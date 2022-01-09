Scott Yenor
Boise State professor Scott Yenor recently described career-oriented women as “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be.” This comment is incredibly ignorant. This is a partial list of current executive leaders who I’ve had the honor to work with the past few years:
Odette Bolano, CEO of Saint Alphonsus; Emily Baker, CEO of Portman Square Group and Chair of the Boise Metro Chamber; Lisa Grow, CEO of Idaho Power; Heidi Hart, CEO of Terry Reilly Health Services; Rebecca Hupp, Director of the Boise Airport; Nicole Kissler, CEO of Norco; Debbie Kling, Mayor of Nampa; Charlene Maher, CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho and a Past Chair of the Boise Metro Chamber; Lauren McLean, Mayor of Boise; Susan Morris, EVP & COO of Albertsons; Kristin Muchow, Board Chair of the Greater Boise Auditorium District; Darcy Neidigh, CFO of DeBest Plumbing; Jamie Scott, President of the JA & Kathryn Albertson Foundation; and ironically, Dr. Marlene Tromp, President of Boise State University.
There are more women executives who are retired or who lead smaller organizations.
I understand Professor Yenor is now saying he was misunderstood. No professor, we understood exactly what you said.
Ray Stark
Boise
Courting 'tax cheats'
Senator Crapo says Congress shouldn’t fund more IRS enforcement capability because it would make “small business owners” and “cash-heavy businesses” “easy targets” for the tax collectors Idaho Press, 12/19/21. Gosh, wouldn’t it be awful if people who you know don’t pay taxes on their under-the-table income actually had to pay their fair share? Like us W-2/1099 income earners. Maybe if the tax evaders paid what they should, honest people wouldn’t have to pay as much.
Well, I get it. Senator Crapo wants to be popular. But why does he court tax cheats?
James Runsvold
Caldwell
'Respect and morals'
On 1/4/22, the Press printed an article about two girls and a knife in middle school, which made my heart ache. One, for the injured girl, and two, for the why of this happening, way too often and with guns, as well. Is it too late to go back to the time when this stuff didn't happen?
I'm a senior citizen, remembering when 90% of the boys carried pocket knives to school every day. Never was there a problem or injury.
My freshman year of high school, I climbed onto the school bus with my 16-gauge shotgun in hand, then down the hallway to my shop class, and then did a return trip one week later. I was not stopped or questioned by a single staff or bus driver! Does anyone have the answer to this?
I believe respect and morals have been lost. If I ever got into trouble in school, that was not good, but going home that evening was big trouble. Teachers and staff were backed and supported by the home.
Curtis Vieselmeyer
Boise
Pet peeves
Cliches, buzz-words, and pet peeves that I do not want to hear or see in 2022:
Pet Peeve — People driving with their fog lights on when it is not foggy.
Cliches — "my bad," "haters," "I've Got," "Karen," "Jan. 6, 2021," "buzz-kill," "pandemic," "ohhhhhhMiiiicrrronnnn," "covid," "triggered," "walks back," "slow-walks," "doubles down," "all in."
Sports cliche's — Referring to a fumble — "Puts it on the ground," "clearly," "almost intercepted," about a player going to the NFL — "He will play at the next level", "almost intercepted".
Sports pet peeve: The NFL should not allow a player to enter the NFL draft unless they are a senior. Prima-Donnas that are entering the NFL draft whether they are seniors or not, not playing in their team's bowl game that year... pure selfishness and not team attitude.
On another subject, I want to recognize Delores Kukuchka, my Idaho-Press delivery person.
Whether it is rain, snow, hail, sleet, or darkness, this lady has faithfully delivered my Idaho Press to my front step.
Thank you, Delores, a great delivery person for a number of years.
Doug Sweaney
Caldwell
Perspective
Perspective is a great thing.
BSU’s football coach gets compensated at $1.4 million per year. We’re told that’s no big deal, as that’s the competitive market rate for athletic coaches.
Egads, the legislature reconvenes for three days at a cost of more than $46,000 and the alarm bells go off – front page news!
The cost to bring 68 voting legislators back to town for a mere three days was the equivalent of one and one-half days of Coach Avalos’ wages. What’s the big deal?
Steve Sweet
Boise