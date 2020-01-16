Demand peace
The American war on terror is going into its 19th year. By now, it’s hard to believe the US narrative that one more country is a terror threat or has WMD, like a proverbial boy who cried wolf. For 17 years I lived in a small Christian country Georgia only 100 miles from Iran without any hostilities.
Last year, CEOs of the largest weapons manufacturers told investors that rising Iran tensions fuel their business. They celebrated a shift in the Pentagon budget from fighting terror to state-on-state warfare, therefore disclosing planning and funding for a war with Iran.
America is fighting unending wars in Middle East, while citizens of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates enjoy no individual income tax, free college, universal healthcare, and government checks.
American individual income tax rate is higher than corporate, college costs rise 8 times faster than wages, and healthcare increases outpace stock market gains. Each taxpayer’s share of government debt is almost $190,000. Your share of government debt is likely higher than your retirement savings. Younger people carry college debt of tens of thousands dollars.
The US government is essentially borrowing funds to pay for expanding wars - amounting to extortion of the private sector on behalf of death merchants. The Military-Industrial-Surveillance Complex is abusing power, both internationally and domestically.
In 2019 Mountain Home Air Force Base issued a low key public notice for Urban Close Air Support training over 8 Idaho cities. Boise was preferred because of having “urban canyons”. They want to use us as dummies while training to destroy cities. We should continue to object to War with Iran and to URBAN CAS training in Boise like our own lives are at stake.
We have to end wars so young people can have a better life. DEMAND PEACE.
Inna Patrick, Boise
Beware
Regarding two Jan. 12 letters:
Sara Brady, "Apology needed," decries the callous "Boise Weekly" cartoon ridiculing concerns about vaccine safety--in the face of those now grieving who "DID vaccinate and are now suffering the effects of injury and death."
Why don't vaccine-caused deaths matter?
Christine Sugg's letter, "Protect children," is about the campaign of Protect Idaho Kids (PIK) and Bruce Wingate--supposedly to protect Idaho children. Right now PIK is specifically targeting the Followers of Christ parents. How long before other parents are in PIK's sights?
PIK has worked with Rita Swan, co-founder of CHILD, Children's Healthcare Is a Legal Duty. About a year ago, at a PIK meeting at the capitol, attorney Marci Hamilton, CHILD, Inc., was shown via video as a PIK "expert."
Both Swan and Hamilton have been given awards from the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Plus, Hamilton has written articles advocating mandatory vaccination--without religious exemptions, "Children Have a Right to Live and Be Vaccinated …."
Aborted fetal cell line researcher Stanley Plotkin, an atheist, has defended using the most vulnerable as guinea pigs: inmates' babies, orphans, mentally handicapped, disabled, those under "colonial rule"; those "human in form but not in social potential." (See J.B. Handley's book, "How to End the Autism Epidemic," pgs. 115-117.)
Handley writes, "It's profoundly depraved thinking. I'll just remind you that this doctor, and his medical ethics, built the modern vaccine industry … Dr. Plotkin and his protégé, Dr. Paul Offit, have spearheaded talking points to combat … religious exemptions."
Paul Offit's video is still on the PIK web site. President Kennedy's nephew, Robert Kennedy, Jr., said Offit is "a toady" for Merck. (See Children's Health Defense web site for more Kennedy information.)
PIK's dark agenda seems to be to advance the United Nations' agenda which CHILD supports--not to protect children.
Idahoans: Beware!
Violet Fuller, Nampa
Vote by mail
A vote by mail system in Idaho would be safe and convenient for all voters because it would save time and money. It would most likely increase participation while giving voters reasonable time to study the ballots to make a more informed decision while at home. Let’s at least try voting by mail to see if it really works for Idahoans.
John Paige, Pocatello
Tax revolt
Here we go again, a sale tax increase to support the children. Didn’t Risch increase sales tax for schools? Did that work for us? Nope, it added school bonds and higher prices on products purchased. Republicans equate “tax and spend” with democrats, but there is not a tax that the republicans don’t like. Republican thieves are at it again, they want to increase sales tax to fill their pockets with our hard earned money. Republicans would have us believe that money grows on trees, well it doesn’t. An increase on sale tax is an assault on the working people of Idaho. We have already increased sale tax for schools several times and even approved a lottery for schools. Yet, we still have to approve bonds to support schools. Just say it’s for the children and the thieves can take advantage of the people of Idaho. Republicans believe a lot of things that aren’t true and develop new untrue believes every week. Republicans pour our tax money down a rat hole, squander and abuse the public, and see the working public as a host for their blood sucking ability to tax. If republicans would stop the waste, fraud, and abuse we would be able to have nice schools and stop the continual taxing of working people. Before we spend another dime on schools we need to implement a voucher system and account for all current money we are spending on education. We also need to question why we are spending so much and our children are receiving such poor education. My recommendation is that we cut 30% of top level state employees, 50% of the state department of education employees, and get rid of useless commissions, starting with the Idaho Hispanic commission. What Idaho needs is a good tax revolt.
Dan Romero, Nampa
Block grants
If you are a legislator or a person with a disability this letter is for you. My name is Nicholas Wyatt. I am a person with a disability but that does not define who I am. I am married to a wonderful woman named Robin. We are both advocates for the handicapped and the disabled community. My wife has the same diagnosis of cerebral palsy as I do. We both have mobility issues which require us to have 24 hour care. The money for this optional service is paid for by Medicaid using the DD waiver. This waiver allows persons with disabilities to live independently. Without these services my wife and I would end up in a more costly facility like a nursing home. Which is a mandatory service that's paid for by Medicaid. Medicaid pays for our care by using a fee for service model. Which means for every hour of care the federal government pays 70% leaving 30% to be picked up by Idaho tax payers. This 70% match we receive would be gone if Idaho Medicaid asks for a block grant. A block grant is a set amount of money that Idaho Medicaid receives from the federal government to run its services. This amount of money would be set and the state of Idaho could not request more even if services cost more than what the block grant allows. Idaho Medicaid not only serves persons with disabilities but also the elderly, pregnant women, and low income children. As you can see these potential changes not only affect me and my wife but also, thousands of other Idahoans. So if block grants come up in the next legislative session, I hope my story resonates with you.
Nicholas Wyatt, Meridian
Breaking the law
RE: Senator Guthrie's plan to have ILLEGALS "earn driver privilege cards."
Somehow, the logic is lost on me.
It continues to amaze me that even those holding "high" offices in government cannot see the the folly of their own thought process.
Hello! The folks are here ILLEGALLY. Do you really think for a moment that they are interested in abiding your special new law? They will and do abide ONLY the law that they see will benefit them! PERIOD.
Another thought... related to the first... and dragging the proverbial stinking camel inside the tent even further. IF Senator Guthrie is successful in adding his version of more "rights" for illegals in Idaho, I would suggest his next scheme could logically (his logic) be to FREE most... or all the perps from Idaho prisons and jails. We have a serious overcrowding problem in the State in those facilities. We could eliminate the need for the facilities... and their major cost. Hey! Another great solution defined by his thinking!
His "new" bill would just require the released prisoners to carry a "card" in their wallet or purse attesting to the fact that they promised to obey the law.
I mean... hey... (borrowing from Sen. Guthrie's statement on illegals... "They are here anyway, and they are doing crime anyway." Why not give them a 'card' making everyone feel better about the situation. Heaven forbid that we actually do anything to solve the real problem!
Oh... And by the way... Newsflash to Idaho Farmers (or any other business across the Country). If you are hiring illegals... you are breaking the law!
Just DON'T.
Keith Weber, Caldwell
Trillionaire
Another big first for President Trump. He is now our first trillionaire president -- as in one trillion dollars in deficit spending!
In an economic analysis by Jeff Spross of "The Week" magazine (15 January 2020) it says "that half or more of Trump's contributions to the budget gap" came from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017." The vast majority of the tax revenue given up "went into the pockets of wealthy shareholders and business owners, through massive reductions in taxes on business and corporate profits."
So who benefits from Trump's deficits? According to Spross' article "a ton of it went to rich people, via the tax cuts, who already have more money to spend than they could possibly need. That money isn't chasing real resources; it just sitting in their portfolios."
I believe it was Will Rogers who said, "All I know is what I read in the newspaper." As somebody else said, if you can read but don't read, what good is it?
What I read is that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
How much of that Trump excess went into the well lined pockets of the rich, via the votes of our Idaho GOP, who promised to look out for the rest of us?
Where is Bernie Sanders and his poor Democrats, now that we need them?
Ray Heidt, Homedale
Drop out?
Poor babies. Boo Hoo. The BSU students taking free food is so disgusting I have no words. And they even use their cell phones to find the location of distribution. How many homeless people are there out there without cell phones , and without the food these privileged babies want for free. Maybe they should drop out or go to a community college, if they can't afford to eat.
Michele Mitchell, Nampa
If only
If only Idaho's Famous potatoes needed to fulfill Their life cycle by successful migration To and from the pacific ocean Via clean ,natural free flowing waterways Would the Idaho state legislature and governor demand Resolution and action to ensure the survival of the famous tuber, And stop the year over decline of this states iconic species ! Their collective voice would be loud and strong For the communities and culture Depending upon the viable continuation of and successful propagation for the Idaho Famous Potato. If only !
Dan Anduiza, Riggins