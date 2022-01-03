Jane Fonda
With excitement I read of Jane Fonda’s generous offer to pay for nine high school students to take a climate change class at B.S.U. this fall. Question: Any possibility she’ll also fund a class on consorting with enemy combatants? (Don’t miss The Hanoi Hilton, 1987 movie classic) Perhaps BSU Professor Scott Yenor could teach it and bring in Blaine County’s Bowe Bergdahl as a special lecturer?
Kevin Warnock
Boise
Caldwell Ladies Golf Association
The Caldwell Ladies Golf Association — sounds like it just deals with playing golf. Nope! We are also a service organization. Our Christmas Service Project for the last 4 years has been to raise money through donations and raffle baskets at golf tournaments to support seniors via Caldwell Meals on Wheels and their Christmas gifts. For some of these needy seniors, their only “Christmas” is via Meals on Wheels gift bags. We amassed over $1,400 this year. In the 4 short years, the need for recipients had doubled. This year they have 151 seniors needing Christmas joy and assistance. Our monies bought slipper socks or heavy socks, word or number puzzle books, pens, lip balm, hand wipes, candy, and food treats for each and every senior. I am honored to be the president of such a giving, generous group of ladies that has touched the lives of our elderly. They espouse the meaning of caring and giving.
Jeanne Cridebring
Caldwell
Defend democracy
A portion of a recent letter to Sen. Risch:
While pondering your recent letter to voters, I wanted to highlight that Caldwell has welcomed many new, small businesses during this time of pandemic. You could support these and other businesses by refraining from echoing an alternative narrative as an effort to win political favors from Idaho voters. You can disagree with President Biden’s methods of stimulating the economy, but you need to tell the truth and give kudos where kudos are due. FYI, none of us would have celebrated Christmas this year with gifts, food, and roofs over our heads if the United States had defaulted on its debt. Your vote against raising the debt ceiling makes me think that you want our democracy and influence in the world economy to fade away like the Ottoman Empire. You have a job to do … defend and protect democracy so that America’s role in the world economy can continue to lead and thrive, as it has under President Biden.
Billie Farley
Caldwell
Voting by mail
Now is the time to overcome our fears about voting by mail. It is safe because each vote is verified. It is convenient because it saves time and money for each eligible voter to have more time to study each ballot, complete, then mail. Besides, if a voter is concerned about making sure their vote is counted they can always make the effort to take it to nearest polling location. Voting by mail also increases voter participation to more accurately represent more of the American people.
John Paige
Pocatello
Build Back Better
In response to the letters of Sunday, Dec. 26 by Galen Kidd and David Churchill there’s a key fact that makes them both irrelevant.
Mr. Kidd’s’s letter simply repeats the usual alarmist Republican hyperbole about the Build Back Better Act and President Biden’s economy. Inflation is occurring worldwide so it’s absurd to blame one man for it.
Mr. Churchill’s letter is based on a false premise. He claims that the Democrats will work around the sunset clauses in the BBB, leading to higher costs. What is he basing his supposition on?
Both writers overlook one thing: since and including Reagan, the budget deficit has risen during every Republican administration, and fallen during every Democrat administration. One can reasonably assume that Democrat policies tend to be more fiscally responsible.
Republicans don’t show any aversion to deficits when they’re in power so isn’t their handwringing over the BBB somewhat hypocritical? Could it be because of the fact that the chief beneficiaries will be the 98% instead of the corporations and the extremely wealthy?
David Kinter
Boise
Child welfare service
Thank you for your recent series of articles on the turnover of social workers in child welfare services.This is a common problem in other states as well.I worked for a county child welfare agency in California for approximately 28 years.We had many of the same issues (caseload size, staff shortages, etc) that Idaho is experiencing.
You noted that the Office of Performance Evaluations recommended more staff and that some of the needed staff was hired.I wonder if it is possible to have an agency which specializes in child welfare (i.e., Child Welfare League of America) perform an evaluation of Idaho’s child protection services. Such an evaluation is certainly not a panacea.However, it does allow for experienced child welfare professionals to evaluate an agency with the “fresh eyes” of an outside nongovernmental entity. Their report can be provided to all child welfare staff and to the Child Protection Legislative Oversight Committee.
Jeff Mendoza
Nampa