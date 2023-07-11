How deep are your pockets Idahoans? Under our fiscally impaired president things aren't looking very well. He is a master of the Half Truth, telling Americans of the great plans he has for our country, forgetting that every bit of the money he hands out daily comes from our pockets. Lowering the federal deficit, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul comes to mind. He brags of lowering to deficit since entering office, not thinking we would notice him taking credit for the Trump-era emergency pandemic spending which ended as it was intended to by the Trump administration. He credits this reduction in spending to be his lowering of the deficit. Today I read about Mr. Biden's decision to send US stocks of so called "Cluster Munitions" to the Ukraine (a controversial move at best) at a cost of 800 million to US citizens. These dangerous weapons combined with all previous aid has cost billions of dollars of out our pockets. Add domestic spending to the numbers. Joe Biden is a loose cannon.
Julie Jansen van Beek
Nampa
CHEERS AND JEERS
Jeers to people who dump their cats at Celebration Park. It is illegal and inhumane. Jeers also to the administration at the park who refuse to deal with the growing population of feral cats by accepting help from those who are willing to spend their own time and money by using the TNVR program (trap, neuter, vaccinate and return) provided by the West Valley Humane Shelter to deal with the feral cat problem. The administration is doing nothing to solve the problem.
Jeers: I'm very disappointed that the Democrats won't let people register for the party they want for almost two years. Are the afraid they will lose members. Election are suppose to be fair but they drag their feet to changes. This is a great way to lose members.
Cheers to all the wonderful young athletes recently showcased in the Sports section. They are truly talented and their dedication is amazing.
Cheers to the Owyhee High School art students who painted the large murals to brighten the view outside for cancer patients getting treatment at St. Luke’s Meridian Cancer Institute. One of the patients said, "It's like going to a little museum that we didn't have before." It was a very nice project for the students to do.
