...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As has been so obvious lately, our country has become a nation of animosity. We don't seem to be able to get along as a nation, but also our state, our cities, and even our communities are in constant turmoil. I cannot even begin to have the answer to this dilemma. However, I have harkened back to high school, more than 50 years ago, to a book I read. Profiles In Courage was written in 1955 by a senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy. I will not go into detail but I will suggest to all, Republicans and Democrats alike to at least read the first chapter "Courage and Politics" so that you may find the difference between concession and compromise. It also would not hurt to read the whole book.
John Kirk
Caldwell
MOON SHOULD TAKE HER OWN WORDS TO HEART
Unity for Whom? Rhetoric can heal or harm, bring people together or divide them. In reading Ms. Moon’s July 16 commentary I find the latter. Our Pledge of Allegiance calls for “one nation under God, indivisible….”. Yet, when California’s governor came to Idaho, Ms. Moon chose a myriad of hostile words such as destructive, actively fight, battle, hellscape, threat, defeat, combat, encroachment, dangerous, fortify our defenses, erode, etc. to define his visit.The use of rhetoric such as this makes it difficult to support “one nation, under God, indivisible…”. Is her goal is to bring people together, to heal or to harm our democracy? I wonder? However, I do give her credit for her use of such rhetoric as, “we must put aside our differences and come together” and “foster unity.” My hope is that she learns to apply the unity of which she speaks to all people. Her choice of words can heal or harm, bring us together or to divide us. We are stronger together, I choose unity.
Marie Meyer
Boise
FACTS DISPUTE MOON'S ASSERTIONS
A recent guest commentary by Dorothy Moon was as expected. Full of hollow rhetoric and venomous jabs without providing any facts or figures. She starts out by saying: "Joe Biden and his destructive Democrat policies."
Facts: Under Biden the last two years job growth has been the strongest in history. 10.5 Million jobs created.
The U.S. has a 3.6% unemployment rate and a 3% inflation rate.
President Biden passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In the first year $ 550 billion was dedicated for roads, bridges, and other infrastructure needs. Billions will end up in Idaho.
President Biden passed the Chips and Science Act. Result: Micron has promised to spend $ 15 billion in Idaho for a new Idaho fab plant. This will create 17,000 new jobs with 2,000 new employees.
She talks about "the hellscape that they (Democrats) themselves live in."
Facts: 71% of the GDP in America is from blue counties. 7 of the top government dependent states are red states. 8 of the top 10 states for murder are red states.
Gary Jackson
Nampa
SUNDAY COLUMN BRINGS BACK MEMORIES
Natalie Holsten is one of my favorite Idaho Press Sunday commentators. So, welcome to Nampa, Natalie, and to an area with many smells! She was "mint" to be a writer and chefette. Of all the many aromas/smells that caught her attention, she didn't mention our many dairies. Maybe she will address them next time.
Someone has said that the standout smell of the dairy farm is "the smell of money!" Having grown up on an Idaho dairy, maybe I can remind us, again, of the great aromas I recall. I'll never forget the fresh hand churned ice cream or the cheesey nacho appetizers. Or, on a hot summer day, a cold rootbeer float was hard to beat! When near the kitchen I would often smell fragrances from the oven, fresh baked Idaho potatoes or biscuits, slathered by sour cream or sweet churned butter. For dessert it might be a sundae, topped with whipped cream, or a chocolate milk shake. Natalie just might slip a little "mint" into a milkshake. What a finish to a day!
Curt Vieselmeyer
Boise
COLUMNIST FAILED WITH EXPLANATION
Ranked Choice Voting is a fascinating proposal that all voters need to understand. To that end, I read Dorothy Moon’s July 16 Guest Commentary in hopes of gaining more insight. Unfortunately, Ms. Moon has no actual ideas to share. Although she writes that it is, “… imperative for Idahoans to stay informed …,” she offers no facts, knowledge, or arguments, only the same tiresome rants. I encourage theEditorial Board to require some substance from Guest Commentary authors.
Terry Rich
Boise
