'PROFILES IN COURAGE' RELEVANT FOR TODAY

As has been so obvious lately, our country has become a nation of animosity. We don't seem to be able to get along as a nation, but also our state, our cities, and even our communities are in constant turmoil. I cannot even begin to have the answer to this dilemma. However, I have harkened back to high school, more than 50 years ago, to a book I read. Profiles In Courage was written in 1955 by a senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy. I will not go into detail but I will suggest to all, Republicans and Democrats alike to at least read the first chapter "Courage and Politics" so that you may find the difference between concession and compromise. It also would not hurt to read the whole book.

