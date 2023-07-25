Laura Guido's columns on Idaho politics have been a benefit to our understanding of the happenings in our state capitol. We receive her by-line in the M-P Daily News, and we would spotlight her recent article on Attorney General Raul Labrador (July 15) as fine example of her political journalism. The article was informative as to Labrador's approach to the office, balanced with his predecessors views, and it was a civics lesson in addition.
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow
RANKED VOTING WILL INCREASE PARTICIPATION
We, the voters, can work to change or improve laws when we perceive certain elected officials or laws are hurting persons in our families and communities. Our elected officials need to be elected and responsive to many voters, not just a select few, as outlined by Dorothy Moon. In 2020, Idaho had 901,182 registered voters; 232,160 voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election - only 25.76% of those registered voters (Idaho Sec. of State site). So, 74% of registered voters did not cast ballots. Maybe they felt like their vote wouldn’t make a difference. Maybe there were roadblocks - long lines, fewer polling sites, no mailboxes, no living relatives to mail or deposit their ballot, or fewer drop boxes. Circumstances aside, a minority of registered voters chose our elected officials in Idaho. All voters need the opportunity to participate. One road to better voter participation can happen if we, the voters, support a ranked voting system. We can be the change. Read Jim Jones (7/23/2023). Sign the initiative petition. Support our democracy!
Billie Farley
LEFT UNFAIRLY LABELS THOSE WHO PUSH BACK
Jim Jones favorite words “Cultural Warriors”!
Once again, the IPT has continued its downward trajectory to be just another monolithic institution like all other left wing controlled media outlets. No balance just a one side is supposed to fit all approach to life, social issues, and politics. If you don’t agree with the status quo and the continued failures of doing things the way the establishment and the left call for you to do, you get lambasted with labels and called names.
As an Independent I find this disturbing.
Why push back against anything the left and the establishment is trying to force on us. Especially parents that these social issues are more important than education based on facts along with math, science and reading.
And of course why push back against ranked voting. Let’s just eliminate party primaries all together because instead of candidates and parties standing for something with foundational believes in the constitution and the rule of law, if you aren’t in total agreement in failed ideology you are labeled “Cultural Warriors”
Jeff Engelbert
Eagle
