The Grand Old Party (GOP), the Republican Party, the party of honest Abe Lincoln, will be offering American voters a rerun of their 2016-2020 popular White House candidates; Mr. Donald J. Trump the ex-President that promoted his “big lie” about a stolen election in 2020 and then attempted to do an abortion on the 2020 election after he lost. Also running for president in 2024, Mr. Mike Pence, Donald J. Trump’s ex-VP does not think America should indict and convict Mr. Trump for his un-American presidential conduct relating to 1/6/2021. Evidently, Mr. Pence would pardon Mr. Trump if he wins the 2024 election. And most likely so would the other MAGA Con candidates if they got the 2024 win.
#45 made his first presidential oath of office into a nothing-burger event. Should Mr. Trump win the White House in 2024, what would the point be in having him take another presidential oath of office?
Darryl Christianson
Boise
DURST LACKS CREDENTIALS FOR SCHOOL JOB
I am concerned about the appointment of Branden Durst as the superintendent of the West Bonner County School District (WBCSD). Currently Durst does not have the four years of full-time experience working with students needed to be a school superintendent. This is a huge concern for all of us in Idaho who care about the education of our youth.
Superintendents are managers who oversee the day-to-day operations of a school district, but they are also leaders who know how to inspire students and staff. Durst does not have the background knowledge to be an effective leader of WBCSD. If this is a job he hopes to achieve, he should spend the next few years obtaining teaching experience in our Idaho schools. Governor Little and members of the State Board of Education, please do not grant him a provisional certificate. Branden Durst does not have the credentials to serve as an Idaho public school superintendent.
Kayla Dodson
Boise
SOLAR PANELS COST TAXPAYERS
In response to Judy Ferro's 6/13/23 column about guilt for using too much electricity. She stated that her bill from Idaho Power included a statement that her home "uses more electricity than the average household of the same square footage." She stated that it made her feel guilty enough to sign the papers to have solar panels installed.
If she proceeded like most that get solar panels, she also applied for federal and state subsidies to help pay for them. If so, the real guilt feeling should come from letting your neighbors, friends, relatives, etc. pay for the majority of your solar panels through their taxes.
Richard Church
Parma
GOLDEN RULE STILL A WORTHY GUIDEPOST
Treat others as you would like to be treated. The Golden Rule is the greatest, simplest and most important moral axiom humanity has ever invented. It appears in the writings of almost every religion, culture and creed throughout human history. It's a concept most every religion mentions, even though the belief in gods isn't necessary for people to embrace it. Moral directives don't need to be complex, and the simplicity of the Golden Rule is what makes it so universal. Living the Golden Rule means trying to empathize with other people, including those who may be different from us. Empathy is kindness, compassion, understanding and respect, qualities we all appreciate being shown. Although it's difficult to know what it feels like to be another person, it's not difficult for most of us to imagine what would cause us hurt and suffering. Before using words and actions which might harm or insult another person, try to imagine yourself in their position and consider if you would want to be the recipient of those words or actions.
Steven Shake
Caldwell
