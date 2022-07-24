Pittman- Roberson Act
Please tell Rep Russ Fulcher that his cosponsorship or HR 8167 the RETURN bill is CRAZY.
He is trying to negate the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1939, which has contributed billions of dollars for wildlife conservation and game management. Sportsmen and women are the people who pay for the tax involved by way of firearms, ammo and archery purchases.
These are the same properties used by hikers, bikers and bird watchers use free of charge.
Rep Fulcher is not thinking this through. The Pittman-Roberson Act has brought $263.5 million for the state of Idaho.
Tell him he is wrong!
Bob Wells
Meridian
McGeachin
I was just reading the article on the Idaho Press website noting that Janice McGeachin is hiring a knew office staff member at a rate of pay nearly twice that of the individual who previously held this role. Further, she could exhaust her entire budget, or nearly so, before she leaves office. What business on Earth does not require a manager to provide a 12-month budget, indicating the amount they plan to spend each month, and on what? I hope the legislature or the financial division of the state have some way to nip this in the bud. She should not be able to overspend her budget before she leaves office. Further she should leave at least half of that budget for her successor.
Patrick Klocke
Boise
‘Fraudulent’
So the GOP wants to adopt a measure invalidating the 2020 election, despite not even the Supreme Court agreeing with this notion. Therefore, I would have to assume every Republican winning his or her election in 2020 will also step down, since they too then won in a ‘fraudulent’ election. My guess though is that won’t happen. Why? Because they full well know their entire claim is, oh, what’s the word? Fraudulent. Yeah, that’s it.
Stephan Bosch
Nampa
Crapo’s columns
How much longer do we have to see Crapos re-election self-serving articles? Give me a break! Every Sunday?
Dennis Gray
Boise
‘Abortion = death’
RE: caption (Protect Women’s Reproductive Freedom) in article in this paper on page A-5 of 7/16/22.
Everyone has always and continues to have reproductive freedom. The killing of the product of reproductive freedom …. known as a child….is diabolical! By scientific terminology, this innocent person is a human with unique and personal DNA and cell development.
What one does with their own body is their business, the objection is what the mother does to the unborn child’s body. If you weren’t “with child” you wouldn’t seek to slaughter the child by abortion.
Planned murder is not a reproductive freedom or control over one’s body, it is a crime against society. Ending another person’s life in any other circumstance calls for a prison sentence. What make abortion any different?
In the USA alone, 63,000,000 human babies have been butchered over the last 50 years. What part of this is not understood? Reproduction = baby. Abortion= death of baby.
Susan Hamilton
Nampa
‘Freedom’
When a girl or woman has an unwanted pregnancy, there’s a decision to be made. The only question is, who makes the decision. Fortunately, here in Idaho we cherish FREEDOM! Freedom to shape our own destiny, and freedom from government interference in our lives – we’re always vigilant about the possibility of government overreach. The choices we make are our own, and who we consult with is nobody else’s business. Yes, Idaho really is the Land of the Free!
Wait – wait – what?!? NO, not here! We believe in freedom!
Sara Dunbar
Caldwell
‘The Wayne Hoffman party’
To the Wayne Hoffman party of Republicans:
Why don’t you call your party what it really is, the nazi or fascist party.
Nancee Wilson
Boise