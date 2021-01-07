Dams
So Republicans don’t have control of the federal government. Congressman Simpson might as well sit tight for the next two years and do nothing. But wait, what’s that? Idaho’s renowned Sockeye, Chinook, and Steelhead, keystone species for the Snake River ecosystem, can’t wait two years? By then the wild fish, which once returned in the millions to their Idaho spawning grounds, literally painting the streams streaks of red and silver, fertilizing our forests, and feeding our birds of prey, will be dammed to extinction? Idaho will miss out on what could be a $500 million fish and game economy, while the Bonneville Power Administration goes bankrupt anyway?
Simpson must act now to breach the four Lower Snake dams and save our wild salmon and steelhead. He must reach across the aisle, both within Congress and to our neighboring Governors Brown and Inslee (who are already onboard), get the pointless and costly dams replaced with cheap, clean energy, and bring our fish back from the brink.
I’m a Sophomore at Boise High. For kids like me, seeing this essential part of our ecosystems perish is disheartening to say the least. For generations, Idahoans, like my grandpa, have brought their families to fish these tributary streams, reconnect with the wilderness, and make a living. It is unfair that I, and the generations that follow me, get no say in the wellbeing of our ecosystems. Without Congressman Simpson’s prompt action, we will be denied the Idahoan legacy of world-famous fishing with our children and grandchildren. Our hometown hockey team, will, like everything else in the state, be renamed after potatoes. Idaho will lose a real treasure.
I urge those reading to write to Congressman Simpson and ask that he act to breach the four Lower Snake River dams and save our beloved fish.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise
Shame
Shame on you City of Nampa. Closing City Hall and not allowing the citizens of Nampa to apply for a passport in their own city is shameful. We are all required to have a star card or passport for commercial travel come this October, and to do so we have to leave our own city to obtain either of these documents. It is bad enough we have to travel out of our city to even register a vehicle or get a drivers license, but this is beyond outrageous. My 66 year old father was forced to stand out in the freezing cold at the Caldwell DVM for nearly 3 hours, just to register his vehicle. Tell me why the largest city in Canyon County does not have it’s own DMV? Now you close down City Hall and refuse to allow citizens the right to apply for a passport. Where do I apply to get my tax dollars back? The City Council and the Mayor should be fully ashamed of themselves and their inability to properly manage this situation. Open City Hall, get your house in order, or step down and let someone else manage this city properly. The City Clerk office provides essential services to taxpayers and must be reopened immediately!! Oh, did I mention...get a DMV in Nampa already!! (Maybe by repeating myself, you will get the point)
Andrew Dick, Nampa
Unbiased news
Are you reading unbiased news? A familiar saying at our dinner table through the years was “question the source!” Every secondary school student discusses propaganda at some time. An easy Google search of “media bias charts,” “media bias ratings,” or “fact checking media” will help you see where your current news outlet ranks. Remember to watch for “news” or “opinion” in the title. For example, neither Tucker Carlson nor Chris Hayes can be trusted to be objective. OAN and Vox are equally biased on each far side of center and make a great deal of money from their extreme views. According to a recent search, some reliably unbiased sources include PBS, NPR/news, BBC, Christian Science Monitor, Reuters, The Hill, and others. In fact, the AP (Associated Press) is cited as being “consistently featured on nearly every list of unbiased news sources.” I appreciate the First Amendment, but we are naïve and often brainwashed if we listen only to our echo chambers. Always check your current source against an objective source or fact-checker before getting in too deep. Asking ourselves to be intellectually honest would be a great starting place for more civility as well as better online, editorial, and living room conversations.
Becci Carmack, Meridian
Vaccine
My wife is just short of 70 and I am 70 and my mother in law is 88 and yet we find our selves scheduled by the Idaho gov to receive the vaccine shot in Feb and AprilI With the new strain we will more than likely to die before those dates! People younger than us have a survival rate at 99% and ours is much lower. We would expect our gov. to do the right thing and schedule us at a much earlier date especially with a new strain invading the states that spreads at a 70% faster rate. We have done our share and remained inside as much as possible, wore masks, socially distanced, and washed our hand frequently during the day! Now we are being asked to do way more to be alive to receive the vaccine shot months away. Please ask the Gov and our Idaho gov. to do the right thing and protect those over 65 years old immediately. The younger are for the most part surviving this virus and at a much higher rate.
Robert Earl, Meridian
Goodwill
I have fond memories as a kid seeing the headline on the Press-Tribune on holidays wishing the reader, “Merry Christmas” or “Happy New Year.” This year — nothing. No positive headline, just news. Can you please bring back the old hometown paper and help us all begin each day with some goodwill and cheer?’
Allen Evans, Caldwell
In charge
When asked by one of his disciples about the ingredients of good government, Confucius answered: “Sufficient food, sufficient weapons, and the confidence of the common people.” “But, asked the disciple, ‘suppose you had no choice but to dispense with one of those three, which would you forego?’ “Weapons’ said Confucius. His disciple persisted: Suppose you were then forced to dispense with one of the two that are left, which would you forego? Replied Confucius, “Food.. For from of old, hunger has been the lot of all men, but a people that no longer trusts its rulers is lost indeed..”
People do, indeed, want strong trustworthy leadership. When a soldier was signing up for a second term of duty, the army recruiter asked why he wanted to reenlist. “I tried civilian life, he said, but no body is in charge out there.”
Karel Knigge, Nampa
Fair?
As a student at Boise Junior College, a required reading was the poem (author unknown) written something like: “Freedom is what’s inside the fence, Of money, morals, law, and sense. And we are free if this is wide, Or nothing on the other side. We come to politics and sin, When your fine freedoms fence me in. And so through laws we come to be, Curtailing freedom to be free”. When Idaho became a state it had a very sparse population. My freedoms then might not have had any real impact on your freedoms then. Our population is compacted into large communities now. My freedom to live my life as I choose now may well collide with your freedom to live your life as you choose. Your freedom to shoot up the hillside limits my freedom to safely hike in the hills. My freedom to not practice health safety measures limits your ability to enjoy a healthy life. Your freedom to discriminate against people of color reduces their freedom to enjoy the full benefits of being an American. Everyone preaches religious freedom, yet when your religious beliefs are enacted into laws restricting my freedom to live my life as I choose under my own religious beliefs, that quickly becomes tyranny.
“And so through laws we come to be, Curtailing freedom to be free.” In writing any laws, lawmakers should balance my freedoms against your freedoms. Laws should be written as best as possible to protect everyone’s freedom, including all marginalized citizens. Yet the more we crowd together, the more difficult that task becomes. The easiest solution to that is for you to go away. I was born here before 94% of others now living in Idaho, so basically I was here first. You leave. That would be fair, wouldn’t it?
Tom Newton, Caldwell
Fuss
What’s the Fuss About
Recent precedents for challenging Electoral College certification in Congress have come not from Republican lawmakers, but from Democrats. Over the past 20 years, Democrats have on three separate occasions objected to the validity of electoral votes on the floor of Congress. Wednesday, Jan. 6, will mark the first time Republicans choose to do so in the past two decades. In 2001, House Democrats challenged the certification of electoral votes for then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush, a Republican, but the objection failed because no senator agreed to sign the written objection. A similar situation occurred in 2017, when then-Vice President Joe Biden oversaw certification of the electoral votes that handed the presidency to Donald Trump. House Democrats challenged the electoral slate, but to no avail, because they lacked support in the Senate.The certification challenge in 2005 was the only instance in recent years in which both a senator and a House member signed a formal objection to an electoral slate. Then-Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-Ohio, and then-Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., together challenged Bush’s victory in Ohio on grounds of alleged voter irregularities. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., praised Boxer for her actions in 2005, saying: “Some may criticize our colleague from California for bringing us here for this brief debate. I thank her for doing that, because it gives members an opportunity once again on a bipartisan basis to look at a challenge that we face not just in the last election in one state, but in many states.”Durbin subsequently voted to certify Bush’s win of Ohio, however. So, it’s OK if the Democrats do it but not OK when the Republicans do it?
James Graham, McCall