The other
My husband and I recently saw Fiddler on the Roof at the Morrison Center. We have seen the show and the movie several times in our lifetime. This time though it took on another meaning. I always saw it as part of our Jewish history, sometimes making fun of our Jewish traditions and how they have changed with time. These were acts that took place in Russia, and the rest of Eastern Europe. This time it took on a whole new meaning. I see the rise of anti-Semitism right here in the US in the last few years. There have been attacks on Synagogues, graffiti on gravestones, and the recent attack during a Hanukkah celebration in a Rabbi's home in New York. Aside from the Jewish community, there have been a rise in hate crimes among other communities also. African Americans have always faced racism in this country. Now we can add to that the Hispanic community, Muslims, and any other community viewed as an "other". It is time for all Americans to speak up and fight against the rising hatred that plagues our country!
Michal Voloshen, Boise
Greatest risk
What if Clinton had taken out BinLaden in 1999? Republicans probably would have screamed bloody murder because they hated Clinton, who was just trying to change the narrative away from impeachment. And 911 wouldn't have happened, or if it did it would have been retribution for Osama's murder in half the countries minds, and Clinton would have taken all the blame for 911. What if Trump had not taken out Soleimani? Something big may have happened, or many smaller things may have happened, and Democrats would have screamed bloody murder because Trump didn't take out the terrorist when he could have and takes all the blame. And whatever happens next is just retribution for another terrorist killing. Now Democrats scream bloody murder because they hate Trump who is just trying to change the narrative away from impeachment. The truth lies in the fact that Osama BinLaden should have been taken out in 1999, and Soleimani should have been taken out many years ago. Nobody knows in a what if world what is a win, win, and what is a lose, lose and what would have happened next. But what we do know is that if they had been taken out years ago they would have both been dead terrorists, and whoever chose to be the next top terrorist on the list would be soon to join them in martyrdom, which is the perfect place for all of them. We are never going to be out of the Middle East until we make a decision to be all out, or all in. Both come with risks in a what if world. But which ultimately will be the greatest risk?
Don Towery, Nampa
Big mistake
Trump in 2011 about Obama:
“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak and he's ineffective. So the only way he figures that he's going to get reelected — and as sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”
Now the impeached Liar King is trying to preserve his presidency by following George W’s model of starting a war to earn support. Are U.S. voters gullible enough to fall for that again? W’s second election is the only one in the most recent 7 where the Republican candidate got the most votes and he won Ohio’s 22 votes to win the electoral college due to cheating by the Ohio Secretary of State.
When asked for her New Years resolution Melania stated, “Peace on the World.” The Liar King agreed saying, ”Peace is right…”. The next day he bombed Syria and Iraq. A few days later he assassinated Soleimani.
The King brags that he has appointed 180 judges. 138 of those are because McConnell would not allow votes on Obama’s nominations. Of course, that includes one of the Supreme Court appointments.
He also complains about the “do nothing” House that has sent at least 332 bills to the Senate that McConnell and Senate committee chairs will not consider. These include several bills protecting our elections from foreign influence.
He takes credit for Obama’s accomplishments on regular basis. On Thursday bragged "One of my greatest honors was to have gotten CHOICE approved for our great Veterans.” It became law during Obama’s term. He also took credit for cleaning 7 Super Fund sites which occurred before he was elected.
The big mistake by the Democrats is that they did not bring at least 10 articles of impeachment.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
Protect school choice
Not everyone fits in the same academic box. As a teacher, I’ve seen firsthand how every student has unique needs. Fortunately, families in Idaho can choose from traditional and online academic options that aren’t one size fits all.
For six years, I’ve been an English teacher at Idaho Technical Career Academy, an online public school. In this role, I’ve seen how impactful an education with the right fit can be. For my students in the virtual classroom, this means they’re able to get personalized support that meets their individual needs.
I firmly believe that the more school choices we have, the better we can meet the needs of all students. We are now living in an online, technology-immersed world. It’s time that our schools match this changing pace and provide students with the tools they need to grow. Thankfully, the online classroom is very adaptive and provides students with a supportive space.
January 26th is National School Choice Week. I urge Idaho’s lawmakers to protect school choice so that all families can choose the best learning environment. Whether it’s a brick-and-mortar school or the online classroom, it’s time to give students what they need.
Rozanne Clark, Nampa
Apology needed
“GET WELL GIFTS FOR THE UNVACCINATED” dehumanizes and ridicules parents of injured and deceased children from vaccines.
When I told Boise Weekly that my friend‘s baby died last month and that seeing the cartoon made me cry, I was told “This is a political cartoon.” How is portraying a child, writing their last will and testament, political? Making fun of parents of dead babies isn’t hurtful; its “political”?
Boise Weekly, you cannot justify trafficking in a hateful and hurtful message as “political.”
Pawning this cartoon off as “political” is NOT adequately taking responsibility for this hateful message. How can you justify propagating hate as “political?” Is this “gray-area” hate? Or is this better described as “covert” hate?
Boise Weekly, are you listening? Are you listening to your readers whose children have been injured or who have died from vaccines? Are you adequately taking responsibility for their hurt when they read this cartoon? Do their voices deserved to be heard? Do ALL voices deserve to be heard?
Can the Boise weekly be kind and inclusive to ALL of their readers? Will you continue to excuse your poor choice as a “political” cartoon and deny the damaging, devastating, and widespread effect it has had on your readers? It seems you aren’t listening to ALL of your vulnerable readers or valuing their input.
Your readers have asked for and deserve an apology for printing a cartoon (which you continue to defend) which ignores the parents that DID vaccinate and now are suffering the effects of injury and death. They deserve a Boise Weekly that is thoughtful about its actions and above all accountable.
You erred in printing a cartoon that harmed your readers and justified a covert hate message as “political.” Please stop defending this hateful cartoon and apologize. Thank you.
Sara Brady, Meridian