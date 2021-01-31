Cuts
In a move that shocked many of his own supporters, Gov. Little recently proposed cutting Medicaid by up to $118 million. This includes cuts to the Medicaid expansion program and also to traditional Medicaid, which provides health care services primarily for children and seniors.
These cuts are totally unnecessary. Due to COVID-19 and pent-up demand for health care, Medicaid expansion is predicted to cost the state of Idaho roughly $29 million additional dollars in fiscal year 2022. But here’s the truth that the governor is ignoring: The federal government has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by boosting Idaho’s Medicaid funding by over $100 million per year, and the Biden administration plans to continue this funding until 2022.
These federal relief funds will be more than enough to offset the increased costs of Medicaid. A recent budget analysis by Close the Gap Idaho predicts that by June of this year, the Medicaid budget will see a $63 million surplus.
It’s bad enough that our lawmakers would attempt to cut people’s health care during a time of so much economic uncertainty for so many Idaho families. It’s even worse that they would cut Medicaid at a time when there’s no financial reason to do so.
Donald Shaff, Boise
Medicaid
2021 is off to a good start in so many ways. But the Idaho Legislature and Governor are an exception the good news we are receiving this year. Gov Little wants to cut Medicaid.
What an unconscionable budget cut to consider during a pandemic! It shows he cares less for the underserved people in Idaho. The Federal government is adding over $100 million, so why is he doing this while the state has such a surplus? It is crushing to read the news most days, but this one takes the cake for adding to the boundless human suffering going on these days. In addition, the Idaho Statehouse hopes to remove covid restrictions when we are so close to getting vaccines out is totally a wrong turn. Limiting the governor’s emergency powers is also in work, right when we most need strong leadership. This is why we have a governor, so we can urn to ONE politician for our leadership and accountability for our state during the most turbulent periods affecting our lives
Brian Talmage, Boise
Leadership
CHEERS and 2 thumbs up for the guest commentary (January 28) offered by our former House speakers Simpson and Newcomb regarding current legislative efforts to take away the governor’s emergency powers. Hopefully our legislators read the speakers’ comments and follow their advice. Right now, Idahoans need and deserve the kind of leadership, wisdom, and good judgment Simpson and Newcomb showed when they served in the legislature.
Richard Kinney, Boise
Watch
Historian Robert Conquest defined a totalitarianism state as one that recognizes no limits on it’s authority in any sphere of public or private life and extends that authority to whatever lengths is feasible. In the 1920’s, the Fascist Benito Mussolini (Italy) has his own definition of this type of government. He believed in “Everything within the state, nothing outside of the state, and nothing against the state”. A basic outline of this form of government is: Control over the economy, censorship (Social media,mainstream press, etc), control over freedom of movement (Think new air travel restrictions and border checks), and supporting Atheism within the state (removal of anything pertaining to God). For examples of this type of government, please reference the first five days of the Joe Biden Presidency; And carefully watch the days ahead.
Richard Behmer, Nampa
Truth
To those writing letters complaining that letters to the editor and newspaper articles are biased against Trump: don’t you realize it isn’t biased; simply the truth? You’ve listened to and believed Trump’s lies for so long, you don’t recognize the truth, or admit to it. There’s video of him lying and inciting the insurrection of January 6th. The latest tally of his lies is 30,500 while President. This is unacceptable of anyone, especially our leader.
Trump is a traitor and he not only deserves impeachment in the Senate; he deserves to be in prison, along with his accomplices. Trump’s plan was to become a total dictator in his second term; eliminating those who opposed him. If he couldn’t win the election, he would incite his followers to take over in the states’ and nation’s capitals and forcefully stay in power. He was following in Adolf Hitler’s footsteps, and acting like a mob boss.
No President or Governor should have the power to pardon anyone; much less themselves. Only the judicial branch should have that authority. Congress needs to pass legislation prohibiting this practice.
I’ve heard that Trump never went through the proper channels to issue the pardons. If he doesn’t go through proper channels, his declarations should be null and void.
I’m not affiliated with any party, but at present, the Democrats are the only one making any sense; including our Idaho Legislators. Instead of tackling problems such as infrastructure; “faith healers” letting children die; education; and property tax relief, they cause problems trying to take away power from the Governor and Health Departments; refusing to wear masks; refusing to take coronavirus seriously even though Idaho has over 500 new cases daily. They don’t even respect the health of fellow legislators; not allowing them to vote remotely.
Judy Smith, Caldwell
Good hands
Thank you, Mr Biden. For telling the truth about how you plan to get rid of the virus. Mr. Trump would just lie to us. About it. I know. We are in good hands. America will be up and running again. You told us you will never lie. If you make a mistake, or if it will take longer to get rid of the virus, I know you will tell us. Thank you again. Let’s give them a chance. To make this country great again. He’s not going to raise your taxes. He wants to give the people a $15 minimum wage and work on trying to save our environment. So remember, he was left a mess by the Trump administration. Don’t worry, it will get done. In time it will get done. I am not worried.
Michael Hylinski, Nampa
Mess
Double standards at the Legislature. One Republican member stays home to avoid the Covid. A Democrat asks for the same treatment, and is denied. The anti-mask Legislature is denying the Governor’s duty to fight the virus. The Legislature is denying the Governor’s duty to take on emergencies. The Lt. Gov. has a tax paid member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation on her staff. IFF is the most anti-democratic organization in the country. What a mess!
Joe Bejsovec, Boise
Editor’s note: The Republican member who stayed home the first week of the session did so on an excused absence; he did not vote remotely.
Servers
I am reaching out to share how upsetting it is to recognize that our state seemed to not even consider restaurant workers in its vaccine list as a priority. People over retirement age are getting shots before the people who make minimum wage because, many [boomers] “‘cannot live’ or contribute to the economy,” without the vaccine (Who’s An Essential Worker, Jan 23). It’s not a question of who’s more worthy, but denying one group of active workers a vaccine over an indiscriminate age group is morally reprehensible.
Restaurants have stayed open while worker protections and rights have remained stagnant. People who work in food have had to deal with the second-worst level of interactions and vile customers in the past year. And now, with access to vaccines, you have denied them access with the implication that those mothers, fathers, and young people aren’t stimulating the economy enough. Even if your kids aren’t working, you all know someone who works in the restaurant industry: A career that requires long hours, high stress, often low wages, and poor quality health insurance. It will destroy their lives physically and financially if people in the service industry get Covid-19. Besides, since this disease is asymptomatic, they will not know they are spreading the disease on accident. On a selfish level, do you want that? Do you want to think about that as you order pizza or pick-up a burger? God forbid a birthday happens when most Americans dine-out in celebration.
I understand that the current options are locked. But, please, consider changing the Group 3 policy for March and April to explicitly include restaurant workers. For their safety and for their right to work.
Morgan Estberg, Boise
Gas prices
Have you noticed gas prices lately and how quickly they’ve been rising? Well, be prepared because they’re probably going to get a lot higher now that our wonderful new President made one of his first priorities to cancel the Keystone pipeline. Until he took office, the United States (under Trump) had little if any dependence on OPEC oil. Now, we will be going backwards and again, thanks to Biden, will be OPEC dependent,
Another priority for our new President was to immediately issue an Executive Order stopping the U.S./Mexican border wall construction. On that subject, I strongly agree with a comment made by Congressman Russ Fulcher — that the Democrats want to open our borders to ensure more votes for their party.
And, speaking of Congressman Fulcher, I want to thank William Spence for his article in Tuesday’s newspaper. It was extremely informative and I was very happy to learn that the Congressman’s views, opinions and fears are very much the same as mine as they relate to the new Administration.
Helen Fisher, Eagle
Relief
Idaho does itself a huge disservice to consider Scott Grow’s proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent us from legalizing medicinal or recreational marijuana. So many of our state’s citizens, some of my elderly and chronically ill family members included, would benefit tremendously from the relief cannabis could offer. We need alternatives to opioids and narcotics for pain. Also, Idahoans who do purchase cannabis products across the borders pour revenue into neighboring states that could instead benefit us. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the top five addictive substances are: heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, alcohol, and nicotine. So, don’t be a hypocrite. If you’re going to outlaw cannabis because you’re citing addiction, also outlaw alcohol and cigarettes while you’re at it, which are FAR more addictive.
Anjalique Leavitt, Caldwell
Question
I am still waiting for a reporter/journalist to ask President Biden, “To what charity will you be donating your salary, as President Trump did?” After all, his wife is a Doctor, who must earn a high salary herself, (although, probably not as much as Dr. Fauci). At a minimum, he has his 10% commission income to live on.
Roger Fleming, Eagle
MyPillow
Open Letter to Kohls and Bed Bath and Beyond,
I’ve always supported “brick and mortar” stores. I want to spend my money with those who provide sales specialist who understand the products that I am needing. I like to look at the products, touch them, see how heavy or light they are, compare colors, see if they look like they will do the job I need.
So sorry you have decided to pull Mike Lindell’s “My Pillow” business from your store. I will not be purchasing anything from your store until/if you reverse your decision.
I will encourage all of my friends to shop elsewhere. Unfortunately, Amazon will benefit from your decision — as if they aren’t gobbling up business and eliminating the physical stores without this plum falling into their laps.
My friends and I like living in a country with free speech. I admire Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom of Speech. The painting was inspired by United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a State of the Union Address, known as Four Freedoms, delivered to the 77th United States Congress on January 6, 1941.
Please let us all know if you rescind your decision and, once again, value Free Speech in the United States of America, so we can again shop with you.
Marcia Morman, Caldwell
Darkness
About those light bulb jokes: Why can’t the Idaho Legislature change a lightbulb?
Because it would infringe on their right to remain in the dark.
Gordon Barkley, Emmett
Emergencies
To the Idaho Legislature: I am writing this in response to the various bills being drafted and discussed in the Legislature regarding emergency powers of Governor Little. I fully SUPPORT Governor Little’s emergency actions and believe the proposed bills by the Legislature will delude the efficiency of providing immediate relief to the citizens of Idaho and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. His decisions, although not always popular, along with those of local health districts and city governments, have helped to keep the citizens safe. The last couple of years we have heard the phrase “this is the Idaho way” by many of those seeking public office in the state.
“The Idaho way” is caring about your neighbor, and that is what the Governor’s actions have promoted, the safety of all — wearing masks, social distancing, and small gatherings. His limited business lock-downs further helped to control the virus. The bills, as presented, will have profound repercussions for all of Idahoans as the state will lose millions of dollars in federal monies used for emergency medical expenses and assisting with getting all citizens vaccinated. The citizens of Idaho should be willing to sacrifice a few of their daily activities and rituals for the betterment of all. I believe the proposed bills further politicalizes the COVID-19 emergency safeguards put in place. If my home was on fire, I would not poll my neighbors before calling the fire department and likewise when receiving an insurance claim, I would not poll them on how to repair the damages. The Governor deserves these same emergency options. Although I rarely agree with Governor Little’s policies, I fully support his emergency powers and urge you to do the same by defeating the proposed legislative bills.
Wally Lee, Boise
Vaccines
Daily our local broadcasts and print news outlets discuss the ongoing debate about how the COVID-19 vaccine should be equitably allocated to the residents of Idaho. Consider the reasons why the vulnerable should be a high priority. This would include those over 65 and those with certain underlying medical conditions. Why does this make sense?
First, age is the easiest demographic group to identify. It can be easily confirmed through your personal identification, medical provider, or pharmacy. Also, this age group is the most likely to want the vaccine, considering that it is estimated that about 30 percent of the general population do not want the vaccine at this time.
CDC data reveal that in the 65 to 74 age group, with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization is five times greater, and for death is 90 times greater than the general population. Even more alarming are the numbers in the 75 to 84 age group. Their risk is eight times greater for hospitalization and 220 times greater for death.
According to the weekly CDC data on hospitalizations, 45 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are over 65. This is the same group most likely to require care in an ICU. In other words, this is the largest demographic group contributing to the stress on our health care providers.
If suffering, death and the heavy burden on our health care system are important, we need to make vaccination of the medically vulnerable a high priority. We need assertive, compassionate, and common sense leadership during this crisis!
Ronald Reinhart, Meridian
Coup
Idaho Representative Chad Christensen wants to impeach Governor Little.
Let’s call this what it really is… A COUP.
Christensen likes to blather about the Constitution but his arguments fall far short of any coherent legal case. That’s because he has no case. He is one of a growing number of legislators who conflate constitutional rights with getting things their way. That is a glaring characteristic of a totalitarian government.
Last summer, a group of rabid righties tried to recall the Governor. That effort failed because the group did not gather enough petitions. Apparently, Idaho voters did not feel it necessary to remove the Governor from office.
But let’s not allow that to stop the rabid righties. Let’s do an end run around the voters. The “Rights are for me, but not for thee” gang is hellbent on replacing Governor Little with Lieutenant Governor McGeachin.
That’s what this is about.
Mary Ollie, Bonners Ferry