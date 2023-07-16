Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FACTS DON'T SUPPORT RECENT STATEMENTS

Wednesday’s opinion page had some interesting statements. A Jeers statement seemed to credit the Democrats with the Republican’s restrictions on who could join their party. A letter complained about Biden’s spending as both off your Senators did a few weeks ago when they passed the Debt Limit legislation.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments