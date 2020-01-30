Value public lands
It was frustrating to learn that the legislature’s Committee on Federalism invited Ken Ivory, former Utah legislator and known opponent of public lands, to speak at their meeting last week. The last time Ivory came to town, he convinced the legislature to spend $100k in taxpayer money to look into state takeover of public lands, and this time was no different. A room full of concerned public lands supporters looked on as Ivory pitched his firm’s expensive land analysis tool to the committee (which, if they take the bait, could cost taxpayers more than $1 million). Ivory insinuated that the state could use this data to compel the federal government to send more cash to Idaho’s rural communities--but not before we send him a fat check. Ivory’s plan is underway in Utah where taxpayers are out $700,000, public lands opponents are emboldened, and federal policy remains unchanged. Coming from out of state, Ivory may not know that Idaho’s elected officials have led bipartisan legislation to uplift rural communities and improve programs like PILT and SRS. Or that our Governor has done the hard work to improve our relationship with public land managers. If Ivory hadn’t built his career around pushing for the disposal of public lands, his concern for Idaho’s communities may have been more believable. For now, Idahoans should hang on to that $1 million and get back to work finding solutions that support rural communities and that value public lands.
Lois Taylor, Boise
Impeachment
Republicans should chose the right path by urging Trump to quietly and quickly resign without sending twitter messages or holding public rallies to massage his “perfect over inflated ego”. Putin, his handler, will welcome him. Trump can now devote his wealth to building his grandiose trump hotel. That’s his # 1 priority now that he is disgraced by impeachment.
Janet McDougall, Meridian
Respect
In two recent editions, your Outdoors contributor, Tom Claycomb, has described the joys of hunting certain varmints (predators) like coyotes and bob-cats, as a way to "help the antelope, deer and elk herds", along with having fun. I am a hunter and do not have a problem with the legal killing of some predator species, which is monitored and regulated by the state Fish & Game department.
I just feel that the antiquated term Varmint diminishes the understanding of the important place these predators have in a healthy ecosystem. Being too PC you might say. I say one man's expendable varmint is another person's cherished natural observation experience. Shoot the critters with a gun or a camera, they are both legal, valid practices. Both have equal value, now, more than ever.
And what would deter some "varmint" hunters from shooting that Great-horned Owl that responded to the wounded rabbit call. Why, just think of all the small game they could help by doing this, where no one could see them commit such an act. For some reason the Owl gets a pass while the bob-cat does not. Have some respect along with the fun.
Eric Tabb, Boise
Not on my watch
Recently I've learned from various media sources that Trump and his allies are going to succeed in destroying our government and the Constitution, and that our country will become totalitarian-ruled virtually overnight.
As an old lady, who was born in a two-room tarpaper shack on the outskirts of Emmett in 1933, let me explain why I'm angry. My family was dirt poor. I've been dirt poor most of my life, and still am by today's standards. But I started school in 1940, and during the years of WWII and Korea I really learned about American History, Civics and Government. I'm a veteran of both active service and as an Army Wife. My employment for over 50 years included years in military, federal and state government offices.
My generation is called "Depression Babies". Like it or not, the depression was brought on by absolute republican governance. We remember all of it. Therefore, we, as the oldest living survivors of those years, must get off our duffs, or at least get our wheelchairs in gear, and begin showing the younger generations how to prevent the bad guys from taking over. Many of us are computer literate, at least enough to make the airwaves hum loud and clear, that we are awake and will vote, and we will no longer tolerate the one-party system in our state or our nation.
I'm 86. I refuse to die until our government at all levels are back on track based on our Constitution. If I have to live another 30 years. NOT BY THE HAIR ON THIS OLD LADY'S CHINNY-CHIN-CHIN!.
Irys Gibbons, Nampa
Social security
Jeers to the Social Security Administration ("SSA"). I just received my tax form 1099 with my social security earnings for the year. My entire SS# was included in Box 2. When will the federal government learn. First, it took them years to issue us Medicare cards with ID numbers that were not our SS#. How long will it take them to "X" out all of the SS# except the last 4 digits for our protection. Or at least send the info in a letter that does not show the SSA return address with the SS symbol on it and indicating Form SSA-1099. You wonder why ID theft is on the rise. Just another threat to seniors on social security.
Angelo Samperisi, Eagle
Reporting
We cancelled our subscription to another local paper because of too much "liberal," one-sided reporting. Now we are seeing that the Idaho Press is not much different.
On Saturday, January 18, there was a Women's March in downtown Boise, which received front page coverage--good reporting. On the same day, there was a Right to Life March--also in downtown Boise. There was no coverage in the Idaho Press. This is expected in our "liberal" press, but we expected more from a quality newspaper. . .the Press.
Maybe in the future, we could see more equal reporting.
Jim and Mary Ellen Nourse, Boise
Consumer protection
I am attempting to correct the deficits in the construction trades as it pertains to public safety and accountability. I have reviewed statutes and administrative code, met with agencies including Canyon County Development Services, Idaho State Building and Safety and District 11 Representative Syme, have testified before the State HVAC Board and the Canyon County Commissioners and I have written numerous letters, the most recent to multiple members of the legislature and the governor’s office advising them of the deficits including an itemization listing the same. There are many who have hired a registered contractor that provided illegal and substandard work and, in most cases, that contractor is still working in our communities without consequence.
A registered contractor does not mean he has training to properly work on your home. In our case, the contractor was hired by a realtor to replace our entire HVAC system as a condition of sale. We did not learn until nearly two years later that the system was not permitted and is not to code, in fact, it is grossly negligent. There are no administrative codes to take action against these types of contractors. The agencies advise you to take civil action which could cost upwards of $20,000. These agencies do not require contractors to carry insurance to protect the homeowner. They have no tracking plan of contractors when complaints are filed, in fact, some only track by address, not by contractor and each year those complaints fall away. Expired permits are not tracked so an unsuspecting consumer may have no idea their system may kill them (as is our case).
My representative asked that I find the statutes that apply, but isn’t that what the Attorney General’s Office is for, Consumer Protection? Deregulation in this case is very dangerous.
Kim Yanecko, Nampa