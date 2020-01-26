We’re watching
Senator Crapo And Risch:
I have watched with horror the vote you made in the Impeachment trial now in session. Not only have you failed in your oath to the Constitution but also the oath to be an impartial justice in this session. Justice requires all of the evidence and witness be required for not only for you to make an informed decision but the American citizens.
Senator McConnell has already informed the American citizens that this not going to be a fair and impartial trial because he has all of the Republicans in his pocket and you will do what every McConnell and the president tells you to do.
Stand up and vote for all evidence and witness to be heard. What are some of the Senators afraid this will reveal?
Honor your Oath to both the Constitution, an Impeachment with witnesses and evidence, and your duty to all of the citizens of Idaho, not to your party!
You are supposed to be impartial and listen. Yes, we are watching.
Diane Jensen, Meridian
Invest in children
Jeers to Wayne Hoffman for his biased, uninformed article on state funding for Home Visiting Programs. The Home Visiting Programs funded by Idaho Health and Welfare are cost effective, evidence based programs with varying goals and objectives. Families may receive services from nurses, educators, social workers and other well trained staff. The home visitors provide education, advocacy and support to families. All services are voluntary and families can drop out at any time. The home visitors are not there to “spy” on families. Families who are not interested in these programs are not kept on “Watch lists.” Instead of fomenting paranoia on what he considers “government over reach”, perhaps he should talk with some of the 208 families who have received these services. I think he would find that most, if not all, parents loved their home visitor and the information and emotional support they received. I can’t think of a better use for my tax dollars than investing in young children and their families through home visiting programs.
Sue Omel, Boise
Evidence
“Witnesses! We don’t need no stinking witnesses!”
Here I paraphrase some Mexican bandits who didn’t have any “stinking badges,” but they didn’t think they needed them. They were about to raid the peaceful town of Rock Ridge in the movie “Blazing Saddles.” You don’t need a legal reason to break the law.
The impeachment trial of President Trump in the United States Senate is not a movie. Moreover, the Republican majority’s denial of the Democratic house managers requests to present witnesses and documents is not only real, but legally flawed.
With all respect to Professor Dershowitz, how can the U.S. Senate possibly conduct a trial without witnesses and documents? Without witnesses and documents, the Senate lacks the evidence to render a verdict?
What am I missing here?
John Greenfield, Boise
Power of women
In the lead up to the 2020 Women’s March, I saw a lot of criticism of the march. There were questions about its continued relevance four years after the inaugural march, with the media questioning the mission of the national Women’s March and pointing out that the number of participants is fewer than in the beginning. But these narrow criticisms of the March miss the point. This is about the millions of women who showed up to the national march and state its accompanying state marches. This is about women gathering, finding likeminded, determined, hard-working sisters and finding their places in the long but rewarding journey that is everyday activism.
New groups sprung up. Some, like PODER and Reclaim Idaho, found their footing, and others faded away. Older organizations, like the National Organization for Women, experienced a resurgence with new chapters formed and bigger voices heard. Women gathered 75 percent of the signatures required to get Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. Most of the citizen-activist voices at the Statehouse belong to women. Women are running for office. Women are in Party leadership. Women are getting things done.
The Women’s March is where we go to gather with our sisters to share our victories, mourn our losses and learn from each other. After our day of sisterhood, we return to our everyday activism refreshed, with new ideas gleaned from other marchers on how we can make our communities, regions, nations, and our world a better, more equitable place for us, for our children and for all the generations to come. The Women’s March is one of the biggest political success stories ever. Critics just need to broaden their lens and take in all that women have accomplished since 2017 and how much more we plan to accomplish in 2020 and beyond.
Lori Burelle, Boise
Should we?
Governor Little Subjects Idaho to Huge Taxpayer Costs, Unknown Terrorists, Increases in Criminal Activity, and Loss of Work to Residents!
Immigration of new refugees to Idaho begins January 21st. The Idaho Press required this Letter to prove facts with 56 references, including 22 Federal reports.
According to Refugee Resettlement Watch, “Americans are clueless about the four-decade-old, tax-funded racket lining the pockets of nine privileged, nonprofit contractors and scores of their subcontracting partners.”
The US State Department pays each agency $2,125 per refugee for initial reception and placement; the nonprofits can take up to a 45% cut and use the rest for the initial resettlement costs. Unknown thousands more per head are collected for post-placement services. In 2016 alone, it spent $545 million for the resettlement process.
In the 2016 annual report to Congress by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, 26.7% of refugees received cash assistance from at least one federal program and 66.1% of refugees had received non-cash assistance such as SNAP.
The Federation for American Immigration Reform reported that the annual cost of refugee resettlement to US taxpayers is $1.8 billion per year. The cost per refugee is $79,600 in the first five years after resettlement. Of that $1.8 billion, $867 million was spent on welfare and $71 million will be spent to educate the refugees and asylum-seekers. These monies will be paid by state and local governments!
In addition to food stamps and public housing, refugees collect money from Supplemental Security Income (for the elderly and disabled), welfare cash benefits from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid, the federal school lunch program, and the Women, Infants and Children program.
Can Idaho afford this? Refugee resettlement is forced on us by our own state and local governments. The Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is celebrating this decision. Should we?
Sue A. Hoffman, Nampa