Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


REPORTER OFFERS BALANCED INFORMATION

Laura Guido's columns on Idaho politics have been a benefit to our understanding of the happenings in our state capitol. We receive her by-line in the M-P Daily News, and we would spotlight her recent article on Attorney General Raul Labrador (July 15) as fine example of her political journalism. The article was informative as to Labrador's approach to the office, balanced with his predecessors views, and it was a civics lesson in addition.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments