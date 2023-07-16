FACTS DON'T SUPPORT RECENT STATEMENTS
Wednesday’s opinion page had some interesting statements. A Jeers statement seemed to credit the Democrats with the Republican’s restrictions on who could join their party. A letter complained about Biden’s spending as both off your Senators did a few weeks ago when they passed the Debt Limit legislation.
Here are some facts. Reagan was the first big tax cut and spend president. 8 years, $1.86 trillion debt. Bush I, 4 years $1.55 trillion. Clinton, 8 years, $1.4 trillion. Bush II, 8 years, $6.1 trillion. Obama, 8 years, $8.3 trillion. Trump, 4 years $8.2 trillion. Biden, 2.5 years, $1.8 trillion.
How about jobs? In 16 years under the Bushes and Trump we added 1.9 million jobs. In 16 years of Clinton and Obama we added 33.8 million. In 18 months under Biden 9.6 million were added.
The economy does better with a Democrat in the Whitehouse. Between 1933 and 2020 we had 7 presidents form each party. The economy grew an average of 4.6% under the Democrats and 2.4% under the Republicans.
Leo Faddis
Kuna
LEFTISTS OFFERING ONLY TIRED RHETORIC
I can't be the only one who is fatigued from the opinions of Jones and Ferro. These two liberal public school advocates speak for a weird cult. Everyone indoctrinated, regurgitating multiple decade long taking points that defy common sense and only represent their shrinking echo chamber. They vilify educators like Branden Durst who challenge their ideas that under performing government schools only need more money. School choice is supported by 70% of black voters, 59% of Hispanic voters and 55% of white voters. The government schools grossly overplayed COVID and it has backfired on them. Voters and taxpayers have had a wake up call and the recent shellacking of the West Ada Facility Levy, with 58% voting NO, proves my point. It's time for school choice in Idaho and the idea gains in popularity. What's unpopular now are these hypocritical “sermons” by leftist supporters of the failed government education industrial complex. Sorry Mr. Jones and Ms. Ferro your time has passed, your positions aren't defendable and your messages fall on deaf ears.
Jerry Gibbs
Eagle
TRAFFIC SQUEEZED RATHER THAN CALMED
Congratulations to ACHD traffic engineers for their fine design on the new roadway on Kootenai between Vista and Shoshone. For what, "traffic calming"? According to all the flyers we have received in the mail the design is great. Just one small detail, it works great for two minicoopers to pass. Hopefully a fire truck or ambulance won't have to use this route. If two full size pickup trucks have to pass be "calm" and pull in your side mirrors. But so happy to see the bike path is bigger than the greenbelt. Watched the traffic flow last week, in one hour there were 84 vehicles and one tandem bicycle. Keep up the great work with our tax dollars. We can all be "calm" now.
Daniel Lyda
Boise
JEERS ITEM HAD IT WRONG ABOUT DEMOCRATS
I was disappointed in the misinformation included in Monday’s Cheers and Jeers. The writer said, “I’m very disappointed that the Democrats won’t let people register for the party they want for almost two years. Are the afraid they will lose members. Election are suppose to be fair but they drag their feet to changes. This is a great way to lose members.”
Democrats had nothing to do with this situation. Republicans had a chance to fix this at the end of the last legislative session and chose not to. This is entirely created by Republicans, and it will be up to them to cure the problem.
Rick Just
Boise
LOANS SHOULD BE PAID, NOT FORGIVEN
If you go to the bank an buy a car you have to make payments or it gets picked up. If you buy a house and don’t make the mortgage payments you will lose the house. This is the business world.
When you don’t pay what you borrowed, your credit rating goes down, and you won’t be allowed to borrow from anyone.
If you made the decision to go to college, and get ahead in your life, you have to do what all college loan borrowers that went before you, make your payments. You read the papers that the lenders gave you to sign, you signed them, and you used the money, now you are obligated to pay it.
Why should you be different, and get your loan removed.
The, President lied to you, he had the authority to forgive your loan. The Supreme Court did the right thing when they said that it could not be forgiven by the, President.
All who went before you, paid their debt, and did the right thing.
Dave Silva
Boise