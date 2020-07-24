Big Brother
When considering the coronavirus, the question arises, do masks have any positive effect in reducing the spread of the disease? If we listen to the liberal news media, government physicians and progressive politicians, the response would be yes. But can we trust them and the information they bring forth pertaining to the effectiveness of wearing masks? The answer is no, as there have been multiple tests performed in regards to this matter and in all cases, they did not prevent COVID-19 from spreading, but actually put one at greater risk, especially those who wear them for long periods of time. The problem, a mask especially N-95 impairs respiratory exchange (breathing) that can cause headaches and other complications. Even Dr. Fauci in March when interviewed, said wearing a mask does no good to prevent the spread of the virus, other than stopping a droplet.
If this is the case, why is so much emphasis being put on wearing a mask? The answer is submission to the dictates of those who are in the process of controlling mankind (Globalists). They are preparing us for the next step of compliance, mandatory vaccines that will be very questionable as to their effectiveness and probably detrimental to our health. We have no idea what they will contain, just consider those who are advocates of such vaccines; Bill Gates, big Pharma and others who have dubious and mixed motives.
I believe the ultimate directive will be a cashless society with digital currency and probably a chip to make it efficient and clean (money is dirty and contagious). With this in place and currency eliminated, Big Brother will be able to control and track all transactions, bringing Americans under submission to their whims.Be aware, this is more than a virus.
Dave Spagnola, Nampa
Stench
Science is how we make our way out from under this pandemic. Ironic, then, that the State Department of Education just colluded June 10, 2020 with 14 extremist legislators to illegally remove 35 pages of supporting content from the recently adopted 2018 Science Content Standards to bury a few sections on climate change, ignoring the legal process to amend standards. This radical position is not supported by either the legislature [there was no vote] or the people of Idaho who supported the standards in public meetings 400 to 17 in 2016 and 1000 to 5 in 2017.
They are called “content standards” for a reason, and they just erased the science content by fiat. In this case, the essential supporting content provides the context within which students perform, and all content standards involve interaction between what students should know [content] and what they should be able to do [performance].
The Department document for the June 10 Board meeting is a crescendo of lies: that the supporting content [35 pages] is “not necessary,” merely “a technical correction,” and will have “no impact” on education. The standards don’t work without the supporting content. Idaho code demands a public process unless an agency is correcting “typographical” or “transcription” errors, not removal of a third of the text. Educators will be navigating in the dark without a unified standards document.
Superintendent Ybarra has sold out the students of Idaho for a few pennies of political graft. The Department and the Legislature are disgracefully unworthy of the serious task of reviewing standards. Fortunately, Idaho Code says students shall “meet locally adopted standards” with state standards as a minimum, so school districts can and should ignore the politically compromised work of the Department and continue using the unified standards adopted in 2018. That stench? Rank corruption.
Scott Cook, Boise
Fire Risch
In November, it is time for a “Job Review” of our Elected Officials. We need to study their performance and decide IF they have put “We the People” as their number one priority. We need to decide they have “Represented US” in conducting the Business of the United States according to the Constitution. There are several instances where Senator Risch falls drastically short.
When “Individual #1” was an UnIndited co-conspirator in the Michael Cohen Campaign Finance trial, ended in a guilty plea. There was NO Outrage from Senator Risch about “Individual #1’s involvement in Campaign Violations.
In July of 2018, while in Helsinki, Mr. Trump said he trusted Mr. Putin’s saying there was no Russian involvement prior to the 2016 General Election. Mr. Trump trusted a Foreign Adversary over the USA “Intelligence Community” proving the opposite. Again, there was NO Outrage from Senator Risch about Mr. Trump’s denigrating our National Intelligence Professionals.
When the Mueller Report was finished with conclusions of facts about Mr. Trump’s Obstruction of the Investigation and the Indictments of Russian Military “Internet Agency” individuals, there was NO Outrage from Senator Risch.
When the Ukraine “situation” came to light and the long serving, professional diplomats and Trump Appointees testified to the truth about Mr. Trump withholding Essential AID from the Ukrainians who were in a deadly struggle against Russia, Again, there was NO Outrage from Senator Risch.
When there was an IMPEACHMENT TRIAL in the Senate, where Senator Risch took a Nap on National Television, HE fell in line with Mitch McConnell, to give Mr. Trump a “Get Out OF Jail FREE” card, in spite of the facts and criminal, treasonous acts of Mr. Trump. FAILURE of a Grand Scale.
And now the “Pandemic” ?
NOPE Time to FIRE Risch! VOTE in November!
Buzz Beauchamp, Caldwell
Thank you
I WAS INVOLVED IN A TERRIBLE PICKUP AND MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT THIS PAST WEEK. I WANT TO THANK THE CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE IDAHO STATE POLICE, AMBULANCE COMPANIES, TOW TRUCK COMPANIES, GOOD SAMARITANS AND ALL THE OTHER PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THE ACCIDENT. EVERYONE WAS VERY EFFICIENT AND COMPASSIONATE IN HANDLING A VERY DIFFICULT SITUATION. THANK YOU VERY MUCH,
Kenneth Kubosumi, Nampa