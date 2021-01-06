Checks
There has been vigorous debate in Congress recently about whether to send Americans a $600 check or a $2,000 check — even those who haven’t lost their jobs or suffered any loss of income.
My question is, why stop at $2,000? Why not $10,000? Or $50,000? How about $100,000?
Hell, let’s just blow out all the stops and send every American a check for $1 million! Why not let every American see what it feels like to be a millionaire?
Just think what a tremendous act of love and compassion it would be, Congress! Future generations would be singing your praises; you’d be folk heroes!
Personally, I’d love to be a millionaire. Somewhere out there is a car lot with a brand-new, shiny, sparkling black Lamborghini on it and, to quote Roger Daltrey, “I waaaant it, I waaaant it, I waaaant it, I waaaant it ...”
So what say you, Congress? Where’s my check for a million smackers?
Phil Bridges, Nampa
Inconspicuous
On New Year’s Day of 2021, with third-world nations rattling nuclear tipped intercontinental missiles, a worldwide pandemic causing health and economic disaster, enemy nations hacking our computer security, and a nation divided by hateful, violent rhetoric, our Senior Senator Crapo writes a guest commentary urges Idahoans to save for their retirement. His statement in the Idaho Press is good advice and mildly instructive for Idahoans. However it’s woefully short for the challenging times our nation faces.
There was a day when the voice of Senator Borah thundered throughout the Senate and the voice of Representative Church roared through the House of Representatives. They used their positions for major accomplishments for the troubled nation, and gave the honorable State of Idaho the visibility and respect that it deserves today. But Idaho’s national leadership disappeared decades ago. Senator Crapo has the seniority to be taken seriously. He served in Washington for 6 years as a Representative, and 22 years as Senator. However, he remains virtually invisible outside of Idaho and the Senate — another undistinguished member of the gang of 535.
As a person, Senator Crapo is a fine, honorable man. He has given durable service for the State. However, he appears to be comfortable with passively rising quietly through the seniority ranks without being a conspicuous national leader. Among his peers and in the state he is not known as an innovator, a solver of difficult national issues, a leader of vision, courage and success. That partly explains his recent guest commentary on saving for retirement.
Idaho deserves a thundering and roaring senior senator. Or, maybe his soon-to-be 30 years in congress deserves our handshake, our thanks, and our best wishes for his retirement.
Paul Blacker, Meridian
Solstice
In response to Janis Forbes, Caldwell, and Paul Philbrook, Boise letters of Dec. 31 titled “Surprise” and “Unexcusable”:
I was also surprised and find it unexcusable for the neglect of this newspaper to not acknowledge the celebration of the Winter Solstice.
If you really want religious news, subscribe to a religious publication.
We have numerous belief systems in the world, and our country. Each one believes theirs is the one true way and some don’t believe at all. If you have to keep pushing it into someone’s face you give the impression that you need validation of yours. In the meantime, Happy Solstice, the original “reason for the season.”
David Wilson, Nampa
Grand exit
I am really looking forward to Donald Trump being escorted from the White House on January 20, even if he has to be tied to a chair and carried out like Ammon Bundy.
Steve Broden, Boise
Outrageous
Recently we have learned the sequence of who will be getting the covid-19 vaccine and it is outrageous! No issue with health care workers and nursing home patients and staff being first. But pushing far down the line anyone and particularly older adults with severe health issues such as cancer, heart disease, kidney disease is criminal! Most of these people have immune deficiencies that make them very vulnerable. These people should be next in line after nursing homes and well ahead of other “essential” heathly workers.
Gordon Smith, Nampa