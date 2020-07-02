Good luck
Growing up I had little contact with people other than white. There were no black or Hispanic students in my high school. That changed when I was drafted. I was drafted before there was a lottery system in place. It was common knowledge at the time that if you happened to drop an envelope with cash in it on the desk of the local woman who ran the draft board that your child would never be drafted.
After basic and infantry training I choose to go to Airborne school. After receiving my jump wings I was shipped off to Viet Nam. Wow, what a shock. I was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Upon my arrival with my unit I discovered that well more than half of the soldiers were of Black, Hispanic, Native American, Puerto Rican, and Asian decent. When someone was wounded they bled red, when someone died we all died a little. I discovered that these very people that I had doubts about were in fact decent, patriotic, human beings just like me. Since then I have never met nor will I ever meet people more proud to call my friends, and brothers in arms.
After reflection years later I realize that there were two glaring things that we all had in common. 1 We all came from poor families. We did not have a rich daddy that could pay a man to say we had bone spurs. 2 We were ALL citizens of the United States of America. I say shame on the people who hate because of race. You are the problem, not the solution. Grow up. Your hatred is a cancer on this nation. Christians, how can you justify racism? Good luck explaining that to Saint Peter.
Paul Schooley, Boise
Again
I can’t not believe that we are AGAIN knuckling under to the CDH and chicken Little. Fully open our state.
Linda Kinnett, Boise
Districts
Electing members of the Boise City Council by district rather than at-large is long overdue. As illustrated by membership in the State Legislature, the overwhelmingly liberal Boise Council does not reflect the actual makeup of the Boise electorate, which sends at least a few conservatives to the House and Senate. At-Large voting, in today’s polarized atmosphere, effectively gives three seats each election year to a 51% voting block and zero seats to the rest of the people. If the city was as homogeneous and geographically compact as it was 50 years ago, that wouldn’t matter, but currently only 3 distinct areas of the city are represented on the Council. Different sections of Boise have different demographics, characteristics and needs now and a significant number of us have no seat at the table.
Andrew Asdell, Boise
Voting
Since moving to Idaho three years ago, I’ve voted at the polls, but it conflicts with my work schedule and I felt rushed. I loved that in the recent primary election I could vote by mail here. In Colorado, I voted by absentee ballot and loved taking my time and researching. I really understood the language better, especially in referendums, etc... In May, voting by mail, I was able to do my research and felt confident in my choices of candidates and understanding of issues.
We are all concerned about voter fraud, and some posit it would become more prevalent with absentee ballots. But the procedures in place work! In 2012 my husband fell off of our roof while repainting our home. This resulted in a broken shoulder blade and exacerbated muscle tears which required two extensive surgeries to repair. Needless to say, he was out of work for over a year. Because we lived in Colorado we had requested absentee ballots previously and this made it possible for him to continue to vote when he would not have been able to make it to the polls physically. Because writing was painful for him, we went over the ballot together and I filled in the spaces at his direction. Without thinking at all, I signed the ballot with his name and sent it off in the mail. Months later we received a letter stating that his vote had not counted because his signature didn’t match. I was not trying to commit voter fraud and was horrified at my negligence! But the upside is I know now that the processes in place to guard against fraud work--even accidental. Bottom line, voting by mail is a safe and I urge all of the citizens of Idaho to request absentee ballot voting always.
Melissa Hadden, Boise
Why?
John Lodal perfectly described the election cycles of 2008 and 2012. He also included a potential failure for a peaceful transfer of power. He perfectly describes the Democratic response to a Trump win. Sure wish he could get his facts straight.
As for Jim Jones, for a supposedly educated man he sure is ignorant of our nations history. Regardless, our military bases are named after people who have had a strong influence on our history and were in fact, great military strategists. Just an FYI Jim, the original reason for the Civil War was taxation, just like the Revolutionary War. The matter of slavery came on the shirt tails.
Do not forget or eliminate our history. It is said that those who forget their history are bound to repeat it. I for one do not want these things happening again in our country. Why do you?
David Wilson, Nampa
Discussion
Much has been said about coping with Covid-19. A frequently mentioned view is that wearing masks and practicing social distancing should be a matter of personal responsibility. We should have the freedom to decide individually based on our own judgment and not public health directives. Our attention is on freedom. What gets less attention is whether and how people should be held accountable for their actions. Responsible behavior seems to imply accountability. In other words, if you or I decide not to wear a mask and practice social distancing, should we be held accountable if we pass the virus on to other people? If yes, how should we be held accountable? Finally, how does having personal responsibility (our freedom to act) without accountability (our obligation to be good neighbors) serve the well-being of our community or state? Attention to both the freedom to act and accountability for one’s choices would lead to a much more meaningful discussion.
Richard Kinney, Boise
Thank you
Recently I had the unfortunate need to post an obituary. I tried unsuccessfully to do so on the Idaho Press Tribune website. When I tried to pay, the site crashed. My sister then tried with the same results. This was, for me, a task I did not want to revisit, so I went to the other paper in the valley and completed the process. The following week the folks at the Press Tribune called to apologize, and I told them to cancel the obituary because I had placed the ad elsewhere. They were very gracious. Imagine my surprise when the obituary ran anyway. Thank you to the very kind folks in the obituary department. Their commitment and compassion are greatly appreciated by the Family of Barbara Svetich.
Lila Richard, Caldwell
Your voice
There’s a repeated lie that there is no proof of fraud when it comes to mail-in ballots. I would direct Steve McCain and others to an article in Powerline, entitled “How the Democrats Collude to Enable Voter Fraud,” posted on June 22nd. It details how the Democrats are using Perkins Coie, their law firm of choice, to file COVID-19 lawsuits in swing states (See Where We’re Litigating, Democracy Docket, bit.ly/2V0rF7k). Do you really think they’re doing this because they’re worried about a virus? If so, why not litigate in ALL states? No, they intend to make the most of mail-in ballots through ballot harvesting where it will count the most in the coming election.
Engaged citizens have options. If they don’t want to go to the polls, they can request an absentee ballot. Those without interest in politics should not be encouraged to vote. Many are woefully uninformed. Engaged citizens will make sure their voice is heard.
Kim Rowe, Emmett