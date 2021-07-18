Knowledge
It’s difficult to have a discussion on Critical Race Theory when so few agree on the definition. Is it an indoctrination program pushed by Marxists or a study by legal scholars of legal issues perpetuating racism? Adherents of both definitions agree that schools should not indoctrinate, shame, or divide students by race etc. Let’s skip to the real controversy. Should legislators, who are mostly untrained in educational methods and practices, make decisions on curriculum and teaching methods, or should trained teachers, administrators and local School Boards make them.
The United States is still working to “form a more perfect Union”. Mistakes were made along the way, but history cannot be erased. Through the study of our past, warts and all, we can prevent similar mistakes in the future. Human enslavement, Wounded Knee, Japanese Internment, Juneteenth, are part of our history and affect our present. We are not responsible for the past, but we are responsible for our future. Teachers must be allowed to teach history as they have been trained to do. FEAR NOT KNOWLEDGE.
Penny Neely, Caldwell
Culture
What irony in Friday July 9th, edition of the Idaho Press Tribune. On the front page an article about tribes calling for action regarding salmon restoration. It is an important aspect to their culture. Then further into the edition an article about a mink farmer who is quoted as saying “When they want to come out and ban and wipe out an entire culture, that’s not what America is all about”.
“Au contraire”, I say. It’s exactly what America is all about, Mr. Moyle.
Margaret Nelson, Boise
Teaching
Oh My, Oh My! We are presented with a “learned” presentation by a teacher who resents the legislature passing laws. So, she resents the people who pay her telling her how to do her job. Don’t they respect “their betters?” Welcome to the real world! Moreover, she says she wants to tell ALL of history, not just that approved by the “oppressors”.
Good – will she teach how the Lakota were driven out of Wisconsin & Minnesota by the land grabbing Ojibwa and Santee? About the black slaveholders who vociferously objected to emancipation? About the almost successful campaign of genocide pursued by the Iroquois against the Huron, that Sacajawea was a slave taken in a war, about the slaves that were taken from Northern Europe by the African pirates, the Indian slaveholders who owned black slaves? In short, will she teach that everything that went on during the years of expansion and slavery was already SOP for the entire world? No, silly, this is only to indict those dreadful white people.
Terry Fitzgerald, Boise