Go vegan
When PETA learned that a worker at Owyhee Meat Company ineffectively shot a cow twice, hoisted her upside down, and cut her throat twice while she cried out, and another repeatedly electroshocked a crying cow to force her towards slaughter, we asked federal authorities to investigate and file criminal charges (“Homedale slaughterhouse cited for violating Humane Livestock Slaughter Act,” 1/15).
It’s illegal for slaughterhouse workers to egregiously shock animals with electric prods, and to shoot animals multiple times and cut their throats while they’re conscious. Victims of failed stunning attempts suffer tremendous physical pain and psychological terror between the first and final shots.
Raising and killing animals has never been pretty. Even the best-regulated slaughterhouses are still violently killing sensitive, intelligent animals who were denied everything that was natural and important to them.
All animals are individuals with personalities and feelings. Cows, for example, form lifelong friendships and mourn when they lose a loved one. They feel pain every bit as much as humans do, and are afraid to die. They go to great lengths to escape from slaughterhouses, as they value their lives, just as you and I value ours.
We can all help stop animal suffering simply by going vegan. See www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.
Colin Henstock, Norfolk, Virginia
Easy
With the political season in full swing, let’s review the rules for politicians. 1: say whatever you think will get you elected. 2: when caught in a lie, say “I misspoke,” or “I was taken out of context. 3: If elected, do whatever the people who gave you the most money tell you to do. See? so easy even a politician can do it.
Walter Varnes, Nampa
Electoral college
The Electoral College has not functioned as conceived for decades, has outlived its usefulness, and failed miserably in 2016.
The best reference is Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Paper #68. Hamilton envisioned Electors as “men most capable“, as an elite “judicious” body, chosen to serve as a bulwark against populism and a majority vote, which could be influenced by the “mischief” of “foreign powers”.
Trump’s election confirms Hamilton’s worst fears.
Hamilton says of the Electors, “It was equally desirable, that the immediate election should be made by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all the reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice. A small number of persons, selected by their fellow-citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations.”
Hamilton doesn’t imagine the “Faithless Elector”. In his view, all of today’s 538 Electors were to be empowered to vote their conscience, and Hamilton had no inkling that this elite body would be hobbled by State laws or political parties.
Thirty-two States require Electors to cast their votes along with the popular vote. In 2016, ten Electors tried to cast their votes for candidates other than the party’s nominee. That predicament has gone to court. Decisions from Colorado and Washington appeals courts differ.
This issue is going to the SCOTUS; the decision is likely to be made prior to the 2020 election.
Given that the design of the EC has been usurped by each State’s political parties, and that the impartial elite “men most capable” do not exist, it may not matter what the SCOTUS decides. There is a larger question: “Why do we need the Electoral College at all?”
John Henry, Caldwell
The oath
Dear Senators Crapo and Risch,
I’m frightened! I’m frightened for the viability of our republic. I’m frightened that the constitution, and oaths to it, are no longer taken seriously. I’m frightened that party loyalty will outrank your oaths to “Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States”.
You make many important decisions as our senators. None will be more important than those you make in the trial of the President over the next several weeks. First you must decide whether there will be witnesses. I suggest you take the advice of Senator Lindsey Graham that “there can be no real trial without witnesses”. Oh, did I mention that he said these words during the impeachment trial of President Clinton. (I think his moral compass may have been stashed away in the intervening 21 years.)
Donald Trump withheld almost $400 million dollars to Ukraine in violation of his inaugural oath, in violation of congress, and, according to the GAO, as a criminal act. A crime was committed! There are families in Ukraine mourning the deaths of their soldiers who were killed during these months because they did not have bullet proof vests and up-to date equipment that could have saved their lives. Decisions have lethal consequences.
You, last week, also took oaths to be impartial jurors. Will your legacies reflect that “Senator Crapo and Senator Risch” stood for what was right and fair when the vote mattered most, or did they cave to party loyalty and electoral expediency? We are praying that you are the Senators we elected, “to honor their oaths”.
Carl Erling, Boise
Food insecurity
Regarding “Drop Out?” published 1/19/20. I read with astonishment a letter taking issue with the program at BSU which offers meals to students with food insecurities, particularly those provided from leftover dinners/events on campus. With all due respect, perhaps the writer didn’t read the whole article or doesn’t know any college students. Food Insecurity does not mean one has no food or nowhere to cook; it means that one may choose to pay the rent, a utility bill, and yes, buy minutes on a phone and live on ramen noodles.
Homelessness is a real problem in Boise and perhaps other cities and towns in the county. But people everywhere are trying to feed the homeless and the working poor. he Boise churches, for example, do a bang-up job of providing hot meals most days of the week. Many have food pantries. In the summer, gardens are raised by organizations to provide fresh food for those in need. By the way, how does one work without a phone? How will you know your shift has been changed or your child is sick at school, or class has been canceled? Homeless people/the working poor need phones too.
Consider those who are attending university with food insecurities. They may have already attended community colleges and also have had issues feeding themselves. They may even have grants and scholarships. But it is practically impossible to take a course without a phone and a laptop, since one receives important messages on a phone and much, if not all course work, is submitted online. If society wants to help people out of poverty, education is a direct line. Please don’t insult students of many ages and situations by calling them “babies” and “privileged.”
Patricia Pierose, Boise
More more more
Representative Scott Syme seems proud of his newest idea of increasing motor vehicle registration fees in order to pay for infrastructure. He states that it is “Just” for new registrations and not existing or renewal tags. Mr. Syme, you call it a fee, I call it a tax; and I know of no tax in recent times that wasn’t increased, expanded, or misdirected. I submit that it won’t be very long after the fee/tax is approved, that it will apply to virtually ALL registrations, new or old. I believe there is more than enough tax money flowing into the state treasury than we need; it’s just, as usual, being wasted by our government. Does anyone else see the terrible cycle this country is in? Be assured, the more people you allow to move here, the more infrastructure will be needed. With more infrastructure comes more taxes and with more people we lose even more beautiful and productive farmland. There is absolutely no advantage to turning Idaho into a booming population influx. We do not need more people, less farmland, higher taxes, or more government spending. What we do need, and still have to some extent here is peace, clean air, and wonderful recreation and resources. Who, in their right mind, wants to trade that off for more buildings, more traffic, higher taxes, and the inevitable bust that follows all booms? Let another state, like Wyoming for instance, deal with the issues and problems of massive population increases. At least Wyoming still has the open range to build on.
Richard Behmer, Nampa
Air quality
The department of environmental quality DEQ lied to the Idaho legislature about the need for vehicle emission testing for any pollutant testing was never needed. I have provided documented evidence the real truth about the valleys air quality on the internet at www. dictatorsofttheair.com please ask your legislature to terminate this scam thank you
Charles Johnson, Nampa