a grand jury in Manhattan, not Joe Biden. A member of Congress from North Carolina said this following Trump's second indictment..."Donald Trump is accused of revealing national security secrets that could put the men and women who serve our country in harm's way. "Again, a grand jury, not the President. made the decision that the evidence supported the indictment. Mrs. Moon compares the United States to a banana republic because of a former president's indictments. In America, the accused is presumed to be innocent until proved guilty. Mr. Trump will have his days in court and will be judged by juries of his peers in fair and speedy trials. We are not like a banana republic, because the Constitution guarantees justice to be dispensed "without fear or favor. No one, not even former presidents are above the law.
Linda Steele
Emmett
HUNTER BIDEN GETTING 'SPECIAL' TREATMENT
Hunter Biden is not a citizen of the United States. He is a Special Citizen of the, United States. It’s a new category developed by the, DOJ. FBI and the Secret Service. This category is designed to let a so called, Special Citizen who doesn’t have to get elected, but who can throw his weight around the world, use Air Force 1 or Air Force 2 for free anywhere he wants to go. He also gets, Special Secret Service vehicles to use whenever he needs ground transportation at no charge.
This new category of citizen has been developed by the, Swamp in secret meetings with no communication to the, Swamp news system. These so called honest news media put on blinders and shut off their hearing aids so they never can be accused of dodging important news.
The, Democratic Robots are programmed to never agree with anything that threatens their power. It looks like it is finally turning to believe honest, politicians and honest media.
Time to get, Rotor Rooter into D.C.
Dave Silva
Boise
MOON MISPLACES BLAME FOR UPHEAVAL
Dorothy Moon’s recent guest commentary bemoaning present day cultural and political upheaval proffered several examples, including the firing of Tucker Carlson and the alleged weaponization of the DOJ. Predictably, she blamed “the left” instead of her own party.
No, Dorothy, Fox News did not succumb to a left-leaning narrative when they fired Tucker Carlson; he was canned because his election fraud lies exposed Fox to a huge defamation judgment. As for the DOJ being weaponized, ever notice how many Trump advisors and followers have pled guilty or been convicted of serious crimes by juries? Yeah, a lot. Let’s not confuse weaponization with accountability, or censorship with limiting liability for defamation. In court, the differences are inescapable.
But Dorothy’s statement that the left embraces governing by force was the absolute topper. I dare her to show me one Biden-Harris sign among the mob that violently attacked Capitol police.
Republicans today embrace the immorality, serial hypocrisy and lies of Trump. These are the values that you unfortunately hold dear, Dorothy. Look no further to explain the upheaval.
Russ Comstock
Boise
TENANT PROCTECTIONS OVERDUE
Thanks to the City of Boise for considering a Tenant Protection Package consisting of fair and common-sense measures to protect renters from harmful practices. I look forward to seeing the finished product rolled out with effective marketing to ensure that new renters’ rights are easily accessed and understood by renters.
While the Tenant Protections Package can have a positive impact on preventing some evictions, there is still a long way to go to ensure everyone in Boise has access to decent, affordable housing. Speaking on behalf of the Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition, we urge you to continue to push for measures that expedite development of a variety of affordable housing projects.
I understand there are many programs competing for funding from the city. Still, money and support infused into affordable housing is not only good for our city and its economy, it also radically changes for the better the lives of those who directly benefit. Please prioritize housing programs that assist our neighbors who are struggling to afford just their basic needs.
Peter Schroeder
Boise
