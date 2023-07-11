Letters to the editor image -- Idaho Press

Letters to the editor image — Idaho Press

 Ash Miller/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BIDEN IS ON SPENDING SPREE

How deep are your pockets Idahoans? Under our fiscally impaired president things aren't looking very well. He is a master of the Half Truth, telling Americans of the great plans he has for our country, forgetting that every bit of the money he hands out daily comes from our pockets. Lowering the federal deficit, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul comes to mind. He brags of lowering to deficit since entering office, not thinking we would notice him taking credit for the Trump-era emergency pandemic spending which ended as it was intended to by the Trump administration. He credits this reduction in spending to be his lowering of the deficit. Today I read about Mr. Biden's decision to send US stocks of so called "Cluster Munitions" to the Ukraine (a controversial move at best) at a cost of 800 million to US citizens. These dangerous weapons combined with all previous aid has cost billions of dollars of out our pockets. Add domestic spending to the numbers. Joe Biden is a loose cannon.

To submit a letter to the editor, a guest column, or an item for Cheers and Jeers, go to op-ed@idahopress.com and click on the appropriate "Submit" link.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments