Great land
Answer me this would you please
How is it that the vocal MINORITY merits the like of the picture you chose to place on the front page of the July 22, Idaho Press. I an particularly disturb by the women who chose to express her BLM support (or disapproval of) with the BURN, LOOT MURDER, shirt she was wearing. It is fine to acknowledge her right to freedom of speect, but to promote the feelings of a very vocal minority who are staging these protests all across the country to incite the burning, looting and mundering that is happening accomplishes NO WORTH WHILE CAUSE for the majority of law abiding citizens who are trying to live their lives in peace and harmony with their neighbors.
STOP giving fodder to those who actions to keep the hate and civil disobedience fires burning in this GREAT LAND OF AMERICA are motivated by the press they continue to receive.
Paul Foster, Nampa
Wimps
Big Jeers to Southwest District Health. They finally had a meeting on 7-23. Was there social distancing?? Was there anyone wearing a mask?? Very few. The room was packed & the decision was made not to make masks mandatory. What a bunch of wimps!! Are they so afraid of those in the community that might protest?? The cases are going up, especially in Canyon County! HOW could you have this disgusting meeting and decision?
Jean Rahr, Nampa
Grieved
I was grieved and angered by Sheriff Donahue’s statement that the reason that his deputies and city employees were not wearing masks in a crowded room in the middle of a pandemic was because there was no mandate, “this isn’t Boise.”
I was grieved by the applause for not wearing masks that followed the Sheriff’s statement. This indicated how the issue of taking sensible steps to mitigate COVID-19 has become a culture war issue. I’m a pro-life conservative and a Christian and there are many cultural issues that I would agree with the anti-maskers on, but “spreading the virus to own the libs” is horrifically misguided. This virus doesn’t care about your ideology. It kills and it causes permanent damage to many who survive it. Sadly, so many who were in that room, will refuse to realize that until it personally affects them or someone they love.
I was also angered by the Sheriff’s dig at Boise. Many in Canyon County who refuse to take this virus seriously, perhaps even some of Donahue’s own people, will get sick and need ICU treatment. Because the Nampa’s ICU is full, they’ll be sent to Boise ICUs. And it’s likely that Boise doctors and Boise nurses will get this disease from Canyon County citizens who couldn’t be bothered to wear a mask or keep their distance, and some of those may die. With so many caring Boise medical people ready to treat the sick from Canyon County, the sheriff should be ashamed for trying to score chief political points in this fashion.
Adam Graham, Boise
All
Re: Decision to forego mask mandate in the Treasure Valley
The mind boggles; the heart is crushed! The cries of the sick, the suffering and the dying, their families and the frontline workers who care for them are muffled and lost as the so-called leaders of Treasure Valley — cowards, fearfully, cowardly and coweringly kowtow to the cruel, heartless threats of a few misguided miscreants with their phony “constitutional rights!” Commonsense, reason and sanity have flown; madness, insanity and cruelty reign. When will the citizens of Idaho and this nation rise up and command the joys and benefits of sweet reason with liberty and justice for ALL?
Joseph Newcomer, Nampa
Revolution
If the policeman in Minnesota would have known that his barbaric act was going to ignite a violent Communist revolution, I wonder if he still would have done it.
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Liberty & justice
What a circus the Southwest District Health meeting Thursday turned out to be. In case no one’s paying attention, those with a sense of community, those that are informed, educated and concerned for health care workers are already wearing masks. The board had the perfect example of why we need a mandate sitting right there in the room with them, a group of ignorant people ignoring every single health and safety recommendation out there. So in their great wisdom SWDH comes up with a color code so these people can better assess health risk and suddenly care about others? How absolutely bizarre. These are the people putting us all at risk and the commissioner’s decisions did nothing to change their behavior. The board continues to put the burden of enforcing safety and health measures directly on the small business owner as if they don’t already have their hands full. This lack of leadership is inexcusable and will cost lives, keep the economy sluggish and prevent kids from going back to school. Is this what ‘Liberty and Justice for all’ looks like?
Rick Parrott, Caldwell
Not innocent
Contrary to what the socialist democrats want you to believe about the “line of moms” in Portland, they were active participants with the rioters to destroy the Federal courthouse in Portland. They were NOT just innocent protestors nor bystanders. Portland under the mayor, was allowing the rioters to destroy the city for at least 48+days by burning buildings, painting graffiti, and harming innocent people. The police had been told to stand down so you had a vigilante justice by antifa and their cohorts.
The Federal Courthouse is under the jurisdiction and protection of the Federal government. When the rioters and their helpers, NOT peaceful protestors, tried to burn and destroy the building, the POTUS sent in appropriate protection of Homeland Security to protect the buildings and the people in the buildings.
America can only remain a representative democracy if we have protection of all our citizens and order from violence and rioting by people like antifa and paid activists. Portland is not a peaceful place nor has it protected the ordinary citizen for at least 48+days. The mayor and city government are responsible for the destruction of the city of Portland. Antifa, a far left Marxist group is highly active in Portland and seemingly in control of the city. They are creative in providing activist diversionary groups like “line of moms” and the “umbrella trick”.
The only people who want us to bow to federal control are the democratic socialist party. They want everything under the control of the Federal government. The Republicans stand for states rights and only when it is necessary do they have to assert their control over poorly managed cities and rioters who try to destroy Federal buildings and put the people that work in those buildings at risk.
Carol Bolz, Caldwell