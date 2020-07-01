Common sense
Thank you California for not wanting to send any sporting events for schools because of our laws preventing transgender of men becoming women and being denied to participate in women’s sports. You politically incorrect politicians from California are driving people to Idaho and I hope this slows the flow down a little.
Common sense in California has been removed from the people living there, and breathing the smog and smoke that is so often present. For a state that is always speaking about the environment they do a poor job.
Imagine Bruce Jenner, now Kaitlin Jenner, a winner of the men’s Olympic Decathlon coming up to Idaho and competing as a female. That is what the Political whackos from California want to see happen.
Just because Kaitlin doesn’t wear a jockstrap anymore, doesn’t change her athletic ability.
What is the old saying, “A leopard doesn’t change their spots”
Dave Silva, Boise
Rules
JEERS to the Idaho Freedom Foundation for leading a "legislative session" without a quorum! I value my representative government and I want it to run by the rules and include my elected representative!
Karleen Davis, Boise
Thank you
I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to Mayor Garret Nancolas, the Caldwell City Council and the people of Caldwell for their unprecedented support of The College of Idaho and our Yotes. The lights at two City owned facilities, Simplot Stadium and Wolfe Field, were the undertaking of the City and Graye Wolfe, with support from the College. The partnership between the City and the College is imperative for the continued success of our students, faculty and staff. Lights in these outstanding athletic facilities will create new opportunities for events and tournaments that will bring visitors to our community and boost economic activity. We are appreciative for the continued and essential partnership with the City of Caldwell. Their commitment to the College is evident by all they have done during the 129-year history of the College and we are excited to continue on our path of success with the City in the future. We also want to thank all of you who support our Yotes and have helped us to have one of the highest attendance numbers in the nation for NAIA athletic events.
Reagan Rossi, Caldwell
Goals
We can find great irony in the sad, but logical conclusion that non-mask wearing, non-social distancing people are a significant cause of the spread of COVID and the delay of returning to normal life. They may say they want to reopen and get back to normal, yet their actions and choices speak loudly otherwise and are counterproductive to the very goal they espouse.
Becci Carmack, Meridian
Political hypocrisy
My heart was buoyed to see Ms. Ferro's most recent screed lamenting 11,000 deaths that will purportedly result as a result of a changed policy on mercury restrictions by the EPA. One has to wonder if she espouses the same magnitude of concern when faced with 627,000 (2016) abortions in the US. Seems as though concern over "unborn babies and young children" ought to transcend political hypocrisy, unless one is more intent on speaking to their political base.
Steve Sweet, Boise
Sick at heart
Mayor Dave Bieter loves the new Pierce Park Elementary School. It is all steel and concrete. A STARBUCK's drive-thru will be added soon. It looks like an office building for accountants and dentists. Every California transplant will want their 1 child to attend.
What happened to the charming little neighborhood school that Jake Plummer attended? It has been paved over and destroyed. Not even its ghost exists. Could we have replaced the furnace and redone the classrooms? No. We had to spend millions for progress.
I am sick at heart every time I drive past the construction site.
"From where the sun now stands, I will vote for Boise School Bonds no more forever."
Pete Peterson, Boise
BLM
I support BLM without reservation,but at some point the marching and signs need to be replaced with action by the citizens themselves to install BLM organizers to work with mayors, council members, churches and social services to initiate guidelines and regulations to achieve equitiy for all men and women to achieve desired goals, whichinclude actively PROMOTING AND ASSISTING IN VOTER REGISTRATION AND VOTING.
The only way these changes can be made is if the people who want them register and vote to make these changes happen.
Right now BLM has overhwelming support, but protesting must turn into postive action or the momentum that BLM has will fade.
Claudia Harvey, Nampa
Unreadable
I could not be more disappointed in my new subscription to the Idaho Press. I was (mis)lead into believing it was Idaho's political fairest media print source. Three weeks of reading it has proven that completely inaccurate. After forfeiting all print media in California as unreadable, I had hoped a more conservative state like Idaho would, at least, present some parity of opinions in the newspaper. Three weeks of near completely one-sided articles and op-eds pushing forth the progressive (not even liberal) agendas. I had hoped to do my part to help a near-dying industry (print media), but the paper is nearly unreadable due to it's bias, and I found myself simply tolerating it because I enjoyed doing crossword puzzles again. Today (June 24), even the crossword puzzle was a repeat from last week. That's the proverbial "writing on the wall" for this guy; with nearly no representation in the paper for those that share my politics or my faith, and an inability to even present a new crossword puzzle each day, I'm afraid I'll have to bring this newspaper experiment to an end.
Martin Dale, Eagle
History
John Lodal perfectly described the election cycles of 2008 and 2012. He also included a potential failure for a peaceful transfer of power. He perfectly describes the Democratic response to a Trump win. Sure wish he could get his facts straight.
As for Jim Jones, for a supposedly educated man he sure is ignorant of our nations history. Regardless, our military bases are named after people who have had a strong influence on our history and were in fact, great military strategists. Just an FYI Jim, the original reason for the Civil War was taxation, just like the Revolutionary War. The matter of slavery came on the shirt tails.
Do not forget or eliminate our history. It is said that those who forget their history are bound to repeat it. I for one do not want these things happening again in our country. Why do you?
David Wilson, Nampa