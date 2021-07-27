Religion
I find it ironic and troubling that in today’s extensive article about religious diversity in Idaho, there is no mention of Catholics or Jews. Are they/we considered unworthy of inclusion? I’m especially interested as a Jew and a member of Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, and the grandfather of three Catholic boys here in Boise. Do you have current information about Jewish and Catholic population of Idaho, especially Ada County?
Joel Brotman, Boise
Involvement
I find it amusing that Tom Luna is urging folks to get involved in the political process in his July 11 guest commentary.
Exactly who does he wants to get involved? I think it is only Republican folks..
I and many others were involved in politics this legislative session. We testified by the hundreds, wrote letters, called, signed petitions and not once did I feel listened to. The Republican legislature followed their own agenda or perhaps that of the Idaho Freedom Foundation … but they certainly did not listen to the experts or the public if it did not follow their agenda.
Never have I felt so left out, so ignored and so powerless as I have with this legislature.
So it is laughable that Mr. Luna is asking the public to get involved. It just doesn’t seem to matter if those involved don’t follow their party line.
Pamela Rybus, Boise
New Path
In a recent article our elected Ada County Commissioners discussed their decision to reduce funding for New Path housing and questioned the value of the Housing First model to treat people with chronic homelessness. I urge the commissioners to continue full support of New Path community housing and to read the evaluations and feasibility studies conducted by Dr. Fry, Boise State University. This is a local, successful solution to a national problem. Findings from this study showed a 63% decrease in utilizing emergency services, 1.4 million cost savings from annual costs of services and increased well being of the residents. Without stable housing, people are not able to attain any level of health. In fact, a preponderance of studies use housing as a social determinant of population health. Where you live or if you have a home is important. Housing First programs address this need. The Ada County commissioners need to support and consider expanding the New Path housing program.
Ingrid Brudenell, Boise
Rail
Amtrak from Boise to Portland and onward to Seattle is a great idea. What do you think of this idea to add to it? What about, while we are at that, include a rail line from Ontario to Boise and a rail line from Idaho Falls to Boise? This would connect Idaho to most, if now all, of the northwest. This would give Idaho a very good mass-transit system for almost the whole state. It would help, I think, take a lot of cars off the interstate and would definitely help keep pollution down and be a much less tiring trip to make. We already have the rail system in place so it is just a matter of getting it approved. It is far past the time to have this completed. I just hope and pray that the people that can make this happen agree with me.
Marvin Wiedenfeld, Meridian
Jobs
With millions of thankful, proud American citizens, I celebrated July 4 and 5 by saluting and waving our beautiful stars and stripes. Along with a lot of flash, bang and pop, most of us still have all our fingers, though a little less sleep!
Sure, there were a few negative, destructive folks who got off their backsides, after receiving their/a government check. Some walked on or even burned our flag. Some need to get a job!
I just happened to have a good, enjoyable government-paid job for them. They ought to be taken to our southern border where they can tell illegal immigrants just how bad our country really is. That ought to turn a few around! And, when the anti-American mob’s job is finished, they just might even swim south on a hot day!
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise