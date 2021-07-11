Health board
It was my honor to have served on the Board of Health of Central District Health Board of Health for almost all of the fifteen years that Dr. Ted Epperly was on the Board. During that time I was Chairman of the Board, President of the Idaho State Boards of Health and President of the National Association of Local Boards of Health. Dr. Epperly was one of the most informed and valuable member of any Board of Health in the nation. As President and CEO of the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho he is in a position to bring vast resources of knowledge, expertise and assistance to the Board and to public health in Idaho. There is no room for politics in public health and to try to combine it with public health decisions is almost always a bad outcome. It is almost impossible to measure the amount of death and misery that Dr. Epperly has helped to prevent in Idaho during his time with the Board.
Steven Scanlin, Boise
Brighter future
I believe the next generation deserves to have at least the same opportunities to experience the outdoors that I had. I spent my childhood exploring the hills and streams around my grandparents’ home in Orofino, building forts and picking berries in fields behind my home in Oregon, and hiking throughout the West’s wild spaces.
Unfortunately, climate change is jeopardizing those opportunities for our children. We are already experiencing dangerous heat waves, increasing drought, and catastrophic wildfires that destroy the homes of our loved ones and our cherished wild spaces. Yet, I am confident that we have the tools, resources, and determination to tackle these challenges and that climate action can grow our economy and advance equity.
That is why I am heartened by the leadership role the City of Boise has taken in creating the Climate Action Roadmap, a bold plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Boise is becoming a nationwide leader in climate action and showing that we can create the brighter future that both current and future generations deserve.
Ryan McGoldrick, Boise
Step up
The 2020-21 school year was difficult for everyone. Parents, students, and teachers had an educational experience never imagined. School boards and administrations had to balance learning and safety. Difficult decisions were made about remote learning and masks in the classroom. Everyone did their part to get through a challenging year.
Now it’s getting close to the start of the 2021-22 school year. Are you doing your part to ensure that our students return to their classrooms? Our youngest students cannot make the choice to get vaccinated. Will they pay the price for your vaccine hesitancy? Will they return to remote learning and/or wearing masks? Instead of complaining and whining, STEP UP! Take five minutes and get the vaccine so that COVID variants do not take hold here. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for the children.
Sandy Jackson, Garden City
Consequences
Wait a minute. If people sign a statement when they buy aerial fireworks saying that they won’t set them off in Idaho, and then they do but there are no consequences, isn’t the state systematically, year after year, teaching people — and large numbers of people from what I can see — to be untrustworthy, that their word means nothing? Is this the lesson we want to have impressed upon our citizenry? The legislature could reverse this by banning the sale of aerial fireworks.
Gwen Chavarria, Caldwell
One night
Every year it he the 4th of July comes and goes. Every year the same thing happens just like this year. People shooting off fire works early. I had people shooting them off 5 days early. And my poor cats had to put up with all the noise. Then when the 4th rolls around. Evan I am getting sick of it. It would be nice if people could just wait until the 4th to do them. I Evan hear them shooting them off on 5th and the 6th of July. Don’t get me wrong. I like the 4th of July. But to me. One night of fire works is enough.
Michael Hylinski, Nampa
Medicare
Senator Crapo in a recent long op-ed used quite a word salad to worry about the poor financial state Medicare might be in, without offering even one word of a solution.
One concrete idea as a start at a solution is let Medicare negotiate drug prices instead of being at the mercy of greedy over pricing Big Pharma.
Another is to get insurance companies, known as Medicare Advantage plans, out.
Another is restore taxes on corporations and the rich to cover their fair share of using our various shared resources and infrastructures, including health care for all.
It’s time for Republican voters to realize what trickles down on us from the GOP’s helping the rich and corporations by “trickle down economics” is not money or water.
Dallas Chase, Boise
Facts
Even though “critical race theory” is more than 40 years old, there has been a considerable amount of confusion about it. According to the Education Week Report (May 18, 2021) — “The core idea is that racism is a social construct and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.” I was a teacher for 28 years and never talked about bias or prejudice in our legal systems and policies, nor have I ever known a teacher to do so. However; it would be ignoring or dismissing the facts if you believe that bias or prejudice does not exist in many of our systems and policies. Unfortunately, ignoring or dismissing the facts seems to be a popular thing to do in our country today.
Cay Marquart, Boise
Challenge
I recall with some nostalgia and a lot of respect my parents’ generation and how they stepped up when the two-theater conflict of World War II was dropped in all Americans’ laps. This “Greatest Generation” demonstrated true sacrifice in supporting that enormous effort to counter tyranny and fascism in Europe and the Pacific. I have often wondered if my generation would be up to such a challenge. Or if we would indeed face something of that magnitude.
Well, we do indeed have our own challenge to meet and to overcome. In service to our country and the world at large, we are asked to fight and defeat the COVID-19 virus. That call to action is to get a vaccination to stop the spread of deadly variants of this incredibly nasty bug. Are you willing to make that sacrifice? Can we demonstrate our own “great generation” moment here?
John Lodal, Boise
Enforcement
After enjoying the 4th of July fireworks show from my home’s front porch in the Midland area, a question arose. If Idaho has local and state laws against firing off private aerial fireworks within the borders of Idaho proper, why am I hearing and seeing aerial fireworks, numbering well into the hundreds, from my front porch? It started around 6:30 pm and lasted to almost 1 a.m. in the morning with, I swear, far more aerial fireworks fired off than at The Fireworks Festival in Boise.
During that time period, I heard and saw only 1 ambulance make a run, and absolutely no Nampa Police or Sheriff Department patrolling the streets.
So, if aerial fireworks are supposed to be illegal in Idaho, why wasn’t anyone out enforcing the law? Seems a little odd that something, by law, is so illegal, then please, tell me why is everyone allowed to freely fire them off? A straight honest answer would be most appreciated.
Donald Oremus, Nampa
Space
HOUSES HOUSES AND MORE HOUSES
I am upset that the focus of Local City Gov. seem to be housing for incoming residents — what about amenities for the people who have lived here for years.
1. People in Southwest Boise should give up their promised park for HOUSES!
2. One of the plans for the Fairgrounds is houses, condos, shops, hotel, etc.
NO NO NO. We are never going to have a large, prime piece of real estate centrally located for “use by the public”.
Ball Ventures has proposed the following plans for the Fairgrounds ..
New baseball and soccer stadium — great — for crowds to enjoy
Retain the Western Idaho Fairgounds — great — events for crowds
Parking deck — yes — for events
Multifamily and single-family homes — NO — this is precious space and should not be used for more housing.
hotel, office buildings, stores — no, no, no.
Let’s not waste this big hunk of land on more of the same. Open spaces for the enjoyment of all.
Jane Gant, Boise
Vaccines
Vaccine numbers I saw on the internet for Canyon Count in an article on MSN.com on Saturday (7/2/21) are an embarrassment. Canyon County has a mere 28.6% of our population fully vaccinated. Meanwhile Ada County has 44.8% of their population fully vaccinated. This vaccine uses mRNA to facilitate immunity to the Covid virus. It is safe and effective and I can’t understand the reluctance for folks to get inoculated. I had a Covid infection this past February and spent most of the month in bed and unable to do much but stay connected to my CPAP to help me breathe. This vaccine is readily available at most pharmacies and other places. It could not be easier to get this series of two shots. I wish someone would explain to me why they are science deniers regarding this vaccine.
Paul Alldredge, Caldwell
Park
Most Boise residents don’t know the City Council, is being asked on July 20, to annex & trade land that has been set aside as Murgoitio Regional Park for 20 years.
This proposal is just wrong in many ways. The land was set aside as “open space” for good reasons. Mayor & Council knew that SW Boise was where most development would take place in the future so a Regional park would be needed. That has proved to be true.
Now, 20+ yrs later a different Mayor wants to trade the park to developers for high density development. This is at a time when 2,000-plus homes now being built, & another 3,500 submitted for approval. This in an area which has had the largest number of homes built in the city AND yet has only 1% of the park space in the city.
Currently ALL major city parks are in or near North End. Residents of South & West Boise NEED this park.
Let Boise Council & Mayor know you disapprove.
Mary Ann Lawford, Boise
Equity
Idaho’s new “Equity” based Board of Education, in its rush to satisfy all sides of Idaho’s electorate, has managed to violate the most basic rule of definition. It defines the word “EQUITY” as “EQUITY”. The Board found it necessary to do this in an effort to placate the ultra leftist education establishment in our state (especially the higher education gang), in the Board’s effort to satisfy the Idaho Legislature’s new statute limiting leftist propaganda and mind control efforts in classrooms. The Boards definition of “Equity” (the new buzz word of the ultra left) is a failure. The word, of course, no longer has a meaning today. It was pulled out of thin air by left wing think tanks in their effort to destroy the word “EQUALITY”, which does have a clear definition and meaning. Why? Because it supports leftist goal of bending the minds of students to accept a false history which is the foundation of their anti-American revolution. This politically oriented Board should accept the intent of the legislation and its patriotic goals.
Jim Harris, Boise
Salmon
Couldn’t help being disgusted with the above article in this past Sunday’s Newspaper about sockeye salmon trapping and trucking. After a thorough study by a few members of the Concerned Citizens of Canyon County Committee (5C) for the past two years, there is a solution to this problem; estimated cost of $900m vs the $17B they spent over these past several years.
The solution was presented to the Governor’s staff and powers-to-be in the Salmon Industry but to no avail. Outside observation reflects there might be too many organizations on the State/Federal Governments’ Gravy Train and they won’t let lose of all the taxpayer revenues that are available for this program, with little or no accountability for monies spent to date. Want a real solution to this problem that will work? It’s not rocket science. Contact Mr. Ron Harriman at 5C.
Chuck Stadick, Caldwell