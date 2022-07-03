Recent news
The news lately is disturbing, on so many levels. Although I am pleased that the bipartisan gun safety bill was signed into law, none of our Senators, or Representatives, in Congress, voted in favor of the bill. I guess they are OK with the daily murderers in this country, which, for the most part, have legal firearms, by the present laws. We hear constantly, following mass shootings, that there were signs. Red flags laws that will now be in place, will, hopefully, prevent future killings.
Then came to Supreme Court Decision to take down Roe vs. Wade. The next thing, that should be discussed in Congress, should by a change to the pledge of allegiance. It should now say “and freedom and liberty for all White Christian males”. I add the Christian, because it is the evangelical Christians, and some Catholics, that are pushing this law. By Jewish law, life begins at birth. Abortion is legal, as we look at the mother’s mental and physical health, not the unborn child’s health in these cases.
Michal Voloshen
Boise
Supreme Court
Well, the Supreme Court has finally done it! They’ve given Christians permission to forcefully impose their moral standards upon atheists.
MacArthur Eld
Parma
Abortion laws
Republicans would do well to study what happens when a country outlaws abortion. Romania comes to mind. When communist Ceausescu came to power, he outlawed abortions to increase the Romanian population. It worked at first, but there were unintended consequences. Women found ways to end unwanted pregnancies by any means possible. An estimated 10,000 poor women died from illegal and self-induced abortions. Women who could afford to found safer means to abort their pregnancies, so no one really knows how many abortions there were. Later, when women who were forced to bear babies couldn’t or wouldn’t raise them, the number of abandoned babies increased exponentially. Some of us remember pictures of overcrowded squalid Romanian orphanages where undernourished abandoned babies were crowded into filthy cribs with almost no human contact. A generation of Romanians was affected. When Ceausescu was overthrown and executed, choice was one of the first rights restored.
Idaho’s welfare system is already desperate for foster families. Imagine what will happen when more unwanted children flood the system.
Elisabeth Ratcliff
Garden City
Abortion
There are some reasons for abortion. Health of the mother, was the baby made from a crime. However, if you bypassed birth control, and had a roll in hay without worrying about what might happened, you now have the responsibility of your decision to face the reality you have made a human being.
With, Roe versus Wade, it was easy to go kill the child. Now it is time to think before you act, and if you are about to give a life or destroy it, because you didn’t think of what could happen when you were having a good time, it is time to do the right thing.
There are so many women who would love to raise that gift from God. If you are a good human, and realize you have created a life, there are ways to handle it, and get help.
It is a major decision, and if you are in that situation, getting counseling is important. If you have character, and can make things right, make the right decision.
Dave Silva
Boise
Workings of Republic
A letter to the editor on June 28th entitled “Mediocre Court” is the perfect example of ignorance on the left. Democrats don’t understand that Judges, including the Supreme Court Judges, are not supposed to legislate from the bench. They are not supposed to make laws or legislation based on what the majority wants. Supreme Court Judges are tasked with determining if legislation is constitutional. Democrats need to read the constitution and better understand the workings of our Republic.
Karl Adamowicz
Eagle