Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TRUMP'S 'OATH' MEANINGLESS

The Grand Old Party (GOP), the Republican Party, the party of honest Abe Lincoln, will be offering American voters a rerun of their 2016-2020 popular White House candidates; Mr. Donald J. Trump the ex-President that promoted his “big lie” about a stolen election in 2020 and then attempted to do an abortion on the 2020 election after he lost. Also running for president in 2024, Mr. Mike Pence, Donald J. Trump’s ex-VP does not think America should indict and convict Mr. Trump for his un-American presidential conduct relating to 1/6/2021. Evidently, Mr. Pence would pardon Mr. Trump if he wins the 2024 election. And most likely so would the other MAGA Con candidates if they got the 2024 win.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments