Out of balance
I think your readers would like a Editorial explanation of why we are constantly exposed to slanted racial examples, like interracial couples of every mixture you can dream of, homosexual couples kissing mostly men, very few if any women, a family on an outing with one child of color, no black family outings with one white kid. I do not doubt that some of these situations come about, but not the frequency we are expected to believe. I have had multiracial friends and aquaints in school, the Army, Business and we support the highest international percentage wise in the College of Idaho. You can’t pick up a paper, turn on the TV or listen the radio without having some or all of those situations that you might have to explain to your children or Grandchildren. In a State where we can go days with seeing a minority and not knowing exactly which races are minorites except for the most obvious. It seems way out of balance.
Aron Tarrant, Meridian
Wake up
THE MEDIA’S AGENDA
“No one — not a single solitary person defended or excused the death of George Floyd, so why is this rioting happening? Because that is what the media wanted..BLACK AMERICA, WAKE UP. ENLIGHTEN YOURSELVES. DO NOT BE OWNED BY A MAINSTREAM MEDIA AGENDA”. — Candace Owens
“One of the big #FakeNews narratives is that ‘institutional,’ ‘structural’ and systemic’ racism remain a major problem in America, when, in fact, race has never been a more insignificant barrier to success in America.” — Larry Elder
“There is nothing white liberals fear more than a God fearing, educated, black man.” No my friends...there is no systemic racism in america...just Systemic “Marxist Elitism”...an EVIL that uses, abuses and discards anyone for POWER” — Burgess Owens
“Don’t let the Media fool you! The majority of Americans support the police. Do not support the destroying of their city. The biggest problem with growing up black in america...IS not racism, police brutality, or black on black crime...It’s the Mental Brainwashing.” — Brandon Tatum
“Black activists and white progressives stress racism because it serves their own interest, not because it actually improves the station of blacks.” — Jason Riley
I might also suggest the writings of Shelby Steele — White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era (P.S.)
Shame: How America’s Past Sins Have Polarized Our Country
James Graham, McCall
Alcohol at games
Alcohol in Albertson Stadium? Anyone can see the writing on the wall; there will be no college football in 2020. However the decision to sell beer and “seltzer” during football games definitely has implications for the future.
I like a beer as much as anyone, but If couldn’t refrain for a couple of hours, I would have to seek help.
I have experienced obnoxious and unruly drunken students at Mackay Stadium in Reno, and the Mountain West Basketball tournament at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. These experiences lead me to the conclusion that alcohol has no place in college sports venues.
There is no way they will prevent beer from ending up in the hands of under-age students. Hard alcohol seltzers are designed to appeal to youth.
Cursory research shows the target market for these drinks are 21-29 year olds.
Boise State has consistently chosen TV money over fans and football at reasonable hours. I realize that Covid 19 issues have drastically impacted finances in the athletic department and money is undoubtedly responsible for this irresponsible decision. I only hope that they don’t go the “extra mile” and decide to sell booze at basketball games.
Bill Goodnight, Boise
Humanity
As youngsters, our parents worked hard to instill in us basic values of sharing, playing fair, no lying, cheating, bullying, shoving, etc. We worked hard to instill those basic values in our children, our children in their children, on and on. Politics aside, how do we pass down to future generations those basic values when daily they witness President Trump violating those values without repercussion? His supporters wish he didn’t do that, but still they come to his defense because they like his “politics”? They are willing to trade the traditional values they were raised with in exchange for whatever material good they think he provides? They’re afraid they might lose their next election if they don’t wash and kiss his feet?
Over 140,000 American’s have died from Covid-19 under Trump’s watch, largely due to Trump’s initial denial of the virus, his failure to provide leadership in implementing a national response to the virus, and his encouraging people to rebel against state governments’ attempts to control the spread of the disease. Trump made not wearing a mask a political statement. He deflects attention away from the virus by pushing unfounded conspiracy theories and tossing insults at whoever he believes will attract the largest viewing audience. Nero, the emperor of Rome, fiddled while Rome burned. Tens of thousands of Americans have died while Trump’s focus has been on campaigning for re-election. Senator Margaret Smith asked the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy, ”Senator, have you no conscience”? No doubt she would ask the same of President Trump.
Great warriors are quoted as admonishing their subordinates to “follow the rules of war — not for the sake of your enemy, you fight by the rules for your humanity”. Trump follows no rules other than his own. Under his presidency, are Americans losing their humanity?
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Positive change
Black Lives Matter is not just a movement of young people being radical and looking for change. It is a diverse group of all ages saying enough is enough. It is a group of patriots that deeply love our country and know that we can do better. This challenging time could also be viewed as an opportunity for an awaking of the US to recognize the injustice within our own country and the privilege that many live with. As writer Jeremy Helligar states, “Don’t be afraid of the word racist. …racism doesn’t always wear a white robe and burn crosses. It’s lurking in everyday microagressions.” We all carry biases based on how we have been raised and our experiences. Recognizing that experiences differ due to skin color in our country is a beginning step. Educate yourself by accessing information on accurate history in our country. There are recommended books, documentaries and actions that people, especially white people, can access to help understand the anger and frustration of black people.
Some examples are below.
- Read “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo, social justice educator: Addresses why it is so difficult for whites to look at their own racism
- Read “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, highly acclaimed civil rights lawyer, advocate: Addresses the criminal justice system and mass incarceration
- Read “Rising out of Hatred” by Eli Saslo: A book that tells Derek Black’s migrates out of white supremacy at tremendous personal cost
- Watch 13th : A documentary on the history of the 13th Amendment (Netflix)
- Read “75 Things White People can do for Racial Justice” collated by Equality includes you – a practical list of things to do
Do your part to help positive change happen.
Lynn Bridges, Sandpoint
Safe legislating
As COVID-19 spikes in Idaho, some lawmakers are calling for a special session of the legislature,claiming they are left out of the decision making process, and that their power is being usurped. Well, they had their chance and chose to ignore the issue.
In early March the spread of COVID-19 was known to us all. Several legislators had been exposed at the CPAC conference, yet refused to self-quarantine. Business continued as usual at the statehouse with the public packed into hearing rooms and sharing microphones.
Minority leadership made several requests that the legislature pass budgets and adjourn the session. Those requests were denied. A bill allowing remote legislative business was not given a hearing. Yet legislators were kept in session to pass anti- transgender legislation. At this critical time, the opportunity to plan for what we knew was coming was ignored.
In the face of hard science, members of the majority party have chosen to politicize the issue. The virus knows no party, and should be the one problem that we all attack together. Any interim session or working groups should prioritize testing and safety.
True leaders should be willing to risk losing an election in order to protect the lives of Idahoans. Instead, many are falling prey to conspiracy theories that have nothing to do with science, but everything to do with keeping their seats.
The majority of Idahoans have shown a commitment to beating this virus and making sacrifices to do so. If the GOP majority is going to force the expense of a special session and/or interim working groups on the taxpayers, it should be making a sincere effort to solve the real problems facing our people, not to orchestrate a power grab as their stated agenda suggests.
Maryanne Jordan, Boise
We’re losing
Governor Little,
Idaho hospital leaders are pleading for statewide mask mandates to slow Idaho’s COVID-19 wave. Are you and other government leaders willing to spend a day in the ER/ICUs with doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses risking your lives for an 8 -12 hour shift surrounded by Covid-19 patients fighting for their lives? Help us understand how you measure people’s value as a human being during this pandemic?
Give them the respect they deserve and honor their right to live. Idaho has already lost one young member of the Frontline community. Covid-19 does not need to be a war against humans. So far, the virus has proven to be smarter than we are.
We, as a nation and a state, have choices in our control to fight COVID-19 using prevention measures: mandatory mask wearing (statistics show that optional masks is not reducing the rates of infection), social distancing and washing hands for 20 seconds with soap or using sanitizer as a last resort. That’s what these health care professionals are asking — for the residents of Idaho to do our part.
Idaho’s current campaign challenging residents to make a “Pledge” towards prevention choices is poppycock. That’s like telling your teenager to promise not to drink at a party. Let’s get real. If there is not clear messaging and enforceable consequences, our compliance success rate will not be sufficient to win the War on Covid-19. Currently, we are losing.
Please be empathetic. What’s preventing you from taking firm action today? Risking re-election by doing the right thing? Our Frontliners are risking their lives for you, our legislators and the people of this great State. Who has more value? I hope you choose the selfless answer. The responsibility lies in your court. Your serve.
Vanessa George, Boise
Freedom
I am OUTRAGED! As a smoker my rights have been trampled by the tyrannical liberal democrat socialist fascists in this once great state! I have a constitutional RIGHT to go anywhere I want, anytime I want to spew noxious fumes on anyone I want! Scientists have testified to committees that there is no link between cigarettes and cancer! The illegal libtard smoking ban is antifreedom...my freedom to be an inconsiderate ass; public welfare be damned!
Smokers unite! Grab your guns and head to the capitol steps! We can all pat ourselves on the back, smoke up a storm, and maybe get a photo op with Ammon Bundy! And maybe sign an absurd petition or two!
Dave Kinter, Boise
Surprising
Every time I read guest commentaries by Luke Malek I am amazed he was elected as an Idaho Republican lawmaker. He certainly does not sound conservative. His diatribe on “Special Session Parallels Seattle Autonomous Zone” was appalling. To categorize the June 23 gathering at Capitol Hill as a group of “far-right extremists inspiring fear and muzzling dissent who continue to embarrass Idaho” could not be farther from the truth. This was a wonderful demonstration of what our founding fathers envisioned when they guaranteed us freedom of assembly. There were people from all walks of life. Young mothers with babies, fathers and sons, husbands and wives, young and old — all peacefully gathering and discussing their disappointment with decisions being made by the governor. No laws were broken. No violence ensued. No property was damaged.
These Americans came to show their support for the legislators who felt the governor overstepped his authority during the pandemic by, among other things, appropriating state funds without convening the Legislature, by making changes to the May primary election and usurping their power as an equal branch of government. They made a formal proclamation of their grievances for the record and Idahoans rallied in support. What a great example of democracy in action!
It is very sad that a peaceful show of support of state legislators has been turned, by Malek, into a “far right copy of Antifa.”
These days it seems the strategy of chaos promoted by Van Jones, Obama’s green jobs czar, of turning everything “Top Down, Bottom Up, Inside Out” is happening right before our eyes. So, I agree with Malek on one point. We must be careful who we follow and hold fast to the ideals that America was founded on. I suggest we all start by not listening to Malek.
Barbara Leighty, Star
Bully
I am angry at the way one individual and his cohorts and lackeys continue to disrupt and bully anyone that disagrees with the way they think things should be run. His actions and those of his ilk have already caused a good man to be killed at the Malheur wildlife refuge, that must be why some of his followers feel the need to wear a revolver during a meeting to discuss wearing a face mask, pretty scary meeting I’m sure. I believe everyone should carry but the way it is done speaks volumes and can do nothing to help the second amendment advocates in our community, it can only be described as an act to bully and intimidate. I am an old man and have seen and dealt with bullies such as these in years gone by, all it does is keep good people of the community from solving problems confronting us all . We need to deal with these protesters as harshly as we should those that burn and pillage our cities, don’t misunderstand I have no problem carrying a weapon, but act responsibly, don’t try and frighten those that don’t choose to.
Aaron Campbell, Nampa