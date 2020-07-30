Radical idea
I am seriously confused. I read an article today on your site speaking of prosecutors starting a dialogue with BLM and that the effort fell through when BLM began making threats. Is not the making of threats illegal? The solution is simple, they break the law...you arrest them.
Now is that not a radical idea?
I can still nostalgically remember that time so long ago (last year) when criminals were prosecuted, not appeased. Ah for the good old days!
Vincent Verdolini, Boise
Funding
The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a 310-to-107 vote that moves the bill to the president for signature. It passed the Senate last month on a bipartisan vote. The foundation of the legislation is permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The LWCF collects revenues from oil and gas drilling royalties paid to the federal government for public land improvement and acquisitions from willing sellers.
Mike Simpson introduced the bill in the House. He worked tirelessly with both democrats and republicans to move the legislation over the finish line in the Congress.
Idahoans will continue to have access to our extraordinary public lands to recreate, hunt and fish because of Mike’s efforts. Funding will now be available for an overdue backlog of National Forest projects including road and trail maintenance.
Senator’s Crapo and Risch and Congressman Fulcher voted against the bill.
Bert Bowler, Boise
Circus
NFL now means NO FANS LEFT. Professional Sports are now in the process of digging their own grave. The socialist left kills everything it comes in contact with: the elderly in nursing homes, babies in the womb, education, sports journalism, Police and the Constitution of our Great Land!
It is hard to have any interest in watching professional athletes display their hatred for the American Flag and all it stands for. It is a disgrace to America and disgusting in presentation. Pro sports is no longer sportsmanship;;it is now a circus without principle, respect or integrity!
Thyne Murdoch, Garden City
Leadership
So six months into the pandemic, finally Trump is advising the wearing of masks, and social distancing, to slow down the spread of the virus. He still is touting his response to the virus as a success. Almost 150,000 people dying, and numbers still on the rise, doesn’t sound like a success to me! As an RN I am appalled but the lack of leadership in this matter. People are literally dying from Trump’s incompetence. Than we have Rep. Yoho verbally assaulting AOC on the steps of Congress. AOC gave a brilliant response on the floor of the House of Representatives. I still have yet to hear a single GOP representative condemn Yoho’s actions. I have written to Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher requesting that they do speak out. Their silence speaks volumes. I mentioned that if they don’t condemn Yoho”s actions, they are sending a message to their wives, daughters, and all of their female constituents that sexism is ok. Is that the message that they want to send? I, for one, will keep that in mind when they come up for reelection. I hope that you will too!
Michal Voloshen, Boise
Health care workers
I am curious as to the cause of the number of Covid cases among health care workers. Unable to find the number of health care workers in Idaho I divided Health and Education in half and used 50,000 as a denominator. There have been 1,052 cases reported in health care workers so roughly 1 in 50 have contracted the disease. It would seem this group would be the best equipped, best trained, and best able to keep themselves from contracting the disease. However their rate is double the estimated 1 in 100 in the general population. A friend who happens to be a retired nurse recently had to visit the ER at St. Lukes Boise and was shocked and frankly appalled at the lack of protective measures being taken by the staff. Do they realize these measures simply don’t work ? Do they not have access to adequate protective gear ? Are they trying to develop herd immunity? Maybe the administrators should pay more attention to their employees rather than trying to influence policy decisions for the rest of us. I am a faithful mask wearer however I realize that wearing a mask and believing you are protecting those around you from a virus is like wearing underwear to protect those around you from smelling your flatus.
Max Dean, Eagle
Fact free
Janice McGeachin’s opinion “No amount of govt. spending will satisfy” is typical far right-wing ideology at its finest. Slash the size and scope of government and the benefits will trickle down to us working (or retired) folks. The problem is, it’s never been proven to work. Ask her to provide a single example of a state that’s slashed taxes (and thereby the size and scope of government) and reaped the benefits she touts. She can’t, because there isn’t one, but there are examples, Kansas being the most prominent, where it’s proved to be a disaster and later had to be reversed by the Republican legislature. These ideologs live in a fact-free fantasy land, mostly rooted in 1950’s thinking where all families were Ozzie and Harriet and life was much simpler. Well, like it or not we don’t live in the 50’s anymore. We live in a competitive, global economy that requires adequate investment to keep pace and hopefully thrive. Large or small government is not the right debate. Government has to be the size necessary to provide the services its citizens need and expect, and to allow us to be competitive in a very competitive world. In a global pandemic we’ve seen the results of years of starving our public health agencies (unpreparedness, testing debacle) and IRS (months to process stimulus checks). The real issue is effective, efficient government. The first two factors businesses usually cite in deciding where to locate are qualified workforce (education) and access to suppliers and markets (infrastructure). Next is often quality of life for employees. Taxes are down the list. Do we want to provide quality 21st century jobs for our current workers and upcoming students? If so, that requires smart, not hollowed out government, and smart investment in education and infrastructure, not fact-free ideology.
Steve Wilson, Nampa