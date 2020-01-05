Across party lines
Yes Trump is guilty as charged and deserved impeachment, and sadly the Senate will give Trump a “fair trial” before finding him not guilty. In the world of Trump, two weeks later we will turn our attention away from his impeachment and towards some new uproar he created. One uproar that should be looked at is the apparent unrestricted ability of U.S. Presidents and Governors to issue pardons. Trump’s pardon of convicted war criminals (their victims were valueless objects in Trumps mind), demonstrates to the world America’s willingness to forgive war crimes committed by Americans.
Kentucky Governor Bevin pardoned and commuted sentences of 428 people in his final days in office, including convicted murderers and a convicted child rapist. One murderer, Patrick Baker, was convicted along with 2 co-defendants in 2017. Baker’s family has contributed $21,500 toward Bevin’s political campaigns. Baker was given a pardon, his two co-defendants were not.
We can all be thankful that executive pardoning powers exist and that mercy can be granted those who were wrongfully convicted or whose sentence was too harsh. But is there no way to prevent the abuse of their power to pardon by rogue Presidents and Governors other than the ballot box? Kentucky’s Governor had already been defeated in his re-election campaign before issuing the pardons. Acknowledging the injustice of his political beneficiaries winning out over the court system will not return the murderer to prison. Trump justifiably believes his is above the law. Trump's pardoning of war criminals will have grave repercussions on our men and women serving on the battlefield for generations to come, no matter when he leaves office.
In this deeply divided nation, who will work across party lines to address matters such as these? Or do we really care, as long as our side wins elections?
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Off limits
Congressman Mike Simpson recently wrote an opinion piece on December 18th defending his vote against impeachment. As far as the abuse of power article of impeachment, he supports his no vote by asserting a lack of evidence and suggests no crime was actually committed. Is the attempt to condition badly needed security assistance to an ally for the purpose of advancing a president’s own reelection a justifiable reason for removal? Is this a high crime? As far as there being a lack of evidence, the call transcript between the heads of state leaves little doubt that Trump was implicitly leveraging security assistance to influence Ukraine’s head of state to open an investigation into his chief political rival. Testimonial evidence suggests Trump wanted Ukraine to not just open an investigation into his chief political rival, but to also make a PUBLIC announcement. It’s the public announcement piece principally that sheds light on Trump’s true motives, which should be further explored by calling additional expert testimony from Trump’s inner circle. As far as the security assistance, was the security assistance really temporarily paused as an assessment measure or was it ordered by Trump as further leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate his rival? Finally, was the aid released after and because of the whistleblower’s report to reduce political blowback? It is alarming Congressman Simpson is so willing and eager to move on versus to seek out additional information and answers to obtain a clearer picture to determine whether additional evidence exonerates President Trump. Using security assistance for an ally, or even attempting, as leverage to try to coerce an action for personal political benefit should ALWAYS be off limits. As Americans, we should reject any political figure whose actions elevate himself or herself above the interests of the American people.
Douglas O'Coyne Jr., Meridian
Citizen lawmakers
Cheers to every volunteer who collected signatures, informed voters or voted Yes for Medicaid Expansion. You acted to help fellow Idahoans finally get the healthcare they need. Over 53,000 people have already signed up for Medicaid coverage that began Jan. 1, 2020. And an estimated 91,000 Idahoans could be eligible. By becoming citizen lawmakers, you truly saved people’s lives.
Sam Sandmire, Boise
Perspectives
If you're pragmatic, you're practical. You're living in the real world, wearing comfortable shoes. If you're dogmatic, you follow the rules. You're living in the world you want, and acting a little stuck up about it.
Robert Taylor, Boise
Same old scamps
The new year is upon us. Time for that lovable group of scamps known as our Republican state Legislature to return and set to work again.
Last session they could not bring themselves to ban child marriage. They could not figure out how to stop parents of an extreme religious sect from letting their children suffer and die because they do not believe in modern medicine. Do those parents themselves not seek medical care? Bet they still use cell phones, drive cars and use modern appliances.
We voters found our compassion and common sense and voted by a huge majority-more than voted for Governor Little-to expand Medicaid which these scamps had refused to do for years. Not swayed by our compassion and common sense, they then proceeded to stomp out as much of that Expansion as possible, then stomp on our right to even have initiatives to really slap us down.
We need a better minimum wage, more money going to education pre-K through college, and restoring some taxes on corporations and the rich to help pay for the increased education funds.
Sign those initiatives out there and seriously think about who you are going to vote for in 2020: someone in tune with our issues or these same old scamps?
Dallas Chase, Boise