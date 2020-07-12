Reflections
Monday on 12th, I saw individuals carrying American flags. I first thought it must be a boy scout troop but it was not. They also had flags that had stars and stripes but were blue, black and white. I concluded that there must be a protest.
Later, I recounted what I saw with others and wondered what message the protestors were portraying. I found that the blue, black and white flag represented the thin blue line honoring policemen who have lost their lives and policemen in general who place their lives at risk to serve and protect us.
Cheers to those who serve and to those on 12th street who recognized the significant, essential, difficult and prudent role almost all police provide and jeers to me for making a hasty and misinformed judgement.
As I reflected, I wondered about my misjudgment, which led to wondering about the contentious, prejudicial, judgmental, hateful and selfish behavior that seems to surround us and the wholesale confusion on how to improve.
Please ponder my thoughts.
Faith in God is not just some esoteric hope; without faith in God we will lose faith in ourselves, others, institutions, society; essentially everything. But practically, if we love God and follow up by loving our neighbors as ourselves: hate, prejudice, contention, violence, division, inequalities — the ills of society will be lessened. This is the road for success. Money, violence and division will not replace faith nor unite us.
Clearly, most people want loving one’s neighbor to be a central part of everyone’s life, so lets do it. I haven’t mentioned Christ, commandments or theology though each of these are essential parts of my life for which I”m grateful.
If you agree upon these thoughts at all, improve upon them, share them.
Mark Bell, Nampa
Thank you
On behalf of AARP Idaho’s more than 186,000 members across the state, I would like to thank Governor Brad Little for giving Idahoans a voice during this unprecedented time. We are grateful to Governor Little for his openness in hearing constituent views.
Since March, Governor Little has participated in 16 weekly AARP sponsored statewide telephone town hall conversations. These address the current coronavirus situation and provide the most up-to-date information available. The town halls are not exclusive to members of AARP, who are in the 50+ age population. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have participated in the hour-long discussions and have asked dozens of questions directly to the Governor as well as to health, legal and financial experts.
Governor Little has answered each question thoughtfully and forthrightly. When an immediate answer is not available, the Governor’s staff has readily followed-up and provided a timely response. The questions have not been easy and Idahoans have sought governmental accountability for their coronavirus concerns on both public health and economic fronts. This is the definition of leadership during a crisis and we applaud the Governor for having these honest and ongoing conversations.
AARP Idaho will continue the calls July 14 from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. I would encourage you to take this opportunity to make your voice heard on the issues that matter most to you and your family. For more information and to listen-in visit AARP.org/id or email AARPID@AARP.org.
Bessie Katsilometes, Boise
Angels
Police officers are angels in disguise. They are here to protect and serve, and most of them do a great job. Some don’t. But every profession has people who should not be there-teachers, doctors, nurses, lawyers, judges, and politicians. Do we say defund our schools, or hospitals, or court system because of a few bad people in those fields? Of course not. Likewise, we should not defund our police departments because of a few poorly trained or overzealous police officers. Hold them to account, but don’t assume that all law enforcement officers are bad because of a few bad apples.
We all enjoy the benefits of living in a safe community, when law and order prevails and crime is dealt with swiftly and judiciously. Thank you to those who serve. Thank you for putting your lives on the line every day to protect the rest of us and for making the Treasure Valley such a wonderful place to live.
Lynn de la Motte, Meridian
Respect police
For light in these dark times, this is an account of a letter my friend and I sent to the Ada County Sheriff’s office. We think it is totally self-explanatory.
My friend sent this message to the Ada County Sheriff Department:
A friend and I were talking about what we could do to support our North Ada County Sheriff Department, especially during this tumultuous time in our nation. Course, our thoughts turn to food and wonder what the department would be comfortable receiving? Homemade cookies, donuts, pies, pizza, purchased sandwiches. Would appreciate your advice, a date and time for delivery, how many deputies, etc. Where would we drop off our gift?”
We received this return message from the Ada County Sheriff Department:
Thanks for writing. And thanks for thinking of us. We really appreciate it. With that in mind, we’ve been asking anyone who proposes some kind of food donation to instead make it to a place that could really use the help, like any of our homeless shelters in Boise or the Idaho Food Bank or any of our local churches that help with that kind of work. Our deputies make good salaries and have been working through the Covid-19 pandemic. So, many in our community are struggling right now, we just kind of feel like it would be better to have that generosity shared with them. If you want to make a donation in our name, that would be nice, but not necessary. Thanks for your kindness – we totally appreciate it.
My friend and I were humbled by this response and are very proud of law enforcement officers wanting to serve this community. People of Boise, our officers rock. Thank a law enforcement officer today, and respect their job and their commitment to others.
Mickey Fagerson, Hidden Springs
A win
Idaho’s breathtaking natural scenery was one of many factors that led me to make the decision to move all the way across the country for college. Idahoans benefit immensely from the state’s public lands, which is why I’ve been glad to see Representative Mike Simpson (ID-02) lead the charge in protecting our national parks and forests. Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District is home to some of the most varied natural landscapes ranging from sand dunes to snowy mountains. Congressman Simpson joined a bipartisan coalition of members to introduce the Great American Outdoors Act. While the Great American Outdoors Act benefits Americans across the country, it is especially beneficial to Idahoans.
The Great American Outdoors Act is based on bipartisan legislation originally authored in 2017 by Representative Simpson, called the LAND Act. This legislation addresses the National Parks Service’s deferred maintenance backlog and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The deferred maintenance backlog is the recorded maintenance needs of all 400+ national parks and monuments that have been delayed, which now totals more than $12 billion. Idaho’s National Forests have some of the biggest deferred maintenance needs. For instance, here in Idaho, Yellowstone National Park has over $585 million in deferred maintenance costs.
The Great American Outdoors Act has already been passed by a diverse, bipartisan Senate majority. The bipartisan support for this legislation is a testament to the fact that our public lands can unite us. I look forward to seeing the House of Representatives come together to pass this significant common sense legislation and protect our public lands. This would be a key win for Idahoans and a win for all Americans.
Rachel Johnson, Rexburg
Adapting
As an arts leader in Boise and across North America, I am bewildered by current social discourse. Bar/club owners feel singled out because their business model doesn’t work the same way it did in February. I’m empathetic. People are transmitting this deadly virus because the activities they typically partake in put them at risk. Many businesses are adapting in ways that are above and beyond reasonable measures.
Welcome to the current state of the performing arts. Interacting with people is how we function. Large groups of musicians on stage create a dynamic live performance in front of packed houses. That is our business model…or rather, was.
Our public health officials advise us that this virus will plague Boise for the foreseeable future. Many of our patrons will return only after a vaccine arrives. So, we wait for a vaccine, then for herd immunity, and finally for audiences to feel comfortable returning to the concert hall again. That could take years—literally.
So, we must re-invent ourselves. We are exploring options — streaming concert video, performing outdoors, and having micro-audiences in masks are some of the options we are exploring. The musicians must also use protocols designed for their safety. They perform in masks when possible and sit at least six feet apart from each other.
Arts leaders around the globe are meeting regularly to devise ways of re-opening and re-imagining our new paradigm. Bar/club owners could take our lead and work together to create their new model. The world as we know it has changed for the time being. We must adapt to survive. We all have to do our part to avoid expanding this crisis and to ensure we return to “normal” as soon as possible.
Robert Franz, Boise
Animals
I am an animal lover and advocate. An Idaho Representative I contacted worked with me to create an animal protection law making it a felony to hurt one. Now, simply report any animal cruelty you know about to the police. They must then arrest the perpetrator under felony charges and to spend a year in jail. President Trump picked up on that law and increased the penalty to 10 years in prison. So we have the tools to put a stop to any animal mistreatment. This is the law. Don’t just let it sit on the shelf. Animals need our help.
This citizen also managed to get a law crafted for the Senate in D.C. that would make the import and export of ivory a felony. That law passed (for the sake of elephant victims) and was picked up by the United Kingdom.
Please be more active when it comes to animal welfare. Animals were created by God and they have the same nervous system that we have. They can experience fear, pain, and anxiety just like the rest of us.
And please begin active duty to report any mistreatment to any animal you become aware of. The law is in place. Let us make use of them. The animals are depending upon us.
Austin Miles, Meridian
Farmland
It was interesting to see the article in the Press on July 1 about preserving AG land. Having been to several county commissioner’s meetings I can tell you I saw very little interest on the part of Canyon County commissioners in preserving agricultural land. In fact one commissioner, who thankfully is no longer on the commission, stated in a meeting that he would always vote on the side of industry. Hardly a favorable attitude toward farmers. In fact, the commission generally rubber stamps any proposal for housing developments, industrial take over of farm land or any endeavor they think will bring in more tax dollars. Then in an ironic twist they give huge tax breaks to any big industrial group that wants to move into the county. Quite often those tax breaks go on for several years.
There is no secret to preserving farmland as stated in the aforementioned article. The only way to ensure preservation of farmland is for our commissioners to be committed to the preservation of valuable agricultural land. Once it is gone it is gone forever. There has never been a time when a housing development or business park has been leveled to make more farmland. And the bumper sticker is true “No farms, no food.”
Hugh Phillips, Parma
Recall Little
It takes strong disapproval to unseat a governor mid-term, but Idaho has reason to do so!
Idaho Freedom Fighters, unite!
Idaho Republicans, unite!
Idaho Democrats, unite!
Idaho Patriots, unite!
Idaho Citizens, unite!
All Idahoans, unite!
Ignoring public appeal, ignoring legislative counsel, and insensibly disregarding foundational American liberties, Brad Little has shown himself to be an incompetent leader... especially in times of peril!
Ronald Reagan said, “We the People tell the government what to do; it doesn’t tell us.” Idahoans, there is little reason to support an Idaho governor who, whether ignorantly or maliciously, violates his oath of office to support the Constitution of the United States. Rather, such treasonous and criminal behavior needs to be met with swift and punitive action. “In the course of human events, it [still] becomes necessary for... people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another.”
Idaho voters have the legal authority, moral commission, and sovereign duty to reject leaders who prove inept by decisions that endanger the liberties of future generations. Send Boise a message that the U.S. Constitution is still dependable, a document that provides identity and direction to millions.
Sign the petition today, and prepare to recall Governor Little in November.
Charity Myser, Hauser
Better idea
As lifelong centralist/constitutionalist democrat I am alarmed at the trend to outlaw and/or regulate everything for every single complaint out there! Pretty soon we will not dare leave the house for fear of getting cited or arrested for something------like may leaving the house for wearing the wrong color clothing? I’m serious! Maybe we should all just stay in the womb or maybe better, the test tube so not to not offend somebody! Could it be, the conservatives have a better idea
Robert Taylor, Boise
Real enemy
Could we step back for a moment and recognize we all have a common global enemy: SARS-CoV-2?
There are a lot of different numbers floating around — cases, infections, deaths, recoveries...and not everyone agrees on the exact numbers, but what cannot be denied is this is global.
Not all of us will get infected, or sick, or die, or lose our jobs or savings, but we ALL have been and will continue to be negatively affected until we (the global we) defeat our common enemy.
SARS-CoV-2 is indiscriminate and is biologically programmed to survive by whatever means it can. The only things we can do is fight back using methods that have been proven to be successful, with the understanding that those methods are are evolving.
We may not agree upon or even like the recommended methods of fighting back, but in the long run, the sooner we fight back, using the best arsenal possible, we can reduce this enemy’s ability to destroy life as we used to know it. We all can do things to help get the economy moving, people back to work, and schools opened back up.
If we could just look at SARS-CoV-2 as the enemy, and not each other.
Jennifer Pedrali, Meridian
SNAP
COVID-19 is quickly adding hunger to its list of health risks. With more than 30 million Americans unemployed, people are being forced to choose between rent and groceries. Meanwhile, food banks are overwhelmed, and missed school meals are threatening the nutritional health of our children.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps) is our nation’s first line of defense against hunger. And it is built for crises just like this. Back in 2008, SNAP not only kept food on the table for millions, it helped the economy recover (every $1 in new SNAP spending creates $1.50-1.80 in economic activity). It is ready to do so again, but Congress must act now.
I urge our members of Congress to help hungry Americans by quickly passing legislation that increases the maximum SNAP benefit by 15 percent until this economic crisis ends.
Jessica Specht, Boise