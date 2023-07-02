Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

WHY THE LACK OF ACTION ON BUNDY? 

I am hoping that there are news reporters of Idaho willing to dig deeper and follow up Ruth Brown's article (Tues. June 27, 2023) about the lack of action by law enforcement or the Idaho court system to hold Ammon Bundy accountable for his outstanding arrest warrant. Now the judge has resigned without stating a reason, from an outsider's observation point, our law enforcement institutions look pretty much either intimidated by this wannabe cowboy political or something else is afoot. Perhaps we support too many sympathizers unwilling to do their duty in our legal system, from bottom to top. Or are the people in charge of holding Bundy's feet to the fire being threatened? Would action against Bundy just play into his desire to be a martyr? I can only speculate as an observer. I am hoping the Fourth Estate can help me out. Thank you for doing the hard job of reporting. Thank you, Ruth Brown, for getting the conversation started.

