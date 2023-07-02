I am hoping that there are news reporters of Idaho willing to dig deeper and follow up Ruth Brown's article (Tues. June 27, 2023) about the lack of action by law enforcement or the Idaho court system to hold Ammon Bundy accountable for his outstanding arrest warrant. Now the judge has resigned without stating a reason, from an outsider's observation point, our law enforcement institutions look pretty much either intimidated by this wannabe cowboy political or something else is afoot. Perhaps we support too many sympathizers unwilling to do their duty in our legal system, from bottom to top. Or are the people in charge of holding Bundy's feet to the fire being threatened? Would action against Bundy just play into his desire to be a martyr? I can only speculate as an observer. I am hoping the Fourth Estate can help me out. Thank you for doing the hard job of reporting. Thank you, Ruth Brown, for getting the conversation started.
Billie Farley
Caldwell
VETERANS CONTINUE TO SERVE IN COMMUNITIES
Every June at American Legion Boys State, rising high school seniors come together to learn the ins and outs of state government. Delegates hear from the governor, run for office, and do a mock legislative session at the capitol building. For three years, I have volunteered as a director for the program, working alongside military veterans to ensure each class of students has a life-changing experience.
Every year I am reminded of the sacrifices generations of service men and women made for our freedoms. This year I gained a new perspective. I often hear "All gave some, some gave all", but this line fails to recognize the continued commitment veterans have to serve their communities. Veterans organize parades and perform memorial services for fallen brothers. Veterans help each other overcome physical and mental handicaps from military service. Veterans run youth baseball leagues, speech contests, and educational programs like Boys State. As Independence Day approaches, I am sure veterans will be out serving to help us celebrate our freedoms. Remember to thank them not only for their military service but for all they continue to do.
Jack Wolthuis
Eagle
HISTORY LESSONS SHOULD INCLUDE ALL THE FACTS
Governor Little and Superintendent Critchfield are misunderstanding the purpose of studying history when they promote the U.S. history curriculum called "The Story of America". They say that schools need to use this curriculum because it aligns with their view of Idaho values, embraces patriotism, and attempts to instill a sense of pride in the U.S. They also contend it will stop the teaching of history in a disrespectful, anti-American way, though Critchfield admits that's not happening in Idaho.
The point of a history class isn’t to get students to love or hate their country or install the Governor’s values; it’s to give them the understanding and tools they need to live in a complex, diverse, dynamic country. And the point of studying our past is not to list all the good and bad things that have happened or balance them. It’s to understand the how and why of what happened and the effects, persistent or not, that shape our country. Students need all the facts, not just the ones that are comfortable or noble.
Jim Bigelow
Boise
