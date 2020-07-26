Invest more
Idaho schools are dead last in the nation in funding. Reclaim Idaho (the group which succeeded in getting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot) disagrees with Gov. Little on “defunding” schools by 99 million dollars. Instead, the group wants to increase funding in a way in which 95% of Idahoans would see no increase in their property taxes. Please go to reclaimidaho.org for details and to sign the petition if you haven’t already done so. Once you have signed it, please distribute it to all you know. It is imperative that we invest more, not less, in Idaho’s children.
Cay Marquart, Boise
Recovery
As a perfectly healthy senior, I am aware of the risks I face if infected with this wholly unpredictable virus. Aside from polarized opinions about whether masks need be worn, there is now a clear economic win/lose choice to be made. If businesses cannot or will not enforce well-established protective measures, they will lose the patronage of those who expect these measures. Local businesses will lose local shoppers to on-line shopping and hands-free delivery services. On-line ordering virtually eliminates impulsive point of sale purchases and reduces revenue. My recent cash balance makes this clear. Those who, for whatever valid or dubious reasons, choose to refuse masks will simply intensify these forces. Those who make rude comments to those who wear masks will simply drive us away from local shopping and they, along with all of us, will bear whatever economic impacts result. Merchants who cater to them will find out which way the customer numbers work out. You cannot rest self-righteously in the back of the boat just because it is the front of the boat taking on water.These “rights-fixated” mask choices will absolutely impact the economy and its recovery.
Norma Jaeger, Meridian
Begin with me
“We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” ( Dec;aration of Independence). While equality of current status is an impossible goal consistent with freedom, equality of opportunity is a true viable pursuit.
These ideals are at the bedrock of our Republic government. Pres. Coolidge said “ Governments do not make ideals, but ideals make governments…It is not the enactment but the observance of laws that creates the character of a nation.”
In asking myself what I should learn from these current crises we face, my main conclusion is to learn better to see the needs of others. Thus, whether I want to wear a mask or not, I can do so for the physical and emotional comfort of my fellow citizens when safe distancing is difficult to maintain. When I have enough to eat, I can fast for 2 or more meals a month and give the food or equivalent to another—at least they will have 2 more meals.
Let the government’s role be to teach us the correct guiding principles and then it is up to us to CHOOSE to obey the principle. I believe this best done at the lowest possible level so that it fits those affected most uniformly. It is a pattern I believe is followed by God. So—to my fellow Treasure Valley citizens, may we all chorus as one: ”let it (the solution) begin with me!”
Thomas Tingey, Caldwell
Guidelines
In the 1960’s and 1970”s we suddenly saw signs pop up in restaurants that stated: No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service. There are no federal or state laws to this effect. However, there are laws that allow businesses to make their own regulations. Now this “rule” is an accepted norm. We don’t question, we don’t get angry but instead have come to accept these guidelines.
Today, with the spread of COVID-19, we are seeing more and more businesses requiring that patrons wear masks when entering their stores, which is their right. There are also state and local guidelines.
There are exceptions. Children under 2 years old should not be put in a face mask, anyone that has a compromised respiratory system, is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance is considered unable to wear a mask.
For those unable to wear a mask there is the possible option of a face shield for infection prevention. In a recent study published by JAMA, it was noted that a face shield appeared to significantly reduce the amount of inhalation exposure to respiratory virus. The face shield may also be cooler to wear inside or outside attached to a head band. Perhaps we will see face shields in our public schools in the future.
Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was recently interviewed about the situation. He stated that it was the least we could do and went on to encourage everyone to wear a face cover, wash our hands and social distance.
It’s not that hard folks. Until we have an effective treatment for active cases or develop a vaccine that produces the desired protection against the virus please wear your shirt, your shoes and a mask or an acceptable mask option.
Rebecca Clark, Boise
Decisions
Governor Little has made the right decisions relative to the pandemic.
I see three reasons for this;
First, his decisions are science-based and data-driven.
Second, he cares about the people of Idaho and is doing what’s best for them.
And third, he has summoned the courage to make painful decisions because their benefits outweigh their costs.
If the governor applies the same formula to the Snake River Salmon issue, present and future generations of Idahoans, and people throughout the Pacific Northwest, will live lives greatly enriched by the gift of salmon.
The science is clear: Removing the lower Snake River dams is necessary to restore our anadromous fish runs. But removing the dams does not mean losing their services. We can retain affordable energy, commodity transportation and irrigation without the dams, while adding the benefits of healthy salmon, steelhead and lamprey runs.
Obviously, restoring “abundant, sustainable, and well distributed populations of salmon and steelhead…”is best for Idahoans. That’s why it’s the heart of the governor’s workgroup mission statement. Idahoans from all walks of life are hurting badly from the loss of their fish.
So, where do we find the courage to do this difficult thing?
First and foremost, is a vision of the future that we know is worth the work required to achieve it. So, what is our vision? When we look beyond the proximal discomfort, do we see future generations shaking their heads in disbelief that we traded away the richness of salmon for obsolete concrete structures or do we see them enjoying the cultural, economic, and ecological vitality of our iconic fish?
Secondly, company is empowering. The people of the Pacific Northwest, Congressman Simpson, and Governors Brown and Inslee have committed to doing the work. Governor Little won’t be going it alone. We can do this!
David Cannamela, Boise
Thank you
Thanks to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean for mandating masks in public. It feels so much safer to shop now, and we’re voting with our feet. Our local Albertson’s is in Garden City, but we go out of our way to 36th because it’s in Boise. And props to all the people with the cool masks. Fun to look at!
But I’m disappointed in our governor. I knew and respected his father when he was in the Legislature, and I expected more of Brad. I don’t know what he’s afraid of, but he needs to grow a spine.
The CDC report this week puts Idaho as in the “red zone” for case growth. The only rational course of action, for much of the state at least, is to mandate masks and roll-back our reopening.
It is no more an infringement on our Constitutional rights to mandate masks for public health reasons then it is to require drivers to stop at stop signs for public safety reasons.
I hope everyone has seen the terrifying graphic depicting the current spike in cases. Our newspapers should publish this daily as a public service.
Jean McNeil, Boise
Reelection
Senator Risch’s guest opinion in the NY Times today included this excerpt:
“Going forward, the United States, the rest of the U.N. Security Council, private aid groups and other United Nations agencies need to increase the pressure on Russia and China. The world needs to know who is responsible for cutting off this lifesaving assistance to the Syrian people.”
The world already knows who cut off lifesaving assistance to the Syrian Kurds when Trump pulled out of Northern Syria—at the request of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan! The United States abandoned the Kurds as a military unit of US 500 soldiers moved to the oil fields to stand guard over the oil that Trump coveted.
It is rather ironic that Senator Risch mentions the United Nations agencies because Pompeo and Trump seem to blatantly show their disregard and disrespect for these agencies on a continuing basis, arguing that the United States pays too much for the world’s problems. Also, we can’t forget that Trump desperately wants Russia back in the G7 after they were exiled from G8 for the Crimean travesty. For a senator who won’t hold Secretary of State Pompeo accountable for the billions of dollars worth of military weapons shipped to Saudi Arabia—without approval from Congress—it’s funny that he’s all over Russia and China at this point in time.
It’s even more ironic to hear Risch speak out now while the Senate GOP ignore the need of states and local governments in the coming stimulus package because this money provides the necessary funds for emergency response, police, teachers, etc. as well as replenishing the emergency funds to sustain their communities while Trump’s disastrous COVID-19 response drains the life blood from our country.
You would think Risch might be running for reelection in the fall?
Deborah Hennessy, Boise
False premises
Recallers of the Mayor:
Your recall issues are based on false premises.
1. Shuttering businesses. The mayor insightfully closed businesses before the governor did and mandated masks which may have saved many lives. Dr. Ted Epperly: “This is the worst virus I’ve seen in 40 years.” Her “fault” is trying to keep you and your families safe? What don’t you get??
2. McLean does not support police. The police spokesperson: “We have a positive relationship with the mayor.”
3. The transition report is a “manifesto.” That is an intentional distortion on your part. Publishing the report was to comply with her policy of openness. It was not a declaration of intent to implement the report (as you well know). Nor does she have the power to do that on her own.
The mayor has a radical agenda? I think not. You have a radical agenda to smear a person who handily won a fair election and who obviously is not conservative enough for you.
These are extreme times for everyone. How about, instead of being incendiary and divisive, you and your bandwagon spend your energy helping her and her council build a stronger, kinder city? They need all of our support.
Lois Morgan, Boise
War
America is at war. One major battle is the Covid virus. The virus may be small, compared to how divided our Country is. There is so much hate going on right now in the world of politics. Isn’t there a law against hate speech? Please don’t say you never hear it. I am sure you have heard the phrase, ‘Your actions speak so loud that I can’t hear what you say.’ Kids in school are taught to not bully. Why should kids not bully when their adult leaders are doing it all the time?
How is it we seem to elect such angry, hate-filled, bully politicians? Some of this action is being demonstrated by protest by protest demonstrators with mob mentality, vandalizing, torching and looting.
Are minds so full of hatred and anger that they have forgotten kindness? There is a scripture verse which says, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” Have our leaders become so blind or brainwashed that they have forgotten what has made
America the greatest nation on this planet.
The new progressive, socialistic, Marxist agenda will destroy our country. Let’s stand up together and go back to our roots and help make America great again.
May God bless America again!
Curt Vieselmeyer, Boise
Privilege
Regarding Boise City councilwoman Lisa Sanchez’s reaction to an event which occurred at the Capital on June first.
There has been a lot of discussion about personal rights and liberties in Idaho. These discussions have become far flung and heated, including the rights to such things as to bear arms, or to free expression.
The event involved a young adult who took a loaded firearm to a protest rally on the Capitol grounds. What wasn’t legal about his action is the fact he accidently discharged the weapon during the rally. Boise Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez, responded to this event and how it was handled. Ms. Sanchez describes herself as brown, and has been described as of Mexican descent.
She has also been described as racist, due to her public reaction to this event. Considering that the rally was a protest to the police killing of George Floyd, Ms. Sanchez is a woman of color, and Mr. Wallace is not, it is difficult for me to label Ms. Sanchez a racist. This is strong language, and it is about time we quit hurling strong language around the country as though we were throwing rocks. Those who so easily and with such mean spirit refer to Ms. Sanchez as a racist and campaign to mount a recall of her from public office should please just stop and try to show a little empathy.
Ms. Sanchez, you are right. We white people access a certain privilege people of color do not. Perhaps it is presumptive of me to attribute your reaction to fear. I hope you aren’t offended. Your observations should be well taken. If you are not afraid of the prospect of some young man accidently shooting you in a crowd because he is carrying loaded, unsafe, chambered, “heat” I sure am.
Robert Ladendorff, Nampa
Comments
SW District Health attempted to hold private meeting on Covid19 but citizens found out. The total number of positive tests is irrelevant & immaterial, deaths are material. I submitted my comments today, copied below, but am concerned that the Board’s secrecy attempts will hide the submission:
What supports your COVID-19 directives?
The Current facts are:
1. Canyon Cty Covid-19 deaths only 19 as of last week (annualized approx 40).
2. Canyon County % of Covid 19 deaths:
0-39 yrs ———? (Idaho wide 0%)
40-49 yrs———? (Idaho wide 1.6%)
50-59 yrs ———? (Idaho wide 3.3%)
60-69 yrs ———? (Idaho wide 12.6%)
70-79yrs———? (Idaho wide 21,01%)
- 80 yrs+ ———_? (Idaho wide 61.34%)
US AVERAGE LIFE EXPECTANCY IS 78.87 YEARS, almost all in this age group are prone to death without Covid 19
3. Canyon County Covid Mortality rate———?
Idaho wide 119 deaths out of 1,787,000 population mortality rate of ZERO POINT 1 %
4. Compare Covid 19 deaths to deaths from:
Heart Disease ———_ (2017 Canyon County= 391)
Diabetes———__ (2017 Canyon County= 193)
5. Compare Covid 19 autocratic/dictatorial policies vs policies that respect constitutional rights related to above illnesses and justify the gross disparity.
Randy Miskimon, Caldwell
Masks
Yesterday, July 13, my wife and I donned our mandatory facemasks and entered the Nampa Costco. Right behind us entered a man who refused to wear the facemask given to him by a Costco employee. I challenged him over his refusal. He uttered some gibberish about his constitutional rights and then walked up to me and blew his breath in my face. I suspect this idiot has done nothing to protect himself from the Covid virus. I’m 74 years old and one of the most vulnerable potential victims of the virus. I recently had foot surgery and was in a surgical boot and using a knee scooter to transport myself. Not only did he intentionally expose me to the virus, he also left me in a position to re-injure my foot had I defended myself against his assault. His behavior was both irresponsible and cowardly.
I would say to those of you who refuse to protect yourselves from the virus based on some vague constitutional grounds, please think of others. Do you really want to be in the same league with this guy?
Richard Trudeau, Middleton
Assault
Ammon Bundy and his followers need to stop being bullies buy pushing their way into places, like they did at the Southwest District Health meeting. They were not there to be peaceful when they show up with blowhorns and guns. Mr. Bundy should be charged with assault for pushing the man at the door who was doing his job stopping people without masks on from coming into the building. If Mr. Bundy and his followers want to go to meetings, they need to be masked like the sign posted outside says, with no blowhorns and guns or stay home and listen to it on their computers.
Cindy Benson, Nampa
Stay sane
Ada County has voted to require masks in all public places as of 7/15. Find more about this at https://adacounty.id.gov/blog/news/ada-county-mandatory-mask-order/. If you find this outrageous, this letter is for you. I suspect you and I agree on a few things: I think that the severity of the pandemic has been overstated by our politically-motivated media, and many of the measures taken to mitigate it have been more political than data-driven. Here’s where we disagree: this is no such measure. Set aside those who can’t wear a mask for medical reasons (and exemptions exist in the order for those individuals): there is no evidence that wearing a mask is harmful, and there is evidence that it slows the movement of the virus. Is it 100% effective? Not even remotely. We both know that thin layers of fabric, even the plastic fibers of the N95-rated masks, aren’t an impenetrable shield against the microscopic Covid-19 virions. That’s not what they’re supposed to do, though. Masks don’t trap the virus, they trap the vessels that carry infectious viral loads: tiny droplets of spit expelled by sneezing, coughing, talking, and even breathing. We live in a pluralistic society, comprised of people with competing, sometimes mutually exclusive values and beliefs. Some wish to lock-down indefinitely, and that’s absurd. Some wish to proceed like nothing’s changed, and that’s absurd, too. This is a simple, inexpensive, and convenient compromise, to slow the spread while keeping public places and businesses open. If it becomes clear that the order fails to follow the data, or is being issued and upheld for some ulterior motive, then I agree, it’s time to flip some tables, and I’ll be out there with you. Until then, though, let’s stay safe, stay sane, take it easy, respect the compromise, and wear a mask.
Sam Apker, Meridian