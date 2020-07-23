Action
I think the intelligent action should be based on scientific facts and not based on emotions and fear. More people are testing positive because more people are being tested. Idaho deaths are not increasing but are on the decline. In Idaho the deaths are about 100 for 10,500 cases. Scientifically masks don’t protect you from intaking Covid19 but specifically may protect other people from you. Covid 19 proteins will go through a surgical mask and any homemade mask. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved any type of mask for protection from Covid. If the person in your vicinity is wearing N95 masks and he has Covid19 and is near you he is exhaling out the virus through the unfiltered port into your vicinity. Surgical masks are for sterile environments and we are not in a sterile environment. If you breath in Covid19 and then exhale you may trap the virus in your mask and then breath it back in. Wearing a cloth mask “may help” protect the other person. So the biggest danger to catching the virus is being near a person who HAS the virus. Don’t touch things and wash your hands because you don’t know what others may have touched before you. Use common sense. You hear verbage used in the news as “could”, “may”, “possibly,” “likely”, “perhaps” etc in describing covid 19 consequences. Emotion feeds fear of the unknown but facts we can deal with. The likelihood of dying of Covid 19 in the United States is less than dying of the pandemic flu in 1918. Life has risk ...and any decision has risk and consequences. Come to your own conclusions by doing your own research and not what others “think” you should do, like “for the common good”, “doing your part” etc.
James Lindbloom, Caldwell
Facts
We are being lied to when told wearing any mask will slow down the spread. And knowing what works puts the supply at risk for those who are being exposed on a regular basis. Why are we told one thing by some doctors and something else by other doctors?
The bulk of evidence supporting face masks as a way to deter the spread of COVID 19 is based on the progression of the virus in places such as New York, Italy, China, and while it does suggest a possible correlation that wearing masks may help, other factors could have contributed to the apparent evidence as well. There is no qualification in these presented “evidences” as to the quality of the face mask or often the proper use of face masks, just a statement that they are responsible in great part to the virus numbers falling off, but time does that, too. Mayo Clinic is one of the sources that makes this argument, which is disappointing since I expected a higher standard from that institution.
The Lancet, a medical journal, published a study on June 1, 2020, a meta-analaysis of data from 16 countries and 6 continents, making it statistically relevant. According to this vast, quantifiable data, yes, face masks, social distancing, and eye protection do slow the spread. However, unless the face masks are N95, disposable surgical masks, or cotton with 12-16 layers, the masks offer no protection from spread. If the public makes a run on PPE, health care providers will be shortchanged more than they already are. So, don’t.
Homemade face masks composed of less than 12 layers of cotton are only making wearers feel less powerless. Great. Wear them. Criminalizing an unenforceable mandate is counterproductive and divisive. Leadership needs to do a better job of researching facts.
Tracy Curran, Meridian
Mask up
Division in our counties concerning face coverings isn’t helping us. Anger won’t solve this problem. We don’t wear masks to be rude, or make political statements, or demonstrate right/wrong. We think masks keep you and us healthy. Even if a mask didn’t help at all –let’s try it?
I’ve had two surgeries in seven months. Ada and Canyon hospitals have changed. Drastically! No visitors or family, patients are alone – it’s scary. Everyone wears masks in the hospital – EVERYONE! While prepped for surgery, I overheard healthcare workers; they wonder how they can stay healthy to take care of us.
During Covid outbreak, we received poor information – now, healthcare response, research, treatment, and data is changing as more is learned. We now know if you wear a mask and I wear a mask, community spread slows. Healthcare experts work hard to provide reliable information; they know more than politicians know about this virus. Listen to experts and get mad at the virus, not each other.
Healthcare workers are thankful for masks. Their jobs require long periods of wearing masks. They aren’t oxygen deprived, or dead from wearing a mask. They know masks help stop virus spread. There’s no loss of Constitutional Rights, we don’t have a right to spread dangerous contagions into our community. A Public Health clause reads “Minimizing the transmission of infectious diseases is a core function of public health law.” Face masks minimize Covid spread.
Covid is spreading in Idaho, it’s serious. By wearing masks, we can get ahead of this — keep people working, producing goods, delivering essential services and more people will stay healthy. Make masks fun, a fashion statement, unique. Let everyone know you get it, be a warrior in ending this virus. MASK UP! From my heart thank you.
Leslye Langla, Nampa
Choice
Because of the current COVID-19 or Corona Virus mass panic, many a government and business entity have mandated that Face Masks must be worn in public and work places. At times, such mandates are enforced by deeming violations as misdemeanors. The feeling behind this is that this is part of the solution. Is mandating the only way? Just over fifty years ago, I was billeted aboard a Navy warship, home ported in Yokosuka Japan. Yokosuka is south of Tokyo. I was in and out of Japan for about 18 months. Particularly in the cold and flu season, many of the Japanese would wear Face Masks when they felt ill. Sometimes Eye Patches would also be worn. About twenty-five years later one of my sons was billeted aboard a Coast Guard cutter. He visited Tokyo, for about a week, in the Summer, and saw hardly anyone wear such gear. The practice of Japanese wearing such gear goes back several centuries, starting in Edo [the old name of Tokyo]. For all that time, wearing has been not by mandate but by custom alone. How successful is Japan in dealing with this panicdemic? Lets crunch numbers. As of this writing, Japan has total population of 125,902,972. The number of cases is 23,473. The number of recoveries is 19,366. The number of deaths is 985. The number of those tested is 540,411. The percentage of cases is .2%; of recoveries .02%; and deaths 008%. What Japan is doing seems to be working fine not by threat of criminal prosecution but by custom. Res ipsa loquitur. Perhaps it’s time to re-think the method of brute force mandates and let the People be free to make their choice on this matter.
William Place, Boise
Independence
I watched a line of women, all colors and ages. I watched them stand between “federal officers” who were sent by POTUS to “protect federal buildings” from protestors exercising their Constitutional right to assemble in protest. Mothers all. I watched these women stand, arms linked, chanting for these men to just leave. Just standing, unarmed, chanting. The very definition of PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY. They were not advancing, they were not a threat. At that moment, no one was threatening these unknown “federal officers.” I watched these MEN from unknown “federal agencies”, in unmarked “uniforms” similar to what canine trainers wear, mow down these women, knocking some to the ground, then pushing everyone backwards and forcefully putting them and anyone they could grab into unmarked vans, not telling them why they were being detained, where they were going, or observing miranda of any kind. I watched this happen.
It looks like the objective now is to make our independent, democratic republic into a police state before November. So, I ask you all, where are our patriots? Where are those that proclaim they want their freedom of speech, their right to bear arms, their right to assemble in opposition to government misdeeds? You scream about wearing a mask to protect each other, but this is ok? This makes America great? To accept this from ANY POTUS is the very opposite of patriotism. America may be destroyed before we can liberate ourselves by vote. In the words of Mr. Franklin, we can only be a democratic republic for as long as we can keep it. What are you going to do, Idaho, when they decide EVERY STATE must bow to “federal officers?” Regardless of your age right this very minute, are you willing to be the generation that loses our country?
Brenda Garrett, Nampa
Masks matter
There were 560 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Idaho on Sunday. I was one of them.
While working from home, the company I work for began offering weekly, voluntary testing for the virus. I signed up more out of curiosity, thinking that I, surely, would not be one of the unlucky ones who catches it. I never expected to get the frightening phone call that my test result was positive. I haven’t had any contact with anyone showing any symptoms, I wash my hands frequently, avoid crowds and indoor spaces, try to maintain 6 feet of space from other people, and wear a mask whenever I go out. I like to run and stay physically fit, and have never had any serious medical conditions. I have no symptoms of COVID and, thankfully, continue to feel physically normal. I had no reason to get tested, other than a box with a test kit showed up at my door once a week.
How many more are there like me? How many people are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers of the virus? How many cases, illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths can be prevented by wearing a mask? How many people have I prevented from infection by wearing a mask in public?
That’s why wearing a mask matters.
David Wray, Boise
Global issue
Congress Has the Power to Get Idaho Free Money.
Ada county set a new record for daily coronavirus cases again this week. In March, just a few hours from Boise, one of the earliest and most concentrated outbreaks of coronavirus in the United States befell Idaho’s Sun Valley region. Already a hotspot of domestic and international tourism, the Sun Valley outbreak and the collapse of its local economy highlight how it will take more than just local action to ensure the pandemic is held at bay and our economy are able to recover. The pandemic has shown the interconnectedness of our increasingly globalized world; outbreaks in foreign lands can cause harm right here at home.
In order to adequately respond to the pandemic, lower-income countries like Ethiopia will need support like that provided by a massive allocation of SDRs. Though the general public may be unaware of SDRs, business leaders, development experts, and humanitarian organizations from around the world have come out forcefully in support of such an issuance as that called for in the Act currently before Congress.
In 2009, amid the global economic crisis, the IMF issued hundreds of billions in SDRs. The resources proved in invaluable backstop for many countries. By 2019, Ethiopia had drawn down 97 percent of its allotment, helping the country maintain the growth rates necessary to pull its people out of poverty. And, after 2009, Ethiopia’s purchase of American-made goods quadrupled.
We have to do everything we can to arrest the pandemic here in Idaho and across the United States, but we also must ensure that communities across the world are able to do the same. As the global pandemic has shown, a healthy Idaho depends on a healthy world. Only Congress has the power to bring that closer to reality.
Tecle Gebremichael, Boise